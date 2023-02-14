The Declaration of North America (DNA) agreement is a poorly conceived “America Last” compact with Mexico and Canada that is riddled with woke, collectivist bias. Quietly released on Jan. 10, the agreement furthers a trajectory that has serious implications for the average American, and Americans should pay attention. The underlying implications of fully implementing this politically biased policy agreement are flawed in ways that most Americans may not fully comprehend. Cutely coined our “North American DNA,” the deal pretends to care about national security and prosperity. Instead, its stated focus is diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as the framework for impactful and serious policy-making in education, national security, climate change, health, and industry.

Sadly, the DEI-centered agreement has already been largely implemented. Biden and his globalist pals are just gracing us with their plans after the fact. This agreement drives important policies and programs related to the environment, “competitiveness,” the border, health, and “regional security.” Americans should pay attention because, in this case, ignorance is not bliss.

2/“..type government,forming a regional government instead of a national government 💥LARA LOGAN ON OAN: We have in place an administration filled with open border ideologues who are implementing a globalist policy, that no one was given the option in this country to vote on,

While the worldview in the agreement is nothing new for this administration, it may be one more nail in the coffin of a more protective or nationalist America-First framework. Keep in mind that globalists are more often than not a privileged class that knows nothing of the normal stuff most Americans face, like the price of gas and groceries.

There is a big difference between the thinking of globalists and the nationalist. One’s worldview guides important life-altering decisions. One’s worldview will inevitably dictate behavior. Generally, Nationalists are philosophically oriented toward “drawbridge up” thinking, and globalists have a “drawbridge down” mentality. A 2016 article by the Economist quoted Stephan Shakespeare, a British pollster who observed the following in 2005:

“We are either ‘drawbridge up’ or ‘drawbridge down.’ Are you someone who feels your life is being encroached upon by criminals, gypsies, spongers, asylum-seekers, Brussels bureaucrats? Do you think the bad things will all go away if we lock the doors? Or do you think it’s a big beautiful world out there, full of good people, if only we could all open our arms and embrace each other?”

These two worldviews are in opposition and have underpinnings too complex to discuss for this column. However, the distinctions are critical. This DNA agreement pitches a globalist doctrine that promotes global entanglements that belie a collectivist vision. Just as Americans are seeing the consequences of the well-entrenched administrative state, once the globalist plans are fully implemented, it will be enormously difficult to disentangle it all, and the consequences will be profound.

Language Is Important: Connect Their Words With Their Behavior

It is important to connect the dots between the language of the DNA and the programs that are either planned or have already been set in motion. The average citizen is not always aware of how potent the lexicon becomes in terms of real-world consequences. Language shapes the way people think and behave. “DEI, security, vulnerable, marginalized, equitable, inclusive, resilient, democratic, sustainable, justice, gender equality, empowerment, health security threats” are the language of this agreement. They are buzzwords with which we should all become familiar if we are to understand where we are going. Below is a page-by-page gallery of the agreement with the buzzwords highlighted.

What kinds of policies does this agreement portend? Well, some of them are already well underway. The first section references diversity, equity, and inclusion. Look at what has happened to our schools and institutions. CRT, drag queen festivals, protected classes of people, and social justice initiatives are all well-ensconced in our culture. Look at the transformational training programs already implemented in our military and the FBI. When you consider that many of these initiatives cater to a minority of people, why are these programs so popular? Why are they so difficult to remove?

The second page references climate change and competitiveness. Look at what the Biden administration has done to stop pipelines and oil production. Look at the programs that now promote wind and solar energy and electric vehicles despite the fact that the rare earth minerals they require are mostly found in China, and batteries are among the dirtiest and most difficult to recycle. Look at what California is implementing with its 100% zero-emission vehicle sales requirement by 2035. Believe it or not, the virtue-signaling New Green Deal will not realistically serve Americans well. The policy behind it is socialist in nature and would be “economically catastrophic for American families.” Rep. Steve Scalise wrote in 2019:

“Under the Green New Deal, manufacturing and energy production in the United States would be outsourced to countries like China and India. Many nations lack the environmental safeguards long since implemented in the United States, and this outsourcing would result in a drastic increase in global emissions.

As far as economic justice, the Green New Deal would increase the injustice it purports to eliminate. Affordable, reliable, abundant energy (currently oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy) has provided the economic opportunity to lift people out of poverty and improve their lives, health, and comfort. It has allowed them to buy cars, drive to jobs, heat their homes in the winter, and cool their homes in the summer. Low-cost energy has also made food, clothing, and furniture all more affordable, as energy is used at every stage of planting, harvesting, manufacturing, and transporting goods to consumers.”

