Dr. Kerryn Phelps, a former member of the Australian Parliament who in 2000 became the first female president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), has revealed that both she and her wife have suffered severe and ongoing injuries from the COVID vaccines. Moreover, due to “threats” from medical regulators and well-documented underreporting, Phelps suggested that the accurate rate of adverse events is far higher than is being acknowledged.

Dr. Phelps, the most prominent public health figure in Australia to voice serious concerns about the COVID jabs, is calling for more research on the vaccine’s long-term adverse events. She explained that before getting jabbed, she and her wife did “a lot of homework.” When inquiring about adverse side effects, she remarked they were told myocarditis and pericarditis were “rare” and that “the worst thing that could happen would be anaphylaxis.” After much suffering, Phelps, 65, finally broke her silence about the “devastating” experience she has endured, as reported exclusively by News.com.au. In a bombshell submission to the Australian Parliament’s Long COVID inquiry, Phelps, 65, explained:

“This is an issue that I have observed first-hand with my wife, who suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunization.

I continue to observe the devastating effects a year-and-a-half later with the addition of fatigue and additional neurological symptoms including nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance, and musculoskeletal inflammation. The diagnosis and causation has been confirmed by several specialists who have told me that they have seen ‘a lot’ of patients in a similar situation.”

Dr. Phelps—who noted she reported the adverse events to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), “but they never followed up”—revealed that she has talked to other doctors “who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event.” However, “vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about.” Indeed, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), which oversees Australia’s 800,000 registered practitioners and 193,800 students, warned in 2021 that anyone who aspired to “undermine” the country’s COVID vaccine rollout could face deregistration or even prosecution. News.com.au reported that AHPRA’s position statement warns:

“Any promotion of anti-vaccination statements or health advice which contradicts the best available scientific evidence or seeks to actively undermine the national immunisation campaign (including via social media) is not supported by National Boards and may be in breach of the codes of conduct and subject to investigation and possible regulatory action.”

Former Australian MP Dr Kerryn Phelps revealed she and her partner both suffered serious ongoing injuries, while suggesting true rate of adverse events is far higher than acknowledged due to under-reporting and “threats” from medical regulators. @cmnvic https://t.co/qUDecnDHM7 — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) December 20, 2022

Besides hearing concerning COVID jab stories from other doctors, Dr. Phelps shared she has also heard stories of vaccine injury from “patients and other members of the community.” And similar to the United States, Australia’s vaccine compensation program has been called a scheme of “medical gaslighting” after it seemingly disregarded substantial expert evidence. Further highlighting the deception, earlier this year, Australian musician Tyson “tyDi” Illingworth shared that, after being left partially paralyzed following the Moderna vaccine, he had been told privately by doctors that his injury was almost certainly a reaction to the jab. Still, they would not put it in writing for fear of being deregistered if they linked his injury to the vaccine.

Dr. Phelps—who has contemplated whether there is at least some connection between vaccine injury and Long COVID perhaps caused by the spike protein—explained in her submission that those injured by the experimental jabs “have had to search for answers.” She added that the vaccine injured have had to “find GPs and specialists who are interested and able to help them, spend large amounts of money on medical investigations, isolate from friends and family, reduce work hours, lose work if they are required to attend in person, and avoid social and cultural events.” Recently, an advocacy group called Coverse was launched to offer support and collect testimony from those suffering vaccine injuries. Weary of being silenced, Dr. Phelps described:

“In trying to convince people in positions of influence to pay attention to the risks of Long COVID and reinfection for people with vaccine injury, I have personally been met with obstruction and resistance to openly discuss this issue.”

Dr. Phelps drew attention to the under-reporting and under-recognition of COVID vaccine injury in an OZSAGE position statement issued in July calling for better systems management of COVID vaccine adverse events and “recognition of the impact of vaccine injury.” She explained that there is some concern adverse events could “cause long-term illness and disability.” Nonetheless, due to the global mass vaccination campaign, Phelps remarked that “all of the studies that have been published so far are either small or case studies only.”

Indeed, despite the recognition of heart inflammation associated with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, Dr. Phelps said, “even then, there has been a misconception that myocarditis is ‘mild’, ‘transient’ and ‘mostly in young males’, when there are many cases where myocarditis is manifestly not mild, not transient and not confined to the young male demographic.” Phelps, who remains a practicing GP, aptly asserted:

“[The] global focus has been on vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible with a novel vaccine for a novel coronavirus.

The burden of proof seems to have been placed on the vaccine injured rather than the neutral scientific position of placing suspicion on the vaccine in the absence of any other cause and the temporal correlation with the administration of the vaccine.”