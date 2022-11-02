In an October 26, 2022 press release, Del Bigtree’s Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) announced it has discovered that the CDC’s v-safe program—launched in December 2020 to offer Americans a way to register how they feel after receiving a COVID-19 jab—made no effort to track a list of fifteen conditions that the agency’s v-safe protocol recognized as “Adverse Events of Special Interest.”

As previously reported, after a fierce legal battle with the CDC that lasted more than a year, ICAN and attorney Aaron Siri announced on October 3, 2022, that it received its first batch of data, containing 144 million rows of health entries by v-safe users. From that official CDC data, ICAN worked round the clock to create an interactive, user-friendly interface available to all to examine.

ICAN explained that during their legal wrangling, they obtained a copy of the CDC’s January 28, 2021, v-safe protocol, which lists a series of fifteen “Adverse Events of Special Interest” that was shockingly not being tracked by v-safe. The CDC listed these fifteen severe adverse events in numerous versions of its v-safe protocol, including in May 2021 and April 2022, as indicated in the three screenshots below. Yet, remarkably, the v-safe program still failed to track these damaging events. Shocked by this discovery, ICAN proclaimed:

“V-safe did not even specifically track myocarditis or other cardiac events despite the CDC’s acknowledgment of this well-known adverse event! One might wonder whether this choice was intentional.”

Instead of asking jabbed Americans, many of whom were coerced, bullied, and forced into being injected with the experimental COVID-19 gene therapy shot to keep their jobs, if they experienced any of the life-changing medical conditions listed above, v-safe stuck to minor and generalized reactions. Specifically, v-safe asked participants if they experienced headache, irritability, abdominal pain, chills, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, groin or underarm swelling, itching, joint pains, muscle or body aches, rash outside of injection site, redness, sleepiness, swelling, or vomiting.

If a user did experience one of the known fifteen “Adverse Events of Special Interest” (listed in the screenshots above), the only option would be to type it into a free-text field in v-safe using a limited number of characters. ICAN points out the carelessness of the design limitations in the CDC’s smartphone app, which the agency touts as a way to help them “monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone.” Not satisfied with the data produced thus far and the way it is limited to the pre-populated fields in v-safe, Siri and ICAN continue to litigate to obtain the data submitted by v-safe users in the free-text fields. ICAN’s October 26, 2022, press release reiterated:

“As ICAN has said before, the fight for transparency with respect to this data is not over. Stay tuned because ICAN will make public the data from the free-text fields, which will hopefully give a clearer picture of how frequent those “Adverse Events of Special Interest” really were.”

For years and despite extreme censorship going back way before the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAN has advocated transparency in healthcare. Founded by Del Bigtree, the group investigates the safety of medical procedures, drugs produced by the billion-dollar pharmaceutical industry, and vaccines. All while educating the public about their right to “informed consent.”

ICAN realizes that advertising and financial interests extensively manipulate the world of medicine and healthcare, making accurate information hard to find and “often hard to understand.” Its goal is to put the power of scientifically researched health information into the hands of all Americans and “to be bold and transparent in doing so, thereby enabling your medical decisions to come from tangible understanding, not medical coercion.” Noting the urgency of the unprecedented current health freedom crisis, Bigtree explained:

“Our founding fathers fought against tyranny to realize the dream of a great and free nation. It is time for the free people of the greatest nation on earth to stand up for our freedom to choose what’s healthy for our own bodies, before the industrial agriculture and pharmaceutical industries pass laws that force those decisions upon us.”