Competitiveness—how is it competitive or fair to Americans to allow unlimited numbers of low-wage-earning illegal aliens to supplant American workers? Low-skilled American minorities often suffer the most. Politico reports:

“Both low- and high-skilled natives are affected by the influx of immigrants. But because a disproportionate percentage of immigrants have few skills, it is low-skilled American workers, including many blacks and Hispanics, who have suffered most from this wage dip. The monetary loss is sizable. The typical high school dropout earns about $25,000 annually. According to census data, immigrants admitted in the past two decades lacking a high school diploma have increased the size of the low-skilled workforce by roughly 25 percent. As a result, the earnings of this particularly vulnerable group dropped by between $800 and $1,500 each year.”.

Regional Security/the border—UncoverDC has reported ad nauseum about how the Biden administration has all but destroyed our national security with its border policies. Its blatant abuse of Humanitarian Parole, the fentanyl crisis, and the increase in trafficking have all gotten much worse because of his globalist approach to our border. Common in his border policy is a push toward integration and inclusivity, none of which promotes our national security. He used humanitarian parole illegally to legitimize illegal immigration. An estimated 5 million illegals have flooded our southern border and moved inland since 2021. That does not include the gotaways. The cost of open borders to the American taxpayer? An estimated $200 billion.

The government is paying $2,125/month in refugee benefits to refugees resettled in the United States Meanwhile, Social Security recipients who have paid into the system their whole live receive $1,400/month on average Will Biden ever put Americans first? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 10, 2023

Health—all you need to remember here is how this administration and the world handled the pandemic. Lockdowns and mandates destroyed many of our freedoms, obliterated informed consent, and crushed small businesses. And that is just the tip of the miserable iceberg. In sum, the discussion here doesn’t even begin to tell the story of plans made and the future in store.

"With most viruses … you could easily say who was likely to be high risk, and instead of focusing on protecting them, there was a very draconian and unprecedented policy [of lockdowns and mandates]."

—Scott Atlas Watch the full interview: https://t.co/k0LAPmpuP6 — Independent Truths with Dr. Scott Atlas (@ScottAtlas_IT) February 7, 2023

Public/Private Partnerships and Big Tech

It would be short-sighted to omit how the technology and public/private partnerships lightly referenced in the DNA will make it even more difficult to disentangle a fully embedded globalist framework. The development of AI, the internet, and the use of cell phones make it very difficult to unwind policies and programs once they become entrenched. Many of these programs already are inextricably linked. China’s security state could be our future. It uses technology to track and monitor its citizens with almost complete control of its citizens. Some countries are implementing digital health passports. As Joe Allen writes in his substack on the subject of artificial intelligence, “Tech corporations hold the real power of information control. They’re literally warping public consciousness at scale.” Do not underestimate the consequences of the partnerships between Big Tech and governments worldwide.

Global entities like the UN and UNESCO are already intertwined in service of controlled narratives that dictate policy. Language referring to mis-, dis-, and mal-information (MDM) is now just information the government and Big Tech want you to see and hear. MDM from our own government has arguably affected public health policy, free speech, and our elections—the U.S. Constitution be damned. Its influence on American thought and understanding of the world around us should not be underappreciated. While perhaps well-intended, the types of policies that come out of those narratives at some point in time become the slippery slope toward authoritarianism, not freedom. Why is cognitive security even a thing?? A globalist will try to gaslight you into believing their worldview increases your freedom. Instead, much of this technological prison makes the world more dangerous, not less so.

Uh oh. Plot involves using fear of a pandemic to get the public to demand lockdowns & then controlling who gets the vaccine. It is masterminded by the head of security of the UN. One of the best games ever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2023

The most important takeaway here is that this agreement is one giant gaslighting endeavor. It telegraphs the plans of a few for the few. Under the virtue-signaling guise of “democracy,” equity, and sustainability, it pretends to protect all Americans, but it realistically supports only the “protected” few. In many cases, a globalist worldview enslaves us all. Indigenous peoples, women, children, and LGBTQ+ communities are all important. But they are important because they are all Americans, not because they are members of a protected class. America is not always well-served when it puts its interests below those of other nations. The Declaration for North America pretends we will be freer and more secure. We will not. Believe what they are saying. Read it with care.