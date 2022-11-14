Today Frank and Beanz are joined by FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend, who bravely came forward to speak out about the FBI’s handling of the J6 investigation. The group has a long discussion about what transpired, along with Steve’s experience with upper management, and the aftermath of his protected whistleblower disclosure. It is an hour you really don’t want to miss, so buckle up, and please follow Steve on social media.

Steve Truth Social account: https://truthsocial.com/@Real_SteveFriend

