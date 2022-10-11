Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo courageously announced on October 7 what could be a game-changing nationwide precedent in policy for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Based on an analysis by the Florida Department of Health, Ladapo made Florida the first state in the country to recommend “against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” adding that “those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.” Sadly, to date, he is the only high-ranking health official with the courage to authorize and “evaluate the risks of all-cause and cardiac-related mortality following COVID-19 vaccination.”

Dr. Ladapo is eminently qualified to speak on data-driven public health decisions. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest in Chemistry and then completed both his medical degree and his Ph.D. in health policy at Harvard University. At Harvard, Ladapo conducted studies similar to the one performed by the Florida Health department. Ladapo says he learned to rigorously apply the kinds of “statistics, biostatistics, and economic analysis” that ultimately showed the alarming relationship between the mRNA vaccines and early death among younger males.

On Monday, Ladapo spoke with War Room host Steve Bannon about the analysis and how profoundly “corrupt the CDC and the public health establishment” have been in their refusal to show or act on the data they have had for at least “six months to a year ago.” In fact, on October 18, 2021, UncoverDC reported on a significant peer-reviewed study on the link between the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis in younger men that was “temporarily removed” by the CDC. VigiAccess—the WHO global database of reported potential drug side effects—has referenced cardiac events from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines since at least the fall of 2021, if not before. So has the U.S.-based VAERS database. Undoubtedly, the CDC and our public health establishment have had this data for a long time. Both have seemingly done everything in their power to obfuscate and/or actively refute any information that might undermine administering the vaccines to as many people as possible.

Methodology and Results of Florida’s Analysis

The analysis in Florida linked data from “Florida’s reportable disease repository (Merlin), Florida State Health Online Tracking System (FLSHOTS), and death records data from vital statistics.” The analysis used is a “self-controlled case series (SCCS) method adapted to evaluate death as the outcome.” Ladapo explained:

“All the method does is, it says, okay, we’re going to take an exposure. In this case, we’re talking COVID-19 vaccines, and we’re gonna take an outcome that we care about. And in this case, we’re talking death. And we’re going to look at people who have both of them, and we’re gonna see if the deaths, and we used a six-month period—we’re going to see if the deaths occur kind of randomly across that six-month period or whether they are clustered around the exposure. So really simple, right? And the intuition is that if something is related to an exposure, so in this case, we’re looking at death. So death is related to an exposure. You would expect that the deaths would be sort of cluster of concentrated in the timeline near the exposure. But if it’s unrelated, then the deaths would happen anytime across the timeline you’re looking at.”

Astonishingly, the analysis, which looked at the overall population, found an unmistakable relationship between the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and death among males 19-39 years old. Alarmingly, Ladapo stated the analysis “found that there was an 84% increase in the relative incidence, essentially the risk over a 28-day period after the vaccines in young men, men between 18 and 39 years old, so 84%. Enormous! Just huge effect on their risk of having a cardiac death. And that was the major finding.” He also shared that there was a “reduction in overall mortality with the COVID-19 vaccines and people over 60, which is consistent with some countries like Denmark who steered away from recommending the vaccine for younger people. They instead only recommended it for older people, which of course, is not what is happening in this country from the CDC.”

Ladapo posted a Twitter thread in answer to some of the “more substantive critiques” of his analysis while embracing the discussion that was stimulated as a result of his announcement. As of Monday, no one from the CDC had contacted Ladapo or anyone in his office about his analysis.

#1. "Diagnosis codes for cardiac-related deaths are imperfect." Yes! But that is true for every subgroup we examined. Only in young men was the risk extremely high, and it was also increased in older men. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 10, 2022

As reported by UncoverDC just two weeks ago, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a highly influential cardiologist in the U.K., pleaded with the worldwide community to remove the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from the market. He had been a fervent believer in the vaccine, but after the sudden death of his “very fit and well father” in July of 2021, he began to look more critically at the jabs and their side effects. He published what he believes to be his most critical and rigorous research on the mRNA vaccines. His study found, among other things, an “increased risk of heart attacks from a mechanism of increasing inflammation around the coronary arteries,” which was also confirmed by a whistleblower and other researchers in the field.

CDC and Big Tech Collude to Hide Life-Saving Information on the Jabs

Within hours of Ladapo’s October 7 Tweet announcing his analysis, the Twitter Gestapo removed the post because it “violated the Twitter rules.” After much public outcry, the post was reinstated.

Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth. Guidance: https://t.co/DcWZLoMU5E

Press Release: https://t.co/Y0r9yepi7F — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 7, 2022

Just a day before, the courageous Dr. Peter McCullough was removed from Twitter for his wrong-think on the subject of the COVID-19 vaccines. In the video below, based on a red wave in the upcoming mid-terms, McCullough actively encourages the hypothetical newly elected Republican majority to investigate the “government operation that created SARS-CoV-2and the spike protein.” His account remains suspended from Twitter.

Twitter banned Dr. Peter McCullough on 10/6 for a well-researched video about myocarditis in children was the final straw for the Twitter tyrants. VAERS side effects are massively underreported. Here's what they don't want you to see.https://t.co/OTFGrvb0Pt — Dani Davidson (@InspectorStocks) October 8, 2022

It is truly mind-boggling that our own government and Big Tech have and are actively colluding to hide life-saving information from Americans by censoring and suspending respected medical experts on social media. It has become abundantly clear that it is not “science” that dictates policy and guidance. Rather, it is the self-preservation and monetary enrichment of those in the government and pharmaceutical companies who have most benefited from pushing these experimental mRNA vaccines.

Frankly, as Ladapo reminded in his War Room interview, the CDC should have authorized their own studies and analyses of the potential harms of the COVID-19 jabs months ago when incidents of “cardiac-related death among men” began to appear. For many months now, objectively-minded scientists, epidemiologists, and physicians have been sounding the alarm on the dangers of mRNA shots.

Still, despite the data, the numerous studies, and anecdotal evidence of the potential lethality of the jabs, our government, and Anthony Fauci continue to pressure Americans to continue to receive boosters, even for children and young people who are almost completely unaffected by the COVID-19 virus. All-cause mortality in highly vaccinated countries has sky-rocketed in 2021 and 2022. Athletes also seem to be dying from cardiac events in record numbers.

The suppression of data and other information has made it enormously difficult for the general public to accurately assess the dangers of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. To that very point, Ladapo explained his own experience with the many ambivalent responses to his own attempts to gauge public understanding about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. On Tucker Carlson’s October 10 show, Ladapo stated the following:

“I have talked to people, and there’s been so much confusion, as you know, over the past few years that people have trouble sometimes even identifying when something has so clearly crossed the line. So I ask people sometimes who are still, you know, hemming and hawing about this. If with this vaccine, it had been known two years ago or so that this vaccine would increase cardiac deaths in young men by 84%, would they have approved it? The obvious answer is ‘No. You would never give something to someone who was young and healthy—that can increase their risk of dying from sudden cardiac death by 84%!’ But people—often their response is, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. COVID is pretty bad.’ Yes, COVID can be terrible, but we don’t give people medications that kill them! This isn’t going away. This is real, and it is incredibly important.”