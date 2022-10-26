Today Beanz is joined by former FBI Special Agent and whistleblower Kyle Seraphin. Kyle tells us of his time in the FBI, what he reported to congress as a protected whistleblower, his experience with the Bureau, and we hear a bit of never before released audio with the internal affairs department hearing his case. To support Kyle and others who are potentially being retaliated against by the FBI, click this link: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

**NOTE: There is an audio disruption in the first minute of Kyle Seraphin’s introduction. The volume resumes shortly after. We apologize for this technical issue.

Click Arrow to Listen

or you can listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.