Embalmer Richard Hirschman says, “something has changed with peoples’ blood” in the last two years. In an interview with UncoverDC contributor Daniel Bobinski on his Keep the Republic broadcast, Hirschman explained he not only began to see an increase in deaths by the fall of 2020 but also saw an “increase in clotting” during his embalming. Strangely, he also observed that even though the virus itself was less prevalent, the deaths remained high. Hirshman has been an embalmer and funeral director for 21 years.

According to Hirschman, in January 2021, the shots became more prevalent in his area. Even though officials were attributing all of the deaths to COVID-19, he began to wonder because of what he was seeing in his lab.

“Deaths,” said Hirschman, “began to shoot through the roof, and the clotting issues became worse. Hirschman began to feel there may be a correlation between the mRNA injections and the clots he was observing.” In late 2020, he noticed there was often “excessive clotting going on.” By May 2021, however, the clots began to look different from anything he had previously seen in his work. Not only that, but in many cases, clots were appearing in arteries, not veins, an extremely rare occurrence. “Normal clots,” said Hirshman, “are like grape jam. They are hard to pick up. It wants to fall apart and just slide out of your fingers. These strange clots are elastic and cannot be dissolved.” Additionally, Hirschman also sees “large purple clots” that are thicker and look and “act more like large worms.”

Steve Kirsch Blockbuster — Embalmer Richard Hirschman reveals ‘bizarre clotting’ in 65% of deaths… https://t.co/4mAJQqw3B7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 10, 2022

Looking back, he wonders whether some of the excessive clottings may have had “something to do with the protocols at the time. People were going to the hospital and being treated with Remdesivir, which caused so many other health issues. So I’m wondering if that was the increase because as 2021 started going along, the number of COVID deaths was on the decrease, but we were still getting a lot of deaths, and a lot of these people were still very clotted.” Hirschman said by the summer of 2021, even as deaths from COVID were going down, there was an increase in all-cause deaths. More remarkably, it wasn’t just the elderly and immunocompromised who were dying. People were “getting younger and younger.” He began to think it was the jab that might have been causing the abnormal deaths and clotting. Hirschman continued:

“[The clots] continued to get worse and worse. And then, by around May of 2021, I started noticing this white fibrous material when I was embalming. I noticed that in these clots, things that were unique and very strange. And you know, these increases that we’ve been noticing with young athletes and people that are dying suddenly of heart attacks and strokes—as I’m looking at this clotting issue, I’m saying to myself, well, of course, there’s an increase. But this blood was different. The blood just doesn’t look the same. The clots are abnormal and especially this white fibrous material. That’s the stuff that really stood out for me. I was wondering if this is what was causing all of these sudden heart attacks and strokes in people.”

Another strange phenomenon is the change in the blood in general. Usually, blood is red and relatively free of debris. Hirschman says now the blood “appears to be almost dirty. But the blood nowadays, it seems as though it’s like it’s dirty if that makes sense. Sometimes the blood looks like it has grains of sand in it or coffee grounds,” as it drains off the table. Hirschman says he is beginning to agree with Dr. Ryan Cole that this disease is a clotting disease, causing “micro clots in the lungs” because of what he has observed over the past two years.

Hirschman has sent many samples of his blood specimens to scientists and doctors for analysis. He stated, “most of the doctors want to remain anonymous. Mike Adams ran an analysis of the white clots” and found that the clots do not have the expected percentage of iron—”only around 4 percent.”

Additionally, he found a “peculiar pattern among electrically conductive elements such as sodium (Na), aluminum (Al), and tin (Sn).” He reached the “inescapable conclusion” that these clots are “almost entirely lacking key marker elements that would be present in human blood (such as iron and potassium) yet shows significantly higher concentrations of elements that are used in electronics and circuitry.”

Bobinski told the story of another individual whom he interviewed. The person was having “blood-filtering treatments” due to adverse effects from the employer-mandated jab. When the doctor observed the individual’s blood being filtered, he not only saw white, fibrous clots but also pointed out that “about 50% of the cells were abnormally shaped, saying those cells would not be able to carry oxygen.”

Pathologists in the U.S. often simply diagnose the cause of death as a blood clot due to a stroke. However, there is a way to stain for blood abnormalities during autopsy, and most pathologists are not doing the staining. Dr. Arne Burkhardt is actually doing the staining in Germany, according to Hirschman. Citing Dr. Ryan Cole, Hirschman explains, “you have to do the proper staining to find out if this is vaccine-related or COVID. Really, there’s a way to stain for that spike protein. If the spike protein is in there alone, that’s the vaccine. If the spike protein is there and the nucleocapsid is there as well, then that’s more than likely the virus-related spike protein.”

Clotting is not the only cause of death emerging in his embalming practice. Hirschman has also noticed an increase in the number of deaths from cancer in the last 18 months. Alarmingly, he also noticed that cancer seemed to be killing people “way too quickly.” Whereas before, the presence of cancer was evident to him either through skin color, loss of hair, or a frail appearance; now, patients had died quickly and still seemed to have been relatively healthy in appearance.