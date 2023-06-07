We are BACK after a little bit of a hiatus, and today’s show is chock full of all the things. We talk about who has entered the Presidential race and the smog overtaking the east coast of the US, and then we hightail it right into… Aliens?

Then, a discussion about a potential Trump indictment coming this week and all the rest of the news you are interested in. Check it out, and share it with your friends!

Links We Discussed:

SMOG:

The smoke — making the Eastern U.S. look like California at the peak of fire season — is not normal.

The air is compromised from Minneapolis to DC to Boston, and the worst from western NY to arround Ottawa. A thread… 1/ pic.twitter.com/cV8MnfdWRI — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 6, 2023

ALIENS

Non-Human Craft

Pentagon UFO whistleblower David Grusch says the United States is in possession of vehicles of non-human origin and bodies of the pilots. Full interview by Ross Coulthart & reaction by Ryan Graves.#ufotwitter #ufo #uap pic.twitter.com/oehU0iSTWT — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 5, 2023

Mel Gibson is taking on Trafficking:

There’s going to be a lot of people on this platform take the Ukraine 🇺🇦 out of their bio when Mel Gibson drops this 4 part documentary on child sex trafficking… pic.twitter.com/VJSH5KgC3H — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 7, 2023

Trump Indictments and FBI Shenanigans:

Here's the latest on former President Trump's likely indictment. Become a Premium or Concierge Member at https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. pic.twitter.com/fFNrk1pzy7 — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 6, 2023

FBI Bias

This update clarifies and rebuts claims made by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) that the Biden bribery investigation had "ended."https://t.co/mRhE59wg5B — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 5, 2023

Comer says dat Jamie Raskin “lied to the American people” after their meeting with the FBI.

The FBI said there was an ongoing investigation four times during the meeting, yet he walked out to the press conference & said that Barr shut it down years ago.

What is Raskin afraid of? pic.twitter.com/VdD3HyQeOe — JB Slear (@JB_Slear) June 6, 2023

FBI = Faith Based Institution