Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a second roundtable discussion on December 7 to discuss the experimental mRNA gene therapy otherwise improperly touted in the “official” mainstream narrative as a “safe and effective vaccine” for COVID. Johnson hosted his first roundtable on January 24, 2022. Sadly, not much has changed. In fact, I would argue things have gotten worse. This “therapy” is an abject failure, and our government and pharmaceutical companies continue to push it maniacally.

It is truly alarming that out of the @US_FDA's 20,000 employees, Dr. David Gortler is the ONLY one to speak out. With over 13 billion doses of the Covid vaccine given worldwide, there still isn't a vaccine label displaying its potential side effects. We need transparency now. pic.twitter.com/YrBUVIhQoJ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 8, 2022

Those who have followed the discussion of the jab and COVID-19 led by prominent, well-respected doctors and scientists like Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, Harvey Risch, and Ryan Cole know this “therapy” is injuring and/or killing thousands of people worldwide. Nevertheless, Moderna just today announced the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for “Omicron-targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine in children 6 months through 5 years of age.” This is insane. Data from our own CDC and VAERS show children are barely affected by COVID. They do not even spread it. They develop “robust and sustained immune responses” to the virus. As a result, the danger of the jab far exceeds the benefits. And yet, Renata Moon, an experienced pediatrician at the roundtable, stated that so many parents still do not understand the dangers of the therapy. She stated in the hearing that “something is extremely wrong.”

The authorization is based on a 10 μg #booster dose following a completed primary series of our original vaccine. mRNA-1273.222 has also received FDA EUA for children and adolescents aged 6 through 17 years old, as well as adults over the age of 18. — Moderna (@moderna_tx) December 8, 2022

Edward Dowd: Alarming Excess Mortality and Disability in the Employed

Edward Dowd, a former Blackrock executive who has assembled telling data from the Society of Actuaries, asks, “why is it that our health authorities are still pushing this vaccine in other countries [like Denmark and the U.K.] are backing off?!” Dowd’s data is nothing less than alarming. And he is still permanently suspended from Twitter for trying to get his message out.

Dowd began to look at excess mortality from COVID in 2020. In 2020 the deaths were primarily seen in the elderly. However, in May of 2021, he began to see a “shift in disability starting to rise.” He concludes that the only thing that seems to have changed in the “employed versus a much less healthy general population is vaccines and mandates.” Dowd elaborates:

“In 2021, in ages 25 through 64 employed people of our nation covered under group life, they experienced a 40% excess mortality as quoted by a CEO of an insurance company. Just a 10% increase in excess mortality is a 3 standard deviation event or once in a 200-year flood. So 40 is off the charts. What’s interesting about this is that the general overall population experienced 32% excess mortality. This group life policyholder subset is much healthier in general than the overall population as [seen] by previous studies. They experienced mortality 30 to 40% of that of the general population. So something flipped in 2021 by eight points.”

“And what we found particularly interesting,” Dowd continued, “was that the employees in our country experienced a 26%. Increase in the rate of disability versus the general population, which experienced 11%. To put some numbers on this one, we’re being very conservative on our start date. The number is probably much higher, but 1.2 million additional Americans and the employed segment of our population left the workforce. They got disabled. That is the size of the state of Wyoming and Vermont combined, who disappeared from the labor force.”

'Something Flipped in 2021 by 8 points': Ed Dowd "Excess mortality has shifted so much – it's pretty phenomenal" Healthy policyholders (exposed to vax mandates) suffered 40% excess mortality in '21, the general population (less exposed) saw a 31.7% excess mortality. pic.twitter.com/QDEI6ww0qv — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) December 7, 2022

It ain’t all long COVID, folks. More importantly, this mRNA experimental gene therapy is injuring and killing young people (millennials) at alarming rates, according to Dowd. In March of 2022, Dowd says the “CDC data show the Millennial generation suffered a ‘Vietnam War event,’ with more than 61,000 excess deaths from March 2021 to February 2022.” It is also affecting fertility in women of childbearing age.

Dr. James Thorp: The Future of the Human Race is at Stake

Dr. James Thorp, a reproductive care doctor in St. Louis, told the panel, “what we’ve seen is catastrophic. It’s a dangerous signal like no other.” Thorp explained he has “seen in [his] clinical practice a substantial massive increase, unprecedented, in menstrual abnormalities prior to pregnancy, a substantial increase in infertility, a substantial increase in miscarriage, fetal death, and fetal malformation. This is what the data shows—my patients are the rate-limiting factor of future generations of the human race.”

Beginning in January 2022, Thorp published over 200 pages in three articles for the Journal Gazette on the “Unraveling of Experimental Medicine,” referencing the COVID-19 jab. He reviewed 1366 peer-reviewed medical journal publications “documenting death and destruction after the COVID-19 vaccine.” Please read Part l, Part ll, and Part lll for more information about his investigation.

The statistics are heartbreaking. He wondered out loud, “why the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology? Why the American College of ObGyn and why the Society of Maternal Field Medicine, all of whom I served in a professional capacity in an outstanding fashion my entire career, why they are pushing this legal vaccine in risking the future of all humanity? Thorp continued:

“The CDC and the FDA look for a two-fold increase as a danger signal. A two-fold increase! What our study showed was not two-fold increases but 50, 100 or 1000 increases in menstrual abnormalities. For example, an almost 1200-fold increase compared to the influenza vaccine about miscarriage; a 58-fold increase in miscarriage from the COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccine and I could go on and on. Fetal death—a 38-fold increase. This is what I have seen. This is what the data show.”

