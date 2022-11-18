The “Big Guy” is about to be exposed by Congress. With Republicans now holding a slim majority, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the incoming House Oversight Committee chair, says he will investigate Joe Biden. Comer and other Republican congressional colleagues allege there is plenty of evidence to connect President Biden with “questionable business deals and financial transactions with foreign countries and companies.” The members of the committee believe the President could be compromised because of his alleged influence peddling behind the scenes. On Thursday, Comer specifically stated:

“Committee Republicans have spoken with multiple whistleblowers from numerous schemes involving the Biden family. [We] reviewed Hunter Biden’s laptop and received documents of previously unknown transactions. What we found are business plans aimed at targets around the world based on influence peddling, including with people closely tied to foreign governments like China and Russia. We also found plans based in the United States where the Biden family swindled investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, all with Joe Biden’s participation and knowledge in 2019. Shortly after announcing his campaign for President, Joe Biden told the American people he had nothing to do with and never had conversations with his family about their business dealings.”

The House Oversight Committee plans to investigate Biden and his family’s alleged involvement in “conspiracy or defrauding the United States, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.” The committee will focus on whether Joe Biden is “compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence.”

Whistleblowers “described President Biden as Chairman of the Board for these businesses,” said Comer. Emails, documents, and banking-related suspicious activity reports (SAR) on Hunter’s laptop are potentially damning. A report with a searchable database by Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler allegedly shows evidence of criminal business dealings, Hunter’s alleged drug and sex crimes, phone calls, and partnerships with influential foreign leaders, corporate entities, and lobbyists. Zeigler spent 13 months examining the contents of the laptop and cloud-based uploads from Hunter’s phone.

“To be clear,” says Comer, “Joe Biden is the Big Guy.” Emails provided by the Marco Report on the laptop seem to support that nickname for the President. Ziegler’s report shows that one email was sent by Hunter’s former business partner James Gilliar in 2017 to Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker, and Hunter Biden. The email references equity distributions and remuneration packages. Referring to SinoHawk, which “was created to find investments in the U.S. and elsewhere for CEFC China Energy, CO.” 10 percent would be “held by Hunter for the Big Guy.” This email from Geoff Rogers in 2013 seems to prove it. He refers to then Vice President Biden’s photo op appearance at the Whitehall Neck Sportsman Club event at the Leipsic Fire Hall.

Ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski further revealed the Bidens’ negotiations with Chinese Oil Company CEFC China Energy Co… Bobulinski says nothing was put in writing when it came to Joe’s involvement, “only face-to-face.” As reported by the Marco Polo report, text messages from the laptop seem to indicate that Chairman Xi Jinping was overseeing deals between Hunter and Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC China Energy. Another text message from the report also seems to indicate that VP Joe Biden would wait for “approval from Chairman Xi.”

In those same text messages, Hunter appears to be referring to his father as the chairman, according to the Marco Polo report. Hunters states, “Zang and Ye are both coming to be my partner—to be partners with the Bidens.” Zang also allegedly told Hunter that Xi made the partnership “clear and available to him,” per the text messages in the report. Zang Jianjun served in Research and Development for CEFC. He was also the Vice Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce.

It interfered with an election. If Joe Biden The Big Guy is selling his access to China as proven in the laptop with his deals with CEFC and is now destroy US Energy per those deals he is a National Security threat! Stay tuned! https://t.co/YHwq0U6wJo — Lori Mills for CA Assembly 42 (@LoriMills4CA42) November 18, 2022

The significance of deals like this one with CEFC should not be underestimated. The Chinese Communist Party is inextricably linked to Xi Jinping. According to the Marco Polo report, Ye Jianming was the former Secretary General of a branch of a CCP-funded organization known as the Chinese Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC). U.S. government commission reports show connections between CAIFC, the People’s Liberation Army, and the Sanya Institute, as reported by the Free Beacon. CAIFC is reportedly a Chines military front organization. The Marco Polo report corroborates the connection.

“China’s intelligence services are using a private exchange program for retired U.S. and Chinese generals to influence the U.S. government and downplay Beijing’s large-scale military buildup, according to a congressional report.

The Sanya Initiative launched in 2008 with support from retired Adm. Bill Owens, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC), a Chinese military front organization, the report said.”

In October, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley called on the FBI to produce records “indicating potential criminal activity in the Biden family’s foreign business deals.” In his October 13, 2022, letter to the DOJ, the FBI, and The U.S. Attorney, District of Delaware, Grassley alleged bias in the FBI for its failure to cooperate with delivering documents for political reasons. Grassley writes the FBI has “within its possession significant, impactful, and voluminous evidence concerning potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden” based partly on testimony from Bobulinski in an October 23, 2020, interview with FBI agents. In that letter, Grassley mentions arrangements Hunter and James “created with foreign nationals connected to the Chinese government” to assist them with “potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President.”

In March of 2022, Senators Grassley and Johnson discussed their joint investigation into the “Biden family’s foreign financial entanglements.” Among the disclosures during their presentation were detailed bank and wire records. Many of those can also be found in the Marco Polo report.

Grassley and Johnson refer to CEFC, Ye Jianming, and the multiple shell companies allegedly connecting the Bidens and CEFC. Grassley discusses their “Biden investigation series” in parts 1, 2, and 3 of the presentation before Congress in March. Part three focuses on James Biden’s connections to CEFC. According to the Marco Polo report, James Biden was “an unregistered agent for a foreign principal, CEFC Energy.” Hunter and some of his partners in the CEFC are pictured below, as documented by the Marco Polo report. According to the report, those in Hunter’s close circle allegedly knew CEFC to be his slush fund.

An October 26, 2022, letter reveals additional inquiries from Grassley and Johnson on the Bidens. The two senators have been “investigating Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s financial connections to foreign governments and questionable foreign nationals” since August 2019. The 232-page Grassley/Johnson letter makes the connections between CEFC and the Biden family, documenting the history in detail. Detailed documentation of Biden’s family financial records is provided. The interconnected web of the shell companies allegedly set up to hide their lucrative dealings are also documented therein. One such document is pictured below:

It seems like the Biden family’s business deals were not limited to China or CEFC. Hunter allegedly brokered deals worldwide in Ukraine (Burisma), Russia, Libya, and more. These findings are the tip of the iceberg, and the new Republican Congress seems quite serious about exposing Joe Biden’s role in the alleged influence-peddling schemes. UncoverDC will continue to report on matters related to this investigation.