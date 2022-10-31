The Atlantic Wants to Declare a Pandemic Amnesty. I Say Hell No.

I read a column in “The Atlantic” today written by Emily Oster, an economist at Brown University. She lists in her bio that she is the author of “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years.” To be clear, I haven’t read her “data-driven” book, but for someone who touts being analytical and precise when decision-making, she sure does want us to forget all of the absolutely dreadful mistakes the COVID tyrants have made throughout the years. She also has continued to perpetuate misinformation while blithely accusing others of the same. Sound familiar? Welcome to the hell that is now mainstream America.
She starts by talking about how she and her kids spent a lot of time outdoors hiking during 2020. She fashioned nice little cloth masks for her family, and they set up a little system so if someone was coming their way, the family would put on their masks to protect them from evil COVID on their outdoor hike. She even goes so far as to say her FOUR-YEAR-OLD son screamed “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” on a bridge when another child dared to get too close to him. That other child was a girl.
The author then goes on to say how misguided that all was. “Silly us! We didn’t know, we couldn’t know… NO ONE KNEW.” She spends the rest of the column shaming purveyors of “misinformation,” though she never names what misinformation they purvey, and declares that the mRNA vaccines have “won out.” But one of the most striking pieces of the column is this:
“We have to put these fights aside and declare a pandemic amnesty. We can leave out the willful purveyors of actual misinformation while forgiving the hard calls that people had no choice but to make with imperfect knowledge…Moving on is crucial now, because the pandemic created many problems that we still need to solve.”
So let’s get very clear who Emily personifies. Emily personifies the mom who scared her four-year-old son so badly about a virus that had a minuscule chance of harming him that he screamed at another girl trying to enjoy a leisurely stroll on a bridge. Emily personifies the woman who accused you of wanting to harm people’s grandparents for not wearing a mask while food shopping. Emily personifies the woman who gave you snide looks when you tried to eat on an airplane, and Emily calls you a dangerous disinformation spreader if you advocate for informed consent before taking a novel gene experiment.
Emily is now trying to move the goalposts because they’ve lost, and accountability isn’t attractive.
Understand, these are the people who destroyed global life for two straight years for no reason other than blind tyranny. The data showing this was out early, but people like Emily said it was all misinformation while also believing that a HOMEMADE CLOTH MASK would stop a microscopic virus from entering your airways. Very data driven. Very “science.” I will give it a minute. I know it’s hard to even comprehend. I mean, data and analytics and all.
These are the people who advocated the unvaccinated be locked in their homes, unable to travel, fired, a scourge on polite society. The people that said the unvaccinated should be shunned, scorned, and ridiculed, all while trying to coax YOUR FAMILY into getting a shot for the good of the elders. A shot, by the way, that has been proven so deadly, we are seeing a once in a lifetime happening surrounding excess deaths. Let that sink in for a moment.
And now that all of this information is coming out to the fore, now that we will have Fauci sitting for depositions, and the proof that all of the establishment “Emily’s” have colluded with social media so YOU couldn’t speak is coming out, Emily wants to just let bygones be bygones and move on. I mean, people make mistakes, right (nervous laugh.) We can’t FAULT people for making mistakes!
Oh, no, Emily, we can, and we will. COVID and everything surrounding it will NOT be swept under the rug so that people like you can avoid being held accountable for the absolute HELL you put everyone through for more than 2 years. We will not allow you to decimate the human race and all of society and walk off into the sunset because “we made a mistake, mmkay?”
The stolen election, the babies who didn’t get to see faces for years and learn human interaction, the kids who committed suicide because you ripped them out of school, the kids who missed their proms and graduations, the families who couldn’t bury their dead while George Floyd had 6 funerals, the children who didn’t get to say goodbye to their moms and dads in nursing homes, the evil mRNA rollout and ongoing fall out from that- the most consequential human suffering in history, the death, the destruction, the economic fallout, the censorship, the lies, the tyranny.
We won’t forget your demonization of safe and effective early treatment that could’ve saved thousands of lives and the forced treatment using unsafe drugs like Remdesivir. We won’t forget how you have attacked world-renowned physicians who have stepped up to be the champions to save those lives, stripping them of their licenses and credentials because they didn’t toe the line. We won’t forget what you have done to taint the population on the safety and efficacy of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Horse paste, anyone? We also won’t forget how you tried to gaslight the world into thinking President Trump said people should inject BLEACH. You even pulled this little bit of misinformation into your “Amnesty” request. You have learned nothing. You know nothing. And you will not be forgiven for continuing your ignorance in favor of your societal “safety.”
You should learn a thing or two about COVID. You can start here.
No, you don’t get “amnesty” for this level of destruction. There will be justice and accountability, and this will never be allowed to happen again.
And a warm and fuzzy little op-ed in “The Atlantic” isn’t convincing anyone otherwise.
