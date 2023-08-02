In what seems to be the latest instance of vitriolic lawfare related to the 2020 election, Michigan Attorney Matt DePerno, and former state Rep. Daire Rendon were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly obtaining and tampering with voting machines in Antrim County after the 2020 election. DePerno was charged with four felony counts, and Rendon faces two felony charges. It is apparently against the law now to question elections in the US of A.

To clarify, DePerno and his forensic team were granted access to the machines by court order on December 4. DePerno’s lawsuit produced the first forensic exam of Dominion Voting System machines used in the 2020 election. His lawsuit was one of the only lawsuits to review evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections. His case was ultimately dismissed on appeal by a three-judge panel on April 21, 2022.

Nevertheless, DePerno was charged on August 1 with undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer or computer system, and willfully damaging a voting machine. Rendon is charged with conspiracy for undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

DePerno’s attorney released a statement from DePerno, who “maintains his innocence, denies any wrongdoing, and firmly states that these charged are unfounded and lack merit.”

BREAKING: 2020 election attorney Matt Deperno charged by corrupt Michigan prosecutors His crime? He represented a voter in a lawsuit that discovered insane systemic vulnerabilities in the Dominion voting machines & election process This is a sad day for Michigan pic.twitter.com/WbaNyxbFcD — George (@BehizyTweets) August 1, 2023

The Antrim County lawsuit was filed on November 23, 2020, on behalf of county resident William Bailey. The lawsuit alleged the manipulation or flipping of votes coined by DePerno as the “Antrim County Shuffle” in the 2020 General Elections. DePerno’s lawsuit was one of the first to review evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections.

The “Antrim County Shuffle”

Reporting from UncoverDC on December 14 explained that “[a]fter the November 3 election, errors were found in the Republican-leaning Antrim County that, when corrected, materially flipped the votes from Biden to Trump. State officials, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on November 7, wrote it off as human error. The revised totals gave Trump victory there, resulting in [his] getting 56 percent of the vote after the county had reported a Biden landslide.” Please note: some of the links in our columns on the 2020 election (and COVID-19) have since been removed by external actors.

On November 23, DePerno filed a lawsuit on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey, demanding Antrim County allow a forensic investigation of the Dominion voting machines “after it was discovered that thousands of ballots cast for President Trump were counted as votes for Joe Biden.”

As reported by UncoverDC on December 7, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer of the 13th Circuit Court ordered forensic access to the equipment on December 4. DePerno’s team began to examine the equipment on December 6. Elsenheimer also ordered the preservation of the equipment, prohibiting the destruction of evidence from the November 3 election. Additionally, the judge asked that none of the Dominion Voting System tabulators be turned on or be given access to the internet.

On December 14, 2020, Elsenheimer’s order to release the forensics report associated with DePerno’s investigation of the voting machines. The results of the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) forensic audit alleged the intentional manipulation of votes. According to Russ Ramslan, who led the ASOG team of forensic investigators:

“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud.”

Elsenheimer’s court order gave Trump’s legal team access to the equipment as well.

Dismissal, Appeal, and Motion for Reconsideration

The Antrim County case was dismissed on May 18, 2021, and then appealed. DePerno filed a motion for reconsideration on June 9, 2021, and then filed several new evidentiary documents and a sworn declaration by Judith Kusloski, the Central Lake Township County Clerk at the time.

Importantly, DePerno made a stunning allegation indicating the vote flipping was done remotely. Americans have been told repeatedly that voting machines are never connected to the internet. However, DePerno alleged, “We have been lied to…the results were made REMOTELY by an ANONYMOUS user without proper logon credentials.”

Following up on my last tweet, this mean the changes to the results on Nov 5 and Nov 17 (and then published and certified on Nov 21) were made REMOTELY by an ANONYMOUS user without proper logon credentials. More later on what we found related to the Dec 17 fake hand recount. pic.twitter.com/gnhsErnbeX — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

Daire Rendon Dared to Insist on Evidence of Voter Fraud

Rendon stated she had evidence of “systematic election fraud” during her comments when the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released its 2020 election report. Her statement contradicted the report’s findings which stated there was “no evidence of widespread voter fraud.” She maintained the Oversight Committee “concluded their investigation without examining appropriate evidence, expert reports or requesting testimony from qualified experts.” Rendon insisted she was “in receipt of evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election.” She also encouraged attorneys to “pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.”

The Antrim County lawsuit was significant because the court actually allowed the review of forensic evidence. Contrary to popular belief, the courts never reviewed a single shred of evidence brought by Trump’s attorneys concerning the 2020 election. Most of his cases were dismissed due to “lack of standing,” or procedure which means the cases never reached the evidentiary stage.