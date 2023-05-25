Missouri v. Biden was filed on May 5, 2022. Since it was initially filed, it has taken quite a trip through the court system. The complaint has been amended 3 times, with the most recent Amendment being to transform the case into a class suit—due to the overwhelming evidence of broad harm to the constitutional rights of all Americans. You can view the docket by using this link. Part 1 Part 2:

In one of the more immoral and heartbreaking exchanges, Meta let the government know that they heard their calls for more censorship. They decided that in response to White House pressure, they would remove content that, in their words, was “often true.” What content/groups/pages? That of the vaccine injured sharing their horrific stories and finding some community when everyone they needed for help refused to help or acknowledge them.

They also assured the White House they would limit message forwards on WhatsApp, gave detailed reports on censorship to government bureaucrats, and would censor “non-violative content, such as dissuading the choice to vaccinate in terms of personal or civil liberties,” and “concerns related to mistrust in institutions.”

Think about this for a second. The government—the people you “elected” to represent you—are having social media companies censor talk about your individual rights and criticism of them.

“We hear your call for us to do more, and as I said on the call, we are committed to working towards our shared goal,” said Facebook…

This after a triple punch of threats were lobbed at social media companies in mid-July 2021… By the next day, the Disinformation dozen, as was Alex Berenson, were de-platformed entirely.

This was in direct response to the public threats coming from authoritarian government actors.

The government argues that it never “forced” social platforms to do anything. However, even their argument against this proves the Plaintiff’s point that the government shouldn’t be *assisting* social media platforms with censorship activities against American citizens.

The government then argues that they’ve backed off of all of this—no more COVID censorship- that isn’t a problem anymore. However, they’ve moved on to OTHER topics based on evidence uncovered in the lawsuit—Climate change, “gendered disinformation,” abortion, and economic policy.

Virtually every single topic of national importance the government wants to gatekeep. They don’t want popular ideas and viewpoints gaining traction so that they can continue the charade that EVERYONE agrees with transitioning minors to the opposite gender; EVERYONE agrees that killing unborn babies is ok, especially after 20 weeks, etc., etc.

The culture war is emblazoned in EVERYTHING—it is a destabilization tool. Anyone who tells you NOT to consider it one of the most critical issues we are facing is unable to understand our true fight or knows and doesn’t care.

The Office of the Surgeon General under Murthy also coordinated with the White House. They ran a lot of their censorship through the Virality Project, but they also acted directly with socials in meetings, etc. Eric Waldo, the right hand of Murthy, was deposed in his stead—and it was damning. Eric Waldo was listed in the six pages of witnesses that the government let go or reassigned a few weeks ago.

The Surgeon General demanded a set of actions regarding censorship—and the platforms responded—under duress.

Murthy described disfavored viewpoints as “an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health” and said of social platforms, “We are asking them to consistently take action against misinformation super-spreaders on their platforms.”

This wasn’t “assisting,” which would also be illegal.

He also stated, “We can’t wait longer for them to take aggressive action because it’s costing people their lives.”

Again, what cost people their lives was the CENSORSHIP. They know this.

They literally threatened social media companies with legal and regulatory measures should they not police, remove, and censor Americans sharing health information they disapproved of.

The list of ways the government colluded with, threatened, and acted as an arm of social media companies when censoring speech is MILES long. Here is another example. Murthy/Waldo et al. reached out to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, AND GOOGLE with demands, and all companies responded with how they diligently complied in the face of regulatory retaliation.

Murthy even went so far as to put out an official RFI (Request for Information) to the social media companies demanding information on their censorship policies and how they were enforced and detailed information on disfavored speakers. This is unbelievable, but their hubris has gotten the best of them.

This brief is the detailed documentation of the partnership between these institutions and the private taxpayer-funded organizations they used to do their dirty work. Of particular interest here are the Virality Project and Stanford Internet Observatory—I am mentioned in the Twitter files due to an SIO report. They tried to dissect and discredit my legal analysis and failed.

Here we learn more about the tragic web of public/private partnerships executing this censorship enterprise. The government is trying to argue they closed up shop—again—but public testimony and other information obtained during discovery beg to differ.

And not to be outdone, of course, the CDC gets involved. It is the same laundry list of issues, every agency doing the same thing—censoring you for sharing your thoughts and information on social media. What I didn’t have on my “Censorship BINGO” card was the CENSUS BUREAU.

Understand—the purpose here wasn’t to provide the public with information for informed consent—the sole purpose—the ONLY purpose of this push was to stop “vaccine refusal.” They wanted EVERY SINGLE PERSON vaccinated. When Facebook asked the CDC for information regarding several posts on the platform, the CDC responded, “It appears that any of these could potentially cause vaccine refusal.” There isn’t talk of whether the posts were factually accurate—just talk of what they think the result of people READING those posts will be….

