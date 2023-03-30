WHO quietly released new guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine for “low-risk groups, like healthy children and adolescents” with zero fanfare and no admission of its risks or harms. Following its March 2023 meeting, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) “revised its roadmap in the Omicron era” and is now prioritizing the use of COVID-19 vaccines because of herd immunity “due to infection and vaccination.”

However, there was no mention of the growing body of evidence suggesting young people seem to be at high risk for cardiac-related mortality after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although the WHO now admits in a promotional video that “mild myocarditis” is among the “rare side effects from mRNA vaccines,” as if to somehow minimize the damage to young hearts.

The WHO now says healthy children, ages 6 months to 17 years, are in the “low priority group.” The WHO still recommends the vaccine for infants, pregnant “persons,” older adults, and anyone with “significant comorbidities.” Amazingly, the WHO continues to recommend this vaccine, given it has been an “irrefutable failure.”

Meanwhile, Edward Dowd, a former Blackrock portfolio manager, has been tracking excess deaths and the economic impact of the vaccines. He says, “the implications are quite stark.” Dowd also states his conversations with Airforce doctor and whistleblower Col. Theresa Long have convinced him that continuing the shots could cripple our national defense. Dowd explained:

“[Long] said, you know, if we don’t stop this, we won’t have a standing army in five years—due to injuries, deaths, disability, those who quit, and those who didn’t want to take the vaccine. And then recruitment efforts. Talk about unrestricted warfare— you wanted to take over a nation’s infrastructure without blowing it up or using nuclear bombs; this would be the way to do it, I would think. You disable the country. You spend valuable resources taking care of the sick and injured, and in five years, [you’ve got a significantly weakened country].

I’m not saying that it’s a plan, but it certainly could happen if we are not on top of this issue, pull these vaccines and start healing the nation. It’s going to cause what I call a glacial Mad Max in our country unless we fix it, where just things break down, people get sick, and there are just not enough people to do things.”

Dowd and his team run a serious, data-driven research firm called Phinance Technologies, which aims to turn data into knowledge and use the information to make better-informed decisions. He has applied his expertise to the pandemic under the umbrella of what he calls “The Humanity Project.” His team is currently running seven projects related to COVID-19 using data from government databases like VAERS, V-Safe, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to track the harmful effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on humanity. His team is looking at data from the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Europe, Germany, and Australia.

One of the projects Dowd is working on is the Vaccine Damage Project. The latest report concludes the vaccine has resulted in an estimated 26.6 million injuries, over 300k excess deaths, and 1.36 million disabilities so far. The economic cost is also staggering, with a total estimated $147.8 Billion in costs due to injuries, excess mortality, and disabilities from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dowd calls this the “largest crime scene in history,” placing much of the blame on the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on Pfizer and Moderna, the most widely distributed COVID-19 mRNA shots. According to Dowd, the two companies made $11.5 billion combined revenue on the COVID-19 vaccines while seeming to have little regard for the societal cost.

Dowd says some things are less measurable, like the damage from “lost productivity” from an unwell worker who continues to work but works at a diminished capacity. Add to that the “burnout” from those picking up the slack, and you’ve got multiplier effects that cannot be adequately measured but materially impact productivity.

Previously suppressed information from the CDC on the safety signals of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is slowly surfacing because of FOIA requests from independent news outlets. It seems the CDC has trouble making up its mind regarding its own data on injury reports. The Epoch Times reported:

“The CDC initially claimed that it didn’t run the PRR, a data mining method, on the injury reports made to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The CDC later claimed that it started the method in February 2021, shortly after the vaccines were rolled out. Both of those claims were false, the CDC ultimately said, adding that it didn’t start until March 2022.”

The CDC only recently revealed that it has “identified hundreds of safety signals for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines months earlier than previously known,” according to the Epoch Times. “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found more than 700 signals that the vaccines could cause adverse events—including acute heart failure and death—in May 2022,” as shown by files obtained by The Epoch Times. Many of the same signals were allegedly found in July 2022, noting that the CDC COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring did not start until “more than one year after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized.”

Texas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has been a staunch advocate for early treatment for COVID-19 but believes all COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately removed from the market. He cites multiple studies that show startling evidence that vaccine-associated cardiac arrests in children are indisputable. McCullough says the evidence is “crystal clear.”

