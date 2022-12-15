Biden’s border policy is dedicated to “citizenship and integration” for “New Americans,” not national security. He and his DHS—led by Alejandro Mayorkas—seem to be systematically removing sensible border policies that protect Americans. The Biden administration has also flouted asylum rules and all but paid illegals to cross the border in droves. Migrants crossing our borders are coming in historic numbers because they understand they will probably receive a free pass, federal benefits, and debit cards loaded with $800 a month. These benefits will enable them to pay for necessities from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) like the International Organization for Migration and Catholic Charities. Sadly, the federal money given to many of these charities results in the trafficking of innocent children.

Catholic Charities has received $96 million from the government (Taxpayers) "Liz Yore: Mexican Cartels Made Over $13 Billion This Year Trafficking With The Help Of The Catholic Church https://t.co/m6cE2Mg65s — Xochilt Rodriguez, (@XochiltRodrigez) December 10, 2022

NGOs are the Beating Heart of Immigration

These NGOs partner with our government receiving increasing amounts of money in the form of federal grants. On January 20, straight out of the gate, Biden revoked Trump’s 2017 Executive Order 13768 (Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States). EO 13768 held that sanctuary jurisdictions for illegals “willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States.” Then about two weeks later, on February 2, Biden put an EO in place that would “strengthen integration and inclusion efforts for New Americans.”

In March 2022, the DHS began to prepare for the upcoming planned removal of Title 42. A key line in the Fact Sheet can be found in point #2, which addresses the delivery of a “more efficient and fair immigration process.” Pay particular attention to the Fact Sheet’s new rule issued “to expedite asylum claims.” The new rule circumvents some of the more rigorous legal processes for asylum and “transforms how cases are processed at the border.” An investment of $375 million was dedicated to hiring the personnel necessary to “quickly process asylum claims.”

In June, Biden’s DHS expanded the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program. This program “provides funding for citizenship preparation programs in communities across the country.” Biden doubled the funding, increasing it from $10 million to $20 million in 2022. The key to the program’s success is using NGOs with local and national footprints. The NGOs assist immigrants to become citizens and help them “reach more geographic areas around the country.” In 2022, 66 NGOs were awarded grants, up from 40 in 2021. The grantees receive anywhere from approximately $120,000 to $1,000,000 to help immigrants integrate.

Bending the Rules of Humanitarian Parole

Large groups of New Americans have benefited mightily under Biden’s DHS because of its liberal use of “humanitarian parole” programs. Humanitarian parole is being used as a workaround for Afghans, Ukrainians, and massive numbers of migrants at the southern border. George Fishman with the Center for Immigration Studies believes using humanitarian parole has become “a perversion” under the Biden administration. Fishman’s February 2022 report on the battle between Congress and Democrat and Republican presidents over the years can be found here. Biden is not the first president who has sought to “circumvent Congressionally-established immigration policy.” Notably, President Trump did not use parole power to suit his needs.

The answer is yes! Catholic Charities is working with a globalists and communists to turn America blue! They are not a charity. They are a leftist political organization that is working to undermine America from within! Paid for by you, the taxpayer!https://t.co/tOE6zxT8oR — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 10, 2022

Quoting the Executive Director, Mark Kirkorian of CIS, Fishman writes Biden’s strategy concerning humanitarian parole is to expand it artificially to “remove the stigma” of being an illegal alien. His DHS uses parole perversely by “convert[ing] as much of the population of illegally-entering economic migrants as it could into people supposedly fleeing persecution or violence or harm of one sort or another.”

Biden’s strategy is a clever circumvention of a policy that should be reserved for the select few with a “well-founded fear of persecution,” the infliction of serious physical harm, and other concrete claims of human abuse. It is, says Kirkorian, a means to “launder [the surge] by granting asylum immediately to virtually all those who jump the border.” Even more disturbing is that this administration now grants parole to illegal aliens before they even cross the border.

In March 2022, Operation Allies Welcome housed Afghan nationals at the National Conference Center (NCC) in Leesburg, VA, after the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Welcome. More than 4500 Afghan nationals departed the facility in September “to join communities across the United States.” To date, “approximately 88,500 Afghan nationals have arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). OAW is the coordinated effort across the federal government to support and resettle vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked on behalf of the United States.” OAW was put into place under the auspices of the DHS in August 2021.

Uniting for Ukraine is another parole program that streamlines the pathway to citizenship for Ukrainians and their families in the U.S. Many more are now being admitted under the guise of “humanitarian parole” in Mexico and then are ushered across the border into the arms of a federally funded NGO. At one point, California had its own Humanitarian Advance Parole Assistance program for DACA recipients.

New York is now promoting benefits for aliens through its Office for New Americans, which was created in 2012 to “welcome immigrants and to help them in achieving their American Dream.” The Office provides a network of providers (NGOs) to assist aliens with free services, grants, education, jobs, and language training. The USCIS website shows the wide array of services provided for aliens who land on American soil. Libraries, museums, schools, employers, and local governments all partner with NGOs to deliver aid and outreach.

DNI Global Trends Reports Project Disaster

Our own National Intelligence Council wrote the 4th installment of a report on Global Trends in December 2012, projecting how the world would look in 2030. Among the trends discussed in the report was the idea that no one country would dominate the world stage. Another trend discussed was the increase in migration as a destabilizing force. Migration, they write, will “increasingly be a cross-border issue.” It predicted:

“The dividing line between permanent residency, which most migrants can qualify for, and citizenship—which is unattainable for many—could begin to blur. Countries may try to attract more highly skilled workers by offering permanent residents privileges, such as voting in local elections, formerly reserved for full citizens.” (p.46)

Nineteen states have enacted laws to allow “unauthorized immigrants” to obtain driver’s licenses. Rhode Island became the most recent state to enact legislation in 2022. The Global Trends Report said that these massive flows from the “poorest developing countries” also create “the potential for huge human rights abuses and exploitation. Immigrant communities open avenues for increased criminal activity such as drug smuggling.”

The most recent and 7th edition of the report published in 2021 reflects many of the same trends, including the projected ravages of climate change and the growing potential for conflict worldwide by 2040. Ongoing “famines and pandemics” abound—and NGOs, multilateral organizations, and activist groups “with broad popular support [will] have unprecedented ability to influence standards, marshal resources, hold violators accountable, and prod states to act. In some cases, global priorities take precedence over national interests.” Reports like these make you wonder why the Biden administration is so anxious to make it so much easier for droves of illegals to cross and settle here.