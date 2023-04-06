Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not an anti-vaxxer. Yet, following yesterday’s announcement that he is running for president as a Democrat against Joe Biden, the corrupt mainstream media wasted no time wrongly labeling him an anti-vaxxer, going overboard to highlight that false fact by using the headline-grabbing designation to paint him as being no different than the “anti-vaxxer” Republicans they relentlessly attack for choosing not to get the experimental, gene-damaging mRNA COVID jabs. However, suppose the journalists attacking him had taken the time to do their jobs and investigate the reasons behind Kennedy’s reservations about vaccines, which now include the toxic COVID-19 shots. In that case, they too might have taken a step back and refused the experimental jabs and instead chosen to examine the increasingly sinister scheme tied to the ever-growing list of immunizations on the CDC schedule.



Without question, the unprecedented CDC vaccine schedule is another story in and of itself. Nevertheless, as our great nation marches closer to totalitarianism, it is important to understand what led Bobby Kennedy to be skeptical of vaccines. His views on vaccines will bring much-needed clarity to the 2024 presidential race. Thankfully, back in 2019, I had the privilege of listening to him explain first-hand how his interest in vaccine safety came about, and it is spot-on and worth knowing. So here is a brief summary.



A passionate environmentalist, Kennedy has long been committed to preserving the pristine American waterways he grew up loving, which are now filled with dangerous levels of mercury. Comparing the toxic chemical destroying our water channels to living in a “science fiction nightmare,” Kennedy shared that he was genuinely worried about whether “my children and the children of every American” would be able to “engage in the seminal primary activity of American youth, which is to go fishing in a local fishing hole and then come home and safely eat the fish.” Thus, he spent much time traveling around the country, speaking about the dangers of mercury in our waters. Through this endeavor, traveling the nation to warn of mercury, he stumbled upon a growing group of people—many of which were mothers—increasingly concerned about vaccines. As he traversed the country to bring attention to our waterways, Kennedy shared:

“These women would come up to me and say, ‘If you’re really concerned about mercury, you need to look at vaccines.'”

Kennedy shared that he immediately wanted to avoid switching gears to examine vaccines because he did not want to enter the public health arena. He had been raised in that space with his family—the Kennedy’s spent decades focused on public health causes, including organizations like the Special Olympics. Determined to go a different route than public health, Bobby intentionally spent his time advocating for the environment and protecting our pristine waters.

Nevertheless, the women troubled about vaccines were not giving up. He explained that in 2005, a stubborn female psychologist he knew delivered a large stack of papers to the front porch of his home and declared, “I am not going to leave until you read them.” For those that don’t know, Bobby Kennedy is a brilliant man. He loves science and is extremely comfortable reading science. So, as his friend sat there, he read through the entire stack of literature and studies on mercury and vaccines. Mirroring what is happening today on a much more massive scale with the COVID shots, Kennedy shared that after he finished reading:

“It immediately struck me that there was a huge delta between what the public health agencies and the pharmaceutical companies were saying about vaccines, and what the actual science was saying.”

Still, even with that realization, Kennedy was not ready to jump into the vaccine arena. The realization that the public was not being told the entire story on vaccines—which he gleaned from reading the papers on his porch—is not what convinced Kennedy to begin speaking up about vaccines. Instead, what convinced him was conducting his own research similar to the investigations that inspired him to travel the country speaking against the mercury polluting our streams, rivers, and lakes and poisoning our fish.

Kennedy explained that, at the time, because of his name and track record in researching environmental topics, he could get “almost anybody on the phone he wanted to,” including the President of the United States. Undoubtedly, Kennedy’s family’s ties go deep in Washington D.C. and involve the public health arena, including, among others, a branch at the NIH named the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Using his ties to his advantage as he inquired about mercury in vaccines, Kennedy explained:

“I confronted them all with the obvious dilemma, which is that the CDC was saying that women who are pregnant should not be eating tuna fish because it had mercury in it. And yet they were recommending vaccines for those same women that were loaded with mercury.”

According to Kennedy, he reached out to Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins, both taxpayer-funded leaders at the NIH who have lied to and misled the public during the tyrannical pandemic with his mercury/vaccine query. They turned around and directed him to the individuals that they said “he needed to talk to that can answer all his questions” regarding mercury and vaccines. Kennedy explained that upon speaking to those individuals—each with a hand in driving public health policy—he was immediately met with lies. Honing in on the essence of their deception, Kennedy remarked that “the fundamental lie they told me is something that I knew was wrong—that there is a good mercury and a bad mercury.”

Kennedy’s detailed and in-depth knowledge of the mechanisms and dangers of mercury—he shared that its most toxic form crosses the blood-brain barrier and stays there for “years and years and years”—is impressive. He conveyed that after confronting the Fauci and Collins recommended public health experts with his conclusive studies of the dangers of mercury, they insisted that “the good mercury is in vaccines and the bad mercury is in the fish.” Astounded by the disinformation, Kennedy remarked it was at that moment he became an unwavering advocate for safe vaccines:

“I knew at that point their argument was not with me; it was with the periodic tables. There is no such thing as a good mercury.

When I confronted them with these [mercury] studies, I could tell they knew about them, and they tried to lie to me.

And that’s what sucked me into this.”