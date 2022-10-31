COVID-19 Opens Door to Fast-Tracked mRNA Jabs for RSV

Thanks to fear-mongering about COVID-19, Big Pharma has injected over 613 million doses into Americans with its mRNA jabs. Meanwhile—warning of an alarming rise in the flu, RSV, and other ailments—mainstream media, Big Pharma, and its cohorts at U.S. government agencies remain ferociously intent on frightening the general population into falling prey to additional big-business healthcare solutions as they peddle upcoming illnesses. Presently, the race to market a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine is at a fever pitch among the pharmaceutical giants, with top analysts pointing out in late 2021 that “No doubt there is a certain appetite in vaccine companies to capitalize on the excitement and interest created by COVID to advance development of other respiratory virus vaccines.”

U.S. Dominates Globe in Pharmaceuticals & Being Unhealthy

The U.S. currently dominates the global pharmaceutical market, with top of the list Pfizer’s sales accelerating to $79 billion in 2021 thanks to its fraudulently tested and FDA-promoted COMIRNATY jab. Undoubtedly, Pfizer’s experimental COVID product has been a breeze to implement, largely because, as noted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States “has one of the world’s most supportive domestic environments for the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals with minimal market barriers.”

Yet, despite non-stop assertions from the CDC, FDA, and Big Pharma that American citizens should trust its pharmaceutical-centered healthcare guidance, the United States is one of the unhealthiest nations in the world due to its high obesity rate, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses. Realizing that one of the wealthiest nations in the world is also one of the most unhealthy should make all Americans pause and dig a little deeper. And without hesitation—follow the money.



Immunity Debt and RSV

All but silent during the pandemic, RSV is now in the spotlight, with increasing focus from mainstream news outlets. Meanwhile, reputable experts like Dr. Paul Alexander and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche have warned of the “tripledemic” this winter. They credit its arrival to “lockdown lunacy and school closure lunacy” bolstered by the unprecedented “injecting [of] young children” with COVID jabs, thus damaging innate immunity by creating “immunity debt.” According to the Lancet, this phenomenon occurs due to a lack of exposure to normal levels of viruses and bacteria, creating a surge in infections as normal life resumes.

As fears rise of COVID and other viruses returning “with a vengeance” in the U.S. this winter, recent CDC data reveals that, in the 2022-2023 season, the overall number of hospitalizations for RSV currently stands at 5 per 100,000. Yet despite such a low number, broad plans for rising RSV infections appear obvious, setting the stage for new RSV vaccine(s) to join the record-breaking, billionaire-making COVID-19 vaccine market.

FDA Fast Tracks the Billion Dollar Race for RSV Vaccines

Indeed, analysts and investors are ecstatic that the next “megablockbuster vaccine” appears to be for RSV (or respiratory syncytial virus). With a murky origin, an RSV vaccine has long been a “high priority” target of the World Health Organization (WHO) and vaccine developers, similar to their quest for a vaccine for AIDS. Although there have been high-profile trial failures, RSV vaccines are currently in late-stage testing and could launch in 2023, opening the door to a market worth over $10 billion over the next decade.

Still, according to the CDC, most RSV infections are mild and go away on their own in a week or two. RSV, a common viral infection, is the most common cause of respiratory and breathing infections in children and is one of the most frequent causes of the common cold. Most babies under two years old will get RSV. Caring for RSV at home includes using breathing therapy, nasal sprays like XLEAR, breastfeeding infants when possible, adequate fluid intake, and practicing good hygiene. Most serious cases involve very young babies and older adults. Fortunately, only 2 percent of babies with RSV will need a high level of care. The agency reports that the RSV virus causes an average of 58,000 hospitalizations a year in the U.S., with 100-500 deaths among children younger than five years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years or older.

