President Biden has nominated Pfizer grant money recipient Dr. Monica Bertagnolli for NIH Director. However, Bertagnolli’s cozy and rather lucrative relationship with Pfizer was missing from the announcement. Bertagnolli received multiple grants from the pharmaceutical company totaling $290.8 million over a 6-year period between 2015 and 2021.

Whatever Americans might learn about the pandemic and the colluding forces behind it, nothing seems to change. It seems Big Pharma, the administrative state, and uni-party interests will continue to deliver to the American people deadly pharmaceuticals and narratives that serve them financially.

Bertagnolli Received Millions in Pfizer Grant Money

The Investment Watch Blog reports, “From 2015 through 2021, Bertagnolli received more than 116 grants from Pfizer, totaling $290.8 million. This amount made up 89% of all her research grants,” according to Open Payments Data. Janssen, Seagen, and AstraZeneca also contributed mightily. 2020 and 2021 payments are shown below:

Drug companies associated with this kind of funding are powerful lobbyists on the Hill. In Q4, 2021, “Pfizer topped the list of the largest pharma companies in the latest quarter, spending nearly $3 million on lobbying in Q4, which is about half a million more than they spent in the same quarter a year earlier, but not quite as high as its Q1 2020 level of more than $4 million. In 2021, Pfizer spent more than $10.3 million, about half a million less than in 2020, according to Endpoints News. AstraZeneca was second, with $1.5 million in Q4 2021.

Bertagnolli’s Stint at the National Cancer Institute

Biden appointed Bertagnolli Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in August 2022. She was the first woman to receive the distinction. The National Cancer Institute is the oldest and the largest in the National Institutes of Health.

According to Bloomberg Law, her NCI proposed a $10 billion spending plan for the fiscal year 2024, “marking one of its most ambitious budget proposals that call for a more than 30% increase over last year’s request.”

In 2015, Bertagnolli was one of two recipients of The Charlie Award sponsored by Pfizer and The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology. Bertagnolli is also the Richard E. Wilson professor of surgery in surgical oncology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). She is also an HMS Professor of Surgery in the Field of Surgical Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Cancer, Pfizer Vaccine, and SV40

There is also an interesting and somewhat troubling connection between Bertagnolli and Pfizer. It may not be widely known, but the Pfizer vaccine contains the SV40 sequence. “SV40 is a known cancer-causing virus from monkeys,” according to a blog on the Pennstate Forums website. And just for kicks, there is growing evidence that cancer is on the rise due to the mRNA injections, one of which is Pfizer’s.

In April 2023, it was Professor Murakami of Tokyo University of Science who identified the presence of the SV40 sequence in the plasmid DNA of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine:

“Professor Murakami of Tokyo University of Science Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine had plasmid DNA, so when I checked it, I was surprised to find the SV40 sequence.

SV40 is a promoter of cancer viruses, and the presence of this sequence facilitates the translocation of DNA to the human nucleus. Easier to enter the genome.

Even though it’s a sequence that is completely unnecessary to make an mRNA vaccine. Why SV40?

The plasmid DNA map submitted by Pfizer to the EMA (European Medicines Agency) does not appear to include SV40. Why did you hide it?”

“Polio vaccines from 1955-1963 were contaminated with cancer-causing monkey SV-40 viruses.” The CDC admitted that “contaminated polio vaccines from that era “may increase risk of cancer.” Translated, the post below states a finding in April 2023 from Professor Murakami of the Tokyo University of Science:

Dan Burton, in the September 10, 2003, Hearing of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Wellness of the Committee on Government Reform of the House of Representatives of the 108th Congress, went on record to say that “[t]here is no dispute that millions of Americans received polio vaccines that were contaminated with the virus called Simian Virus 40, or SV-40,” according to naturalblaze.com.

The Old Guard Never Changes

Bertagnolli praised Fauci’s “54 years of selfless public service“ and urged cancer patients “with weakened immune systems” to “get vaccinated” during the pandemic. Bertagnolli does not exactly bring fresh ideas or untainted alliances to the table at the NIH. Since the government seems to have failed the “pandemic test run” so spectacularly, you would think we would want to try something new.

People with cancer may have weakened immune systems. So, #COVID19 #vaccines may not be as effective for them. If a loved one has cancer or is a survivor, don’t expose them to the virus. Get vaccinated to protect them. Learn about cancer and COVID-19 here: https://t.co/1AIyRP3xH8 pic.twitter.com/l0A4TgNYV7 — Dr. Monica M. Bertagnolli (@NCIDirector) May 20, 2021

It is not unusual for people like Bertagnolli to accept substantial grants from drug makers. And just because she receives grants from Pfizer does not mean she is corrupt. However, the pandemic has shown that the lucrative relationships cultivated by NIAID and NIH directors with Big Pharma may make it very difficult to maintain objectivity when conducting research with grant money from companies like Pfizer.

I’ll ask the question since it would be nice to know before she is installed: Why would Bertagnolli, a dedicated cancer researcher, and talented cancer surgeon, accept money from a vaccine manufacturer whose mRNA shot may be associated with cancer? From where I sit, it might be better to nominate individuals whose interests are not intimately entwined with the very corporations and institutions that butter their bread. From what I can tell, from where these people sit, there is simply no compelling reason for them to do it.