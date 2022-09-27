Top UK Cardiologist: Pause the COVID Vaccine Program

One of Britain’s most influential cardiologists, Dr. Aseem Malhotra—citing a duty to his patients, scientific integrity, and the truth—just published what he describes as perhaps the most critical research paper of his prestigious career. His work, fueled by the sudden death of his “very fit and well” father in July 2021, critically appraised the real-world data around the mRNA COVID jab. After nine months of rigorous research and extensive peer review, Malhotra’s paper concludes what many heavily censored brave experts have been saying for months—the massive push to get the mRNA COVID-19 jab into the arms of humanity serves a purely sinister purpose: increased pharmaceutical shareholder profits at any cost. Indeed, with Pfizer in the lead, Malhotra is convinced the current system, which gives big pharma way too much power, is “encouraging good people to do bad things.” On that note, he is calling for all COVID-19 vaccines to be withdrawn.

In conducting research for his paper titled ‘Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine,’ Dr. Malhotra commented on the early headlines around the world making “very bold claims of 95% effectiveness” with the jabs. Likewise, he underscored the slippery way “efficacy” and “effectiveness” were used interchangeably to gloss over the significant difference between controlled trials and real-world conditions. Dr. Molhotra quickly realized the gaping holes in Pfizer’s mRNA clinical trials, noting he was alarmed to learn that there were four cardiac arrests in those who took the vaccine in the trial versus only one in the placebo group. He wrote:

“During early 2021, I was both surprised and concerned by a number of my vaccine-hesitant patients and people in my social network who were asking me to comment on what I regarded at the time as merely ‘anti-vax’ propaganda.

But a very unexpected and extremely harrowing personal tragedy was to happen a few months later that would be the start of my own journey into what would ultimately prove to be a revelatory and eye-opening experience so profound that after six months of critically appraising the data myself, speaking to eminent scientists involved in COVID-19 research, vaccine safety and development, and two investigative medical journalists, I have slowly and reluctantly concluded that contrary to my own initial dogmatic beliefs, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine is far from being as safe and effective as we first thought.”

I’ve spend 9 months on this paper and today it’s finally published after rigorous and long peer review process. It’s perhaps the most important work of my career so far and it has implications for every human being on the planet.https://t.co/uiNRucOQpEhttps://t.co/aoy6mHgowF pic.twitter.com/wvLT7AjRuY — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) September 26, 2022

In January 2021, Dr. Malhotra, an NHS consultant, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, President of the Scientific Advisory Committee of The Public Health Collaboration, and internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of heart disease, was one of the first to receive the two-dose Pfizer jab. A firm believer in the “safe and highly effective” vaccines produced during the latter half of the 20th century, Dr. Malhotra states he got the mRNA shots mainly to “prevent transmission of the virus” to his vulnerable patients. In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he even convinced “vaccine-hesitant” British film director Gurinder Chadha to take the jab.

Nevertheless, following his father’s sudden death, Malhotra was distraught after examining the post-mortem findings. Not long before his death, Malhotra had assessed his 73-year-old father’s heart and determined overall he was in excellent health. His dad, who also received the Pfizer mRNA jabs, walked 10 to 15,000 steps daily and was extremely conscientious of his diet. Yet, with no evidence of an actual heart attack, Malhotra couldn’t explain how his healthy father had two severe blockages in his coronary arteries, which caused his death. He explained:

“There were two severe blockages in his Corona arteries, which didn’t really make any sense with everything. I know [this] both as a cardiologist—someone who has expertise in this particular area—but also by intimately knowing my dad’s lifestyle and his health.

Not long after that, data started to emerge [that] suggested a possible link between the mRNA vaccine and increased risk of heart attacks from a mechanism of increasing inflammation around the coronary arteries. But on top of that, I was then contacted by a whistleblower at a very prestigious university in the UK. A cardiologist himself, he explained to me that there was similar research findings in his department—and that those researchers have decided to essentially cover it up because they were worried about losing research funding from the pharmaceutical industry.”

Presently, the sinister, big-pharma profit-driven, tyrannical, Great Reset reality in which we live is unmistakable to many. Still, to have Dr. Malhotra come forward in such a tremendous way indicates the voice of logic and reason is gaining momentum and getting louder. While talk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and the myriad of sudden deaths we witness daily might yet fool some, many more are becoming increasingly aware of the fraudulent scheme at hand. Pointing to a burgeoning list of adverse events and the long-term uncertainty of vaccine-induced myocarditis, Malhotra’s paper calls out the crooked big pharma business model being employed by the global elite to coerce the world into being injected with the mRNA COVID jab. Published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance, it is well worth reading Dr. Malhotra’s two-part paper in full (here), and watching his Sept. 27 interview with the World Council for Health (here). Meanwhile, with his eyes wide open, in a recent interview, Malhotra conveyed a message he believes every human being needs to hear, declaring:

“[People] need to understand that the current system is encouraging good people to do bad things. At the root of this problem are big, very powerful corporations that have too much influence on government, on healthcare, and on media. And their primary responsibility is to produce profit for their shareholders, not to give you the best treatment. And when you understand that, then we can start doing something to transform the system.

And I don’t say this lightly. It has been well documented that these corporations, unfortunately, in how they go about their business, by misleading people, by their business model being fraudulent, they act like psychopaths—they are a psychopathic entity. Ultimately the conclusion is that we have a psychopathic entity influencing health policy, and that needs to stop—and it needs to stop now.”