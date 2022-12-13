The border crisis is catastrophic, and the Biden administration has been largely responsible for failing to stop it. It seems Biden and his DHS have purposely done everything in their power to ensure our national security and our economy are compromised at every turn. While President Trump focused on protecting Americans, Biden’s border policies focus on integration and inclusivity for “new Americans,” not national security.

Mexico’s first Muslim immigrant shelter on the border has been open since June 2022. This shelter operates under the Biden administration’s “secret Humanitarian Parole Program.” The same program is being used for Ukrainians and Afghans. The Parole program gives immigrants the fast track to social security numbers and eligibility for employment in the U.S.

Biden Administration Breaks Record for Illegal Crossings on Southern Border

2022 broke all records for illegal border crossings with 4.4 million known crossings and “another 1.5 million estimated ‘got-aways’ believed to have slipped into the country undetected,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) National Security Fellow Todd Bensman. In many cases, got-aways have criminal histories.

This administration has made it easier for illegals to enter the U.S. An estimated 1200 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso, TX, on Sunday, one of the largest in history. They were allowed to cross to request asylum in nearby processing centers. December 21 is the targeted date for lifting Title 42, a border policy that makes it much easier to deny asylum and return illegals to Mexico. Many other border policies have been rescinded since Trump left office. Biden’s border policies are also an economic disaster in the making, one that will “hurt Americans in the pocketbook for a long, long time,” according to Bensman.

Mexico’s Muslim Shelter

The San Diego-based Latina Muslim Foundation is a registered non-profit organization in the United States and Mexico, founded by “Sonia Garcia, a Mexican-born convert to Islam with dual US-Mexico citizenship.” Garcia opened the first shelter in Tijuana dedicated to Muslims in June.

In the past, homeland security has tagged Muslims as “special interest aliens” from countries where known Islamic terrorist groups operate. The shelter opened in June despite the Border Patrol picking up a record 98 migrants listed on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist in 2022. However, according to Bensman, no one from the federal government has shown the slightest interest in screening migrants coming through this dedicated Muslim shelter. CIS visited the center over several days in November and found the following:

“While American and Mexican intelligence and governments are aware of the facility’s purpose, neither has overtly sought to collect intelligence information, in any systematic way, about special interest aliens passing through with obvious, known plans to illegally cross the southern border. Nor, apparently, has either government sought systematic collaboration with the shelter’s manager, who told CIS she would gladly cooperate had either government ever asked.”

Garcia told CIS interviewers that immigrants use “two distinct channels to cross the border.” One is the humanitarian parole program being promoted by the Biden administration. According to Bensman:

“Once all of the required documents are in order, Mexican immigration escorts the migrants right through official ports of entry to coordinated handoffs with waiting American border officials, who admit them into the country with work authorization.“

Garcia says the average time in her shelter was “about a month to escorted handoffs of some 300 Muslim immigrants so far from countries like Afghanistan (“A lot of Afghans,” she noted), Syria, Morocco, and Egypt.”

The other channel is an illegal one. Garcia says she cannot hold people against their will. So, if the cartels and smugglers approach migrants with a promise to cross, migrants often accept the offer. Garcia says that while she does try to screen for terrorists, she is not really set up for that kind of activity—”‘bad ones’ can slip through undetected.”

Mexico has traditionally done a good job helping the U.S. vet migrants with a terrorist background. However, the numbers are now so crushing it is very difficult to screen people properly. Bensman writes:

“A recent Milenio newspaper investigation based on leaked classified Mexican Ministry of National Defense documents revealed a variety of cases where Mexican and American intelligence agencies working together discovered Islamic terrorists inside Mexico in 2015, 2016, and 2017—a number of them in Tijuana. Some were working on behalf of the Islamic State. The Milenio story details extensive Mexican collaboration with American intelligence agencies on these cases, for example, on a January 2017 investigation of an Algerian in Mexico that resulted in the dismantling of an ISIS cell in Algeria. Between 2014 and 2018, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration identified 19 suspected terrorists on its territory and deported them all.”

Bensman also says that in 2021, Mexico captured a suspected Yemeni terrorist and, instead of deporting him as it usually would, later released him when it had to empty its crowded detention centers. It left American officials “scrambling to locate him.”

Mexican Military Runs Ant Operations

On December 13, Bensman told Steve Bannon the latest influx coming across is an Ant Operation. An Ant Operation is a method smugglers and the Mexican military use to move large groups of migrants across the border by breaking them up into smaller groups. The 1200 illegals who moved across on Sunday are part of a much larger caravan that has been in southern Mexico. The military, he says, “put them on buses, [calling] it a rescue.” Bensman commented he doesn’t know for sure, but he believes the large group of 1200 corresponds with the larger group but “the timing sure fits. It [seems to be] a Mexican military operation to clear them out. Ant Operations are a big problem in the southern provinces, and they want to make this an American problem.”

Almost 100 percent of the crossing migrants now have access to the asylum process, which has traditionally been reserved for a much smaller universe of genuinely needy people. Now the process of detention and removal is being bypassed regularly. According to Bensman, “no other nation in the world that is allowing this bypass” of a stringent asylum policy. Mexican multi-family visas are also being given out like candy in Tapachula to migrants. Bensman found the one pictured below on the ground in Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection Stats for Southwest Border FY2023

The fiscal year for U.S. Customs and Border Protection begins in October. As of November 3, 2022, encounters are up significantly on the southern border for the U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations, as shown in the graphs below. Demographics include Accompanied Minors (AM), Individuals in a Family Unity (FMUA), Single Adults, and Unaccompanied Minors (UC):