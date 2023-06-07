We are BACK after a little bit of a hiatus, and today’s show is chock full of all the things. We talk about who has entered the Presidential race and the smog overtaking the east coast of the US, and then we hightail it right into… Aliens?

Then, a discussion about a potential Trump indictment coming this week and all the rest of the news you are interested in. Check it out, and share it with your friends!

Links We Discussed:

SMOG:

ALIENS

Non-Human Craft

Mel Gibson is taking on Trafficking:

Trump Indictments and FBI Shenanigans:

FBI Bias

FBI = Faith Based Institution

