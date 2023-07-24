Moderna Spikevax trial data show serious adverse events (SAEs) and death according to the first tranche of 13,685 pages of Moderna documents released Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed by Defending the Republic (DTR). The documents are related to Moderna’s trials of the COVID-19 vaccine marketed as Spikevax. DTR filed a lawsuit in June 2022 against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Just released – 14K pages of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine data related to adverse events. Neurological disorders days after vaccination. Details on post-vaccine deaths, heart attacks, pulmonary embolism – all not investigated by the "studies"https://t.co/UVjmxWBvOh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 20, 2023

According to DTR’s announcement, “DTR filed its FOIA lawsuit after the FDA denied the expedited production of Moderna COVID-19 records.” DTR states the FDA felt there was “no compelling need or urgency for the public to review this information.” In 2021, the FDA originally requested 55 years to “complete a FOIA request for data and information on the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.” The FDA later (Dec. 2021) “doubled down” and asked for 75 years to release Pfizer documents.

DTR’s agreement with the FDA stipulates the “production of approximately 24,000 pages of some of the most important records submitted by Moderna in support of its Biologics License Application (BLA). The FDA agreed to produce the remaining 10,000 pages “on a monthly basis, to be completed no later than December 31, 2023”, a total of 23,751 pages.

Internist and biological warfare epidemiologist, Dr. Meryl Nass, is on the advisory board for the Children’s Health Defense. She believes the information in the Moderna documents parallels the findings in the Pfizer clinical trial documents, also made available by DTR in a searchable format. Nass told The Defender the adverse side effects “likely were vaccine side effects.”

“Both the preclinical (animal) studies of Moderna and of Pfizer revealed skeletal abnormalities in the offspring of vaccinated mice and rats at higher-than-normal rates and revealed vaccine components traveled throughout the body into all organs.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna trial data in humans reveal concerning deaths and side effects that were attributed to other causes, but likely were vaccine side effects.”

Nass speculates that the rush to produce vaccines (Operation Warp Speed) may have contributed to what she believes was the FDA’s failure to “proper[ly] review” the clinical data.

Records Indicate Lack of Thoroughness in Moderna Trials

Defending the Republic states the Moderna “records also demonstrate the utter lack of thoroughness of these studies.” One of the criteria DTR listed as evidence of the lack of thoroughness was the inconsistent performance of an autopsy on those who died. The author of the DTR press release states:

“For example, a 56-year-old woman experienced “sudden death” 182 days after receiving the second Moderna dose. The cause of death was unknown, and no autopsy was conducted. It seems they purposely decided not to investigate suspicious deaths in case the Moderna vaccine might be the cause,”

According to the 218-page Moderna Clinical Study Report-16.2.7, of the listed treatment groups in the Death Listing, 1 participant was in the Placebo group, 3 were in the “Placebo-mRNA-1273” group, and 8 were in the “mRNA-1273” treatment group. In the two placebo groups, one autopsy was performed, one was not, and two were marked “UNK” or unknown.

In the mRNA-1273 treatment group, autopsies were performed on only 2 of the 8 who died. 3 of the 8 who died in the mRNA-1273 treatment group had no known risk factors for severe COVID-19, per the documents. Please refer to the gallery below for source documents:

Moderna/16.2.7/218 page 1 of 4

A similar issue can be found in another set of the Moderna documents, Listing 16.2.12, also from “data extraction date: May 04, 2021.” This time the document is one with 11,505 pages and referenced by DTR in its press release. DTR states:

“According to one study, 16 individuals died after being administered the Moderna vaccine. The study’s authors indicated that out of those 16 deaths, only two [2] autopsies were performed, five of the dead were not autopsied, and the autopsy status of nine of the dead was “unknown.”

DTR only references the “mRNA-1273 Treatment Group” when it refers to the 16 deaths. However, there were also 16 deaths listed in the “Placebo Group” in Listing 16.2.12. In the placebo group, one autopsy was performed. Of the 16 in the “mRNA-1273 Treatment Group,” 6 of those who died had no known “Risk Factors for COVID-19” listed. A full listing of the referenced pages can be found in the gallery below:

Moderna/DTR 1 of 6

Serious adverse events noted in the documents are uncannily identical to those found in the Pfizer documents. SAEs include; shingles, Bells Palsy, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction (heart attack), spontaneous abortion/miscarriage, transient ischemic attack (TIA), and lymphoma, among others.

Black Swan Event: SAEs and Excess Deaths Are Alarming

The FOIA documents also reveal troubling findings in a study performed on rats. Per DTR’s reporting, “in a study entitled ‘A GLP Intramuscular Combined Developmental and Perinatal/Postnatal Reproductive Toxicity Study of mRNA-1273 in Rats, the ‘female pregnancy index’ of the vaccinated rats was significantly lower than the control group.” Miscarriages have been noted in the Pfizer data and “severe increases” in maternal and infant mortality rates have also been linked to mRNA jabs.

According to Dr. Peter McCullough and other respected doctors and scientists who have looked into the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shot contents, aggressive cancers are on the rise. McCullough says there is a cancer-promoting segment called SV40 present in some of the vials. Well-respected pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole asserts, “Humans were used as lab rats during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Cole recently told the Epoch Times that “cancers are taking off and coming back like wildfire.” And Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a top cardiologist in the UK, called for a “pause” in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine program because of severe adverse events and death he believes are associated with the shots. Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo recommended males, ages 18-39, refrain from getting the shots due to significant increases in “cardiac-related mortality” in the age group.

Dr. McCullough Calls Attention to Alarming Cancer Concern for the Highly-Vaccinated “Kevin McKernan has examined two vials of Pfizer, two of Moderna, and he found in one of the sets of vials … a cancer-promoting segment called SV40,” reported Dr. @P_McCulloughMD. “So if this… pic.twitter.com/H2CuhGSD0L — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 21, 2023

Dr. Naomi Wolf’s organization has been investigating the Pfizer documents for months now. She and her team of volunteers and lawyers reported: “The absolute number of stillbirths and miscarriages reports associated with the COVID vaccines is literally ‘off the charts’: 4X higher than for all other vaccines combined.”

Ed Dowd, a former Blackrock portfolio manager with a mind for data, has been tracking excess deaths worldwide with government data for months. He says the COVID vaccines may be responsible for a black swan event, especially when examining blood-related data. Normally a term used in the investment market, “A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences.”

🚨 Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data: Hematological (Blood-Related) Claims Up 522% Above Trend in 2022 “The trends were stable — and then this exploded.” Continue reading below for more details ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8QhgZBmyXW — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 19, 2023

Dowd says the data show excess deaths in millennials, ages 25-44, is the worst ever recorded.

Thank you, Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward). Ed Dowd is a former Blackrock asset manager and medical freedom activist, who used his skills with numbers to expose the alarming rise in excess mortality across the globe, which was tightly correlated with, you guessed it, the COVID vaccine… pic.twitter.com/6gYDZo3fvp — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 17, 2023