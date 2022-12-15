Kyle opens the show by explaining how his job as an FBI Agent went from a passion to nothing more than a paycheck. A synopsis of the bureau’s bungling of the Larry Nassar investigation originated with a SAC’s desire for a $400k CSO job with USA Gymnastics. A whistleblower reveals that the FBI does not like it when you share images of its agents from your doorbell camera. Steve Friend joins late to share new revelations from the OPR files.



