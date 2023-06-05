The FBI boldly proclaims its motto, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.” This maxim originated with a comment by Inspector W.H. Drane Lester in a 1935 edition of the FBI employee magazine, The Investigator. Lester remarked:

“But ‘F B I’ is the best and one from which we might well choose our motto, for those initials also represent the three things for which the Bureau and its representatives always stand: “Fidelity – Bravery – Integrity.”

Nevertheless, two emails disseminated to all FBI personnel last week justify an alteration to this longstanding monicker. Despite its purported commitment to impartiality and respect for religious expression, the agency is clearly given over to the Church of Woke. Eighty-eight years after adopting the original slogan, the FBI now stands for “Faith Based Institution.”

On May 30, retiring FBI Executive Assistant Director Jennifer Moore disseminated an email updating all personnel about a new policy from the Bureau’s “Well-Being and Resilience Program.” Moore, who oversaw the FBI’s Human Resources Branch, announced the implementation of “wellness hours” for mental and physical fitness for all employees. Per the correspondence, beginning in mid-June 2023, all FBI employees can request and utilize three paid hours per week to focus on their “wellness.” Special agents can also utilize three additional paid hours for physical training. Combined with daily lunch hours, FBI special agents can enjoy eleven paid hours per week not working on behalf of the American taxpayer.

One can only imagine what activities the FBI’s Human Resources Branch will deem acceptable for employee “wellness.” After all, this is the same division of the Bureau that organized office chair yoga, coloring, and painting classes for its staff in April and May 2023. But assuming employees for the nation’s premier law enforcement agency spend their time profoundly contemplating the mysteries of the universe, this is a time in which global terrorists, human traffickers, drug dealers, bank robbers, and child pornographers continue to place the American public at risk of fraud and force. Special agents are expected to work fifty hours every week. Eleven hours away from investigative work represents twenty-two percent of special agents’ billable time. By any reasonable measure, government employees devoting nearly one-quarter of their labor hours to idle pursuits borders on misconduct.

Each year as the calendar page transitions from May to June, Americans are ritually bombarded with rainbow flag virtue signals from across public and private sectors. In keeping with this annual tradition, the FBI’s Orwellian-titled Office of Diversity and Inclusion proudly (pun intended) announced its commemoration of Pride Month in a June 1st email to all personnel. According to the note, on June 6, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis will address “LGBT+ visibility in the government and healthcare industry” during a virtual webcast. Every FBI employee must attend two diversity training events per year. The webcast can be credited toward this requirement.

Daskalakis is the deputy coordinator of the White House National Monkeypox Response effort. Though the email lauds him as an expert on HIV prevention and the national expert on health issues affecting LGBT+ communities, it conveniently omits any mention of the good doctor’s penchants for pentagrams, occultism, and Satanism. Along with his male romantic partner, Daskalakis founded a satanic gym almost a decade ago. In 2014, he told The Atlantic he “learned his bedside manner from East Village drag queens.” Daskalakis also proudly displayed his demonic tattoos in his promotional photographs for a Center for Disease Control appointment.

These two emails are the best evidence of the FBI’s devotion to the Church of Woke. Like any religion, wokeness features idols, traditions, virtues, and sacraments. Instead of a supreme, omnipotent Creator worthy of human devotion, Church of Woke adherents fill the God-shaped hole in their hearts with staunch self-worship. Judeo-Christian faiths caution against sinful behavior such as sloth and gluttony. In direct opposition, woke sacramental activities prioritize personal wellness. With three weekly “wellness hours,” woke FBI employees triple the time most Christians spend in weekly church attendance.

For the Woke, pride and lust are virtues. Pride Month is tantamount to the Christian Lenten season, Jewish High Holy Days, and Islamic Ramadan. Additionally, the Church of Woke embraces antipathy against Judeo-Christianity. Thus, the FBI commemorating its hallowed month by featuring a satanic and occultic apologist is wholly appropriate and consistent with this worldview. Pride, after all, is no sin to the woke. Moreover, June 6 marks the seventy-ninth anniversary of the Allied force’s invasion of Normandy during World War II. The FBI’s decision to feature its Pride Month commemoration on this day demonstrates how the agency prioritizes wokeness ahead of American valor, honor, and patriotism.

The FBI is a faith-based institution wholly given over to the Church of Woke. Barring revival, Americans can expect the agency’s continued rejection of the Judeo-Christian principles on which our nation was founded. Federal law enforcement must stand for equal justice, due process, and the rule of law. If the FBI continues to worship at the altar of wokeness, the nation will witness the agency’s continued degradation and malfeasance. We should pray for a great FBI reawakening and reformation. The hour grows late. Without a renewed commitment to “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity,” America will bear witness to the FBI’s eternal damnation.