Dr. Kirk Milhoan: mRNA Causing Myocarditis, Thrombocytopenia, and Blood Clots

Data also shows unequivocally that Myocarditis and catastrophic cardiac events are on the rise in young men. These events are serious enough to prompt an October 7 announcement from Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo stating he would no longer recommend the jab for males ages 18-39. Florida was the first state to do so. Over the weekend, Governor DeSantis took it a step further, announcing he would “focus on the evidence“ to “hold pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable for the mRNA shots. They said there were no side effects, and we know there have been a lot.”

Dr. Kirk Milhoan says our government is turning a blind eye and “mandating harm.” Milhoan has a Ph.D. in cardiovascular Physiology pharmacology from the University of California San Diego. He testified that many of the normal tests for cardiac disease come up negative for heart damage. However, he mentioned a study that was recently published in Lancet Child and Adolescent Health revealed after the vaccine, “the cardiac MRI, one of our most sensitive tests to look for damage to the heart, [showed] that in 151 kids who had an MRI at 90 days, 81 of them still have damage to their heart.” He said the results are due to the now-known cardiotoxicity of the spike proteins.

Milhoan became audibly emotional as he described his sincere fear for children and service members with whom he served in the Air Force as a flight pilot. He explained that Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle. When a muscle elsewhere in the body is inflamed, a doctor will often recommend rest. However, the heart muscle never rests. “It is very difficult to rest it because it still needs to beat at 70 beats a minute, 4200 times an hour, and 100,800 times a day,” said Milhoan. He has concentrated much of his study on the cellular mechanisms that cause a heart to become inflamed.

Milhoan says the data “from multiple sources” now shows that the “vaccine causes myocarditis or an inflamed heart.” Milhoan continued:

“The current mRNA vaccine product asks the body to make spike proteins which are cardiotoxic and cause the heart to be inflamed. Let that sink in. The current public health plan is asking our own body to make a cardiotoxin. The spike protein sets in motion a cascade of events that activates platelets to form clots and inflames the blood vessels lining. [It affects] the heart and the heart muscle itself. So how often does this happen? That answer comes with many photographs because the risk is very much associated with aging gender, men 14 to 40 being at the highest risk.”

Citing a study in Thailand that tested young men in Thailand before and after the Pfizer vaccine, 2.04 percent of the 202 adolescent boys studied demonstrated myocardial injury. He went on to explain his concern for our military men. “One in 40 people having their heart inflamed after vaccination is very concerning, especially considering the majority, close to 80%, of those certain in our military, are males between the age of 18 and 44.” Milhoan says that Moderna shows the highest risk, Pfizer is second, and “the Pfizer Moderna combination was the highest risk of all.”

Dr. Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD, reporting for the Department of Defense, confirmed that “all illness and injury” in soldiers had seen an exponential increase since 2021 when the military was mandated to take the jab. Long added, “Clearly, the risk of the vaccine has outweighed the benefit. Military mandates of the vaccine are dangerous and deadly, and they must stop immediately.”

Consensus and Questions

Many other esteemed scientists and doctors testified. The question remains as to why the spike protein was chosen as a focus of these vaccines. It is now well known that the spike proteins do not stay in the muscle as health officials wanted us to believe. Rather, they migrate to the ovaries, the testes, the brain, and multiple other organs in the body. Dr. Cole commented that no one knows when or if ever the spike protein is cleared from the body. And Dr. Malone explained that getting COVID at this point is better than getting the shots. The advantage of the virus itself is that the body is much better designed to deal with all parts of the virus, not just the spike protein. Cole explained that “every virologist worth his salt” knows we have no good vaccines for coronaviruses because they are always one step ahead of us. We are always “chasing an ever-mutating” virus. He explained by the time we develop a vaccine, the virus has mutated.

Moreover, Cole asks why we chose the most toxic part of the virus as a basis for this gene therapy. He asked a most poignant question, “Which part of the virus did we choose to focus on with these injections?? The spike protein! Which is the most toxic, self-harming, organ-harming, and body-harming portion of this virus?? The spike protein.” What are Fauci and these health department agencies hiding? Dowd believes using these experimental therapies has become a “national security issue.”

Many questions remain. One of the conclusions during the roundtable was that thousands had lost their lives unnecessarily because of federal health policy. Kory, Marik, and others asked why Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA prevented and even worked against the availability of early life-saving interventions like vitamin C, Hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin? In the early stages of the pandemic, why did Birx focus on caseloads and not on hospitalizations and deaths to inform their public health policy? Why is an expensive treatment like Remdesivir still a prominent protocol in hospitals despite its use consistently resulting in organ failure? The data to support the retraction of these shots is abundantly evident. The consensus at the roundtable was that these mRNA shots should be immediately removed from the market.

I would be lying if I said I am not angry that we are still three years later and still aggressively administering these shots. Why do parents still not know their children are better off without an mRNA injection? In my opinion, UncoverDC has done some of the best work on almost any subject related to the pandemic. We have left no stone unturned.

I understand that there has been a confluence of dark forces that have conspired to keep life-saving information from the American public. I am heartbroken that doctors have been censored and silenced. I am devastated that some of the best minds have had their practices and their licenses removed. I am angry our legacy media has conspired to cover up the truth. However, I have to say that not knowing that the CDC data itself shows we need to stop administering these shots can, in my opinion, only be the result of willful ignorance—and I am being really gracious here.

God Bless Sen. Johnson, these scientists, and doctors for their heroic efforts on behalf of the American people. However, the first roundtable was convincing enough for me. I ask myself what it will take for the American people to say, “Enough is enough.”