When Facebook asked the CDC for information regarding several posts on the platform, the CDC responded, “It appears that any of these could potentially cause vaccine refusal.”

There isn’t talk of whether the posts were factually accurate—just talk of what they think the result of people READING those posts will be….

The CDC even used the platform’s OWN TOOLS to report accounts for censorship. They had accounts and could log on to report things they wanted action taken on… How the government tried to weasel an explanation of this one?

“We no longer really meet with these platforms very much at all, judge.”

Here they discuss CISA and its “Switchboarding” activities, where multiple employees would simultaneously “intern” or vice versa with EIP and Stanford and take an active role in censorship via this “help desk.”

The government continuously tries to argue that all of this behavior has “stopped..” Except what we KNOW ABOUT only “stopped” after this groundbreaking lawsuit was filed…

The government also claims that CISA had nothing to do with the EIP (Election Integrity Project) – but through discovery in this case, we learned that the EIP was FORMED to be the “gap” between what the government could get away with after pushing the envelope, and what a private org could do.

The problem is the government can’t do through a private org what they can’t do officially.

Additionally, while they claim (again) they have shut all of this down, high-level CISA officially Brian Scully testified in a deposition that they have WIDENED their net to even conversations about the U.S. banking system, the war in Ukraine and racial justice.

A truly Orwellian censorship MONSTER operating under the flimsy excuse of protecting “national security” and the “safety” of Americans. If you aren’t sufficiently outraged yet, you should be.

Jen Easterly, head of CISA, said the following—this is a direct quote—it is “really, really dangerous if people get to pick their own facts.”

She wanted to organize CISA to act as the coordination point for ALL agencies—hence the disinformation governance board that was “disbanded.”

The following section is a DEEP DIVE into the nation’s largest LAW ENFORCEMENT agency which is now acting, as @Real_SteveFriend said, as an “intelligence agency with LE powers.”

DEEP DIVE INTO FBI

We will now delve into the FBI’s role in widespread domestic censorship. The FBI tries to hide behind the guise of “fighting back against foreign information warfare” as it censors Americans. They engage in mass flagging operations, sharing tactical information with platforms, such as IP addresses, email accounts, website domain names, and file hash values. The accounts “flagged” are targeted by the FBI for “account takedowns.”

The FBI uses an encrypted app called “Teleporter” to communicate with social media companies. They send censorship lists 1-5 times a month (likely more, IMO.) Each one of those lists could contain hundreds of accounts for censorship. The FBI demands that seven major social media platforms report back to them on what action they have taken on the targeted accounts. Sounds kosher.

The FBI doesn’t care who gets swept up in its censorship of supposedly “foreign” accounts. I started the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag, and they pretended I and all of you were Russian. The FBI made platforms take down a supposedly Russian “Secure the Border” post, a pro-second-amendment post, and a Black Matters post. All of the million “likes” on these posts were an act of 1st amendment expression. They also had platforms block a supposedly Russian website hosting journalists—many American journalists.

The FBI also runs a “Command Post” around Election Day that specifically flags domestic “disinformation” for removal. The FBI has a 50% success rate of getting content removed from platforms, as per evidence produced in this case.

Here, FBI Agent Elvis Chan, who the government fought to keep from being deposed, testified that there was no basis for thinking there were any impending “Hack and Leak” operations coming from Russia- but it didn’t stop them from using that to stop the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election. They banned journalists and entire newspapers at the behest of the FBI.

Back to the “#ReleaseTheMemo” incident—@mtaibbi exposed this during the #TwitterFiles: There was NO indication that this was something nefarious and foreign in nature- but that didn’t stop leftist politicians from writing threatening letters to Twitter about the hashtag. But at the time, Twitter’s Global Policy Communications Chief Emily Horne wrote privately that this hashtag and a related hashtag “appear to be organically trending” and that Twitter “ha[s] not seen any indications that the accounts engaging in this activity for either hashtag are predominately Russian, or that Russian accounts are driving the engagement. The vast majority of what we’re seeing here … appears to be organic in nature.”

The rest of this filing is a legal argument- and it is super interesting. Just understand that everything you have read here AND MORE will be in front of a judge tomorrow as he hears arguments on whether or not he should grant a temporary injunction.

This is the ultimate remedy sought in the case: I look forward to hearing the oral argument tomorrow, but what I am most looking forward to is the judge’s questions…. He takes no nonsense, and it will likely be very entertaining…