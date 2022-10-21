My fellow humans worldwide, the time for silence is over. I have been beating this drum for years now, but for some reason, the decision by a panel of 15 “doctors” at the CDC to place the COVID-19 shot on the childhood vaccination schedule has caused me to reignite my plea.

The time for silence is over. There is far too much readily available data, far too many examples, and far too much pain and suffering for this to continue. We have data from systems designed to alert us to harm and death the government created. We have independent studies. We have pharmaceutical studies. We have state governments recommending against the vaccine. We have world-renowned doctors and virologists pleading as they sacrifice their careers, all to try to save humanity. We have exploding cancer rates in young people. We have healthy athletes having heart attacks. We have teenagers dying for no discernible cause. We have morticians speaking out about the fibrous structures they are removing from those who passed during embalming, like nothing they have ever experienced before. We have excess death statistics that show loss of life in young people far surpassing that of the Vietnam war. We have actuaries speaking out about insurance claims spiking in such a way that they represent a never before seen event. We have gynecological complications increasing at an exponential rate. We have independent experience. We have loved ones who have died. We have loved ones who have gotten very ill, and we have loved ones who have lost their babies. We have loved ones who can no longer have babies. The list goes on and on and on. Have a look.

We are not conspiracy theorists. The facts and data are clearly on our side. The facts and data are stark, sad, and foreboding. It is clear at this point that the vaccine is deadly at worst and harmful at best. Untold suffering is occurring all over the globe, and this is what we know about two years in. No one can tell what the field will look like in another 5 or 10. It is about time we did more. We must do more. The future of the human race depends on it.

It may sound like conjecture or hyperbole, but it is sadly true. Not only is the vaccine harming individuals, but it is driving immune escape and mutation in the existing COVID virus. It also allows old viruses that should be quickly taken care of by our God-given immune systems to flourish because of the harm the injection causes to the bodies of those who receive it. It is causing issues a body can normally take care of to rear its ugly head, like in the case of Bell’s Palsy and Shingles.

If you are a doctor or medical professional and you are reading this and aware of what is happening, the time for you to stay silent on account of self-preservation is over. The weight of what you know vs. a license, a job, etc., is too great. “Just following orders” or fear of scrutiny won’t cut it anymore. Several have come before you to lay the groundwork so you, too, can be brave. Look within your heart and exercise that bravery, or be complicit in harm to our species that before now was unheard of. It is that serious. It is incumbent upon you to speak out, provide your patients with informed consent that is real and tangible, and educate them today. They placed a trust in you that far surpasses the trust they place in even their closest family and confidants. You have a duty, a responsibility, to speak up. It is your path. You must walk it. You are in the role you are in at a time such as this for a reason. Be brave, do something.

If you are a nurse and have coworkers who “know” but are “silenced,” band together and RIP the muzzle off your face. Stand strong in solidarity. Take whatever consequences come your way. Find strength in numbers. You all took an oath to do no harm, but each day you watch a patient take this poison, you are disregarding your oath. You are complicit if you do not speak. Find the fire inside of you to be the one who makes the change. There are more of you than you realize. Stop being scared. Take the leap. Countless around the globe will thank you because it will mean a healthy life and a life that was saved by you.

If you are the every-man, there are still people you haven’t spoken to. Call them today. Don’t wait. Prepare your information, and get it ready for an email or text. Sit with them and discuss it. Have them over. Watch an interview or seminar. Make them stay out of respect for you because you are respecting them; you are trying to save their life. If you have been shunned by friends and family, you have been shunned with their best interests at heart. You know this deep down. You can rest your head on your pillow every night and know how hard you tried. At least you tried.

If you are the every-man with a bit more nerve, go stand outside of your nearest school with a packet of information to hand out to parents on the car line. Do it until they threaten to arrest you, and get arrested if you must. It is that serious. It must be done. Go to a mall and flier the windshields of every car in the parking lot. Create a landing page or send people to a reputable site with the needed information. Get your boots on the ground. Do it today. Do not wait. Your fellow human needs you right now.

Call your congressman or senator, call today, call tomorrow, and call next week. Write them letters. Send letters to your local newspaper. Do it any way you can, and do it with passion. Don’t stop until your hands ache and your voice shakes.

We are in the midst of one of the greatest psychological operations in human history. If you got this vaccine, you are likely in moral peril right now if you have become aware of its harms. You probably shunned family and friends who didn’t get it. You probably kept your kids away from their grandparents. You probably told people that they didn’t deserve medical care without it. You probably coerced others into doing it so that they could “save grandma.” It is now YOUR turn to save what will be someone’s grandma one day. Take to your social media with the same fervor you did to cast aspersions on the unvaccinated and explain to your vaccinated friends what you have learned. None of us want an apology; we want you to pay it forward. Do it today. Do not wait. Do it right now.

Ignore the constant flood of hatred that comes at you from those who try to prove you wrong, for some reason, all too happy to continue to believe the outright falsehood that the shots are “safe and effective.” They are neither safe nor effective. It is not for us to try to figure out what lays in the hearts and souls of those who pen hit pieces, cancel, scorn. They will face their accountability with God. We all do.

It is far past time for us to continue to stand by as the bureaucracy assaults us with its propaganda. They can not silence us all, and this is one thing we can all get behind.

It is your duty as a human being to make it your mission to educate everyone you know. Start today. Do not wait. At the supermarket, the gas station, the movie theater, or yoga. Via telephone or social media, or in person. You must begin to speak about this now more fervently than you ever have before.

In the coming weeks, UncoverDC will produce a guide you can use. But don’t wait. There are plenty of resources available. None of the people who were brave enough to do this first want a “thank you.” We want to call you our family in this battle. The time is now; there isn’t any more to waste. The future of our species, across the globe, across gender, race, and creed; the future of our species depends on us right now. Do it now. Do not wait. You are here for a time such as this. May God shine his mercy upon us before it is too late.