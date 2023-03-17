Newly released reports and emails reveal that leadership within the U.S. government, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), acted to prevent the release of a six-year, and long-delayed, review of fluoride’s toxicity by the National Toxicology Program (NTP). Specifically, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine intervened in June 2022 to stop the release of the May 2022 NTP review, known internally as a monograph. However, following a lengthy court battle fought by the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), the conclusive report was finally released on March 15, 2023, and is the culmination of a multi-year systematic review of fluoride’s impact on the developing brain. Resolving that there is no safe exposure to toxic fluoride, the meta-analysis confirmed and strengthened findings in two earlier drafts in 2019 and 2020, with external peer-reviewers unanimously agreeing that prenatal and early-life fluoride exposure reduces IQ in children.

With only one other historical example of an NPT report being blocked from release in the past—which centered around bombshell data on the carcinogenicity of Johnson & Johnson’s asbestos-contaminated talc—the government’s actions to stop the public from understanding conclusively that fluoride is harming our children is appalling and underscores the government corruption that continues to be exposed thanks to COVID. Disturbingly, the meta-analysis found that 52 of 55 studies saw lower IQ with higher fluoride exposures, demonstrating remarkable consistency. Of the 19 studies rated higher quality, 18 found a lower IQ. With data that can’t be ignored, NTP’s meta-analysis puts the harm into perspective:

“[R]esearch on other neurotoxicants has shown that subtle shifts in IQ at the population level can have a profound impact…a 5-point decrease in a population’s IQ would nearly double the number of people classified as intellectually disabled.”

According to FAN, the court has been waiting for the NPT’s monograph on fluoride’s damaging effect on the brain and nervous system since the summer of 2020, when the judge put the case in abeyance after the first two weeks of trial and expert testimony in court, expecting the monograph to be published shortly after that. A timeline of the case can be found here. At the time, the NTP report had already undergone two unprecedented peer reviews by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Its authors had concluded that fluoride, a controversial health topic for years, was a “presumed developmental neurotoxicant,” with 27 out of the 29 highest-quality studies showing that fluoride damaged the brains of kids. Most of these studies were at levels equivalent to exposures experienced in fluoridated communities.

With damning evidence on the harms of fluoride already in its possession, the NTP went a step further and subjected its fluoride report to additional peer reviews, beyond the already unprecedented studies by NASEM and in contrast to previous monographs on other chemicals where there is usually just one public peer-review culminating in a public vote by a panel of scientists. Full of evidence indicating fluoride’s neurotoxicity, NPT contacted the CDC to inform the agency that NPT was prepared for the final report to be made public by “mid/late May” 2022. However, FOIA requests made by FAN and its legal council reveal HHS pressure on NPT about the report, combined with the Biden administration’s efforts to block and conceal the information from the public, worked at keeping it out of public view for almost a year. Speaking of the report’s findings, Children’s Health Defense chairman and chief litigation counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., commented:

“These findings fly in the face of the empty, unscientific claims U.S. health officials have propagated for years; namely that water fluoridation is safe and beneficial. It’s past time to eliminate this neurotoxin from our water supply.”

Equivalent to the collaboration between Big Pharma and the FDA, CDC, and the Biden administration as the experimental mRNA COVID injections came to life, documents obtained through FAN’s FOIA show that government agencies that promote fluoridation joined with dental interests and attempted to water down the report. The documents reveal that one unnamed government commenter insisted that the NTP’s data do not support the assertion that fluoride is harmful across the board. Highlighting the massive reach of the neurotoxin, Rick North, former CEO of the American Cancer Society’s Oregon division and Fluoride Action Network board member, told The Defender that “people consume large amounts of fluoride through tea and other drinks and processed foods made with fluoridated water, not to mention pesticide ingestion and fluoride from air pollution.” In agreement, NPT rebuked the government’s efforts to downplay fluoride and underscored the relevance the report has on the health of Americans, especially children, responding:

“We do not agree with this comment. Our assessment considers fluoride exposures from all sources, not just water because fluoride is also found in certain foods, dental products, some pharmaceuticals, and other sources. Even in the optimally fluoridated cities individual exposure levels suggest widely varying total exposures from water combined with fluoride from other sources.

Several of the highest quality studies showing lower IQs in children were done in optimally fluoridated (0.7 mg/L) areas many urinary fluoride measurements exceed those that would be expected from consuming water that contains fluoride at 1.5 mg/L.”

With the monumental 1,573-page report on the neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects of fluoride exposure in children now made public, a status hearing has been set for April 11, 2023. At that time, the judge will set a date for the next phase of the trial, which FAN hopes will bring them one step closer to a ruling. As stated in their initial Petition to the EPA under TSCA, the Plaintiffs argue that water fluoridation violates the EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act. They want the EPA, which has the authority to regulate drinking water additives, “to protect the public and susceptible subpopulations from the neurotoxic risks of fluoride by banning the addition of fluoridation chemicals to water.”

It is disturbing and curious to discover that more people drink artificially fluoridated water in the U.S. than in the rest of the world combined. Why is that? Countries with fluoridated water do not have less tooth decay than non-fluoridated countries. Indeed, fluoride is the only medicine added to public water. And now, the U.S. government is injecting infants and children with more toxins via disastrous mRNA jabs, which needs to stop. Likewise, there is no excuse to allow the government to continue to poison our children with fluoride.