Yet, as if certain of its arrival, the RSV vaccine race has been going on for months and is reminiscent of the government-funded big pharma race for a COVID jab. In March 2022—with a target set on pregnant women—the FDA granted Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate a “Breakthrough Therapy Designation” for the “prevention of RSV-associated lower-respiratory tract illness from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant women.” Like the COVID shot, the FDA’s fast-track decision allows the multi-billion dollar company to bypass traditional vaccine approval procedures as it speeds up vaccinating pregnant mothers. Additionally, in September 2021, Pfizer announced the start of a Phase 3 Clinical Trial in adults for its vaccine against RSV.

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine aims to prevent infections using technology commonly used in hepatitis and shingles vaccines. GSK and Johnson & Johnson are also testing similar vaccines. Regarding pregnant women, a Pfizer-funded study, which reported that “this trial was not designed to provide a formal assessment of vaccine efficacy,” found that the vaccine generated antibodies in the mother’s blood that was then transferred across the placenta to their babies. The researchers wrote that the findings suggest the vaccine “has the potential to protect infants from RSV infection well into their first six months of life.” At what cost and how long does the protection last? The research is unclear.

mRNA Vaccine for “Every Imaginable Infectious Disease”

But perhaps the most frightening of all RSV vaccines under development is Moderna’s mRNA vaccine candidate. Like Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate, Moderna’s RSV injection was granted an FDA Fast Track Designation on August 3, 2022. Tellingly, Moderna’s online announcement of the news now reads, “Page Not Found.” The archived page of the announcement boasting the fast-track RSV vaccine decision—which uses the same controversial blood-brain barrier crossing lipid nanoparticle as its COVID-19 jab—explains:

“Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies and vaccines for serious conditions and that fill an unmet medical need. Programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA, in addition to a rolling submission of the marketing application. The Company previously received Fast Track designation for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Zika vaccine candidate (mRNA-1893), methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) (mRNA-3704), and propionic acidemia (PA) (mRNA-3927) programs.”

According to Penn Medicine (home to the breakthrough mRNA technology behind Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID jabs), the future of mRNA vaccines is focused on a shot for “every imaginable infectious disease.” The organization points out that with “fast development and production times,” COVID-19 has opened the door for mRNA vaccines for “protection against new infectious diseases and variants of existing ones.” Penn Medicine doesn’t stop there.

Penn researchers are working on mRNA vaccines and therapies for cancer to treat food and environmental allergies, genetic diseases, heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, and neurodevelopment disorders. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. Is a fast-track mRNA injection for heart disease next on the horizon? It seems a safe bet, given the close partnership between Big Pharma and government agencies.

Is the COVID-19 Jab the REAL Culprit in RSV?

In a September 2020 article in Nature Microbiology titled “Antibody-Dependent Enhancement and Sars-CoV-2 Vaccines and Therapies,” researchers specifically highlight that ADE can worsen the severity of RSV. With the mass-vaccination campaign against COVID still underway and knowing that the COVID jabs cause ADE (and ADE can exacerbate the severity of RSV), Dr. Joseph Mercola recently summarized:

“Theoretically then, if you get the COVID shot and end up with ADE, then contracting RSV could turn into a far more serious problem than it would otherwise.”

Beyond that, as pointed out by The Vigilant Fox, while mainstream media relentlessly attempts to gaslight the American public to blame COVID-19 for the rise in RSV, evidence suggests quite differently. After doing some digging, Del Bigtree and others have found “damning evidence” that it is, in fact, the COVID shots themselves causing the surge in RSV. Bigtree noted, “FOUR TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RSV in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group” of multiple trials of children who received both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID jabs.

With endless mRNA vaccines and therapies on the horizon, effective treatments censored, numerous fearless and reputable doctors canceled, and government overreach out of control, there is extreme cause for Americans to be concerned. Attention must focus on the countless American children and adults getting sicker while Big Pharma and its cohorts get richer. After all, are we to believe that those imposing the tyrannical pandemic lockdowns and developing the billion-dollar windfall COVID-19 jabs were unaware of the dire health situations they were creating?

VIDEO: The Vigilant Fox, “Evidence Suggests the COVID Shots Are Responsible for Soaring RSV Cases Throughout the U.S. & Canada”