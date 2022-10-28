One of the most remarkable findings from Hunter’s laptop, now discussed in the Marco Polo Report, was evidence of Joe and Hunter’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party. In fact, Xi Jinping himself allegedly exerted a direct influence on Biden family deals in China. Hunter and his various partners and “their influence-peddling firms courted the financial elite in China,” who essentially “serve at the direction of the CCP.”

Ziegler and his team investigated the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop over 13 months, serving up a report on Hunter’s crimes with meticulous attention to detail. Throughout the Marco Polo report, Ziegler says Hunter’s “business model is to help foreigners connect with U.S. business leaders and government officials to represent foreign interests without having ever registered as a foreign agent in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).” Ziegler asserts, “Hunter has no discernible skills and is repeatedly documented as a crack addict with an addiction to perverse sexual behavior.”

Often on behalf of his father, Hunter secured multimillion-dollar carveouts with the “CCP’s crown jewel overseeing their One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, an energy conglomerate called CEFC and the Chinese-backed entity, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).” These two Chinese companies are of particular interest in the report because one was an effective vector for lucrative influence-peddling (BHR) and the other (CEFC) was a “slush fund” for Hunter.

The laptop’s contents reveal Hunter’s business dealings in China were set up to “invest in Joe Biden.” When Hunter and Jimmy Bulger took over Paradigm and fired its top officer, evidence from Lotito v. Biden and reporting by Politico in 2019 revealed Jimmy’s pep talk to the remaining employees. Bulger stated:

“Don’t worry about investors. We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden. We’ve got investors lined up in a line of [Boeing] 747s filled with cash ready to invest in the company.”

CEFC Energy: Hunter’s Slush Fund

In 2015, Hunter and his partners began to set up a deal with CEFC, whose “founder, Ye Jiamming, was the former deputy secretary-general of a branch of a CCP-funded organization known as the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC).” A U.S. government commission report shows the CAIFC is a Chinese military “front organization” with a dual purpose to “collect intelligence and to conduct propaganda and perception management campaigns.”

CEFC spans the globe and acts as China’s “private” sector arm of OBOR. Cathay Bank records released on Wednesday by Senators Grassley and Johnson corroborate Hunter’s ties to CEFC with “China-linked bank records” from Cathay Bank. Congress is now in possession of the report. It has also been given to every District and U.S. Attorney where the crimes occurred.

Today, all 535 members of congress received a documented report of all of Hunter Biden’s crimes, sent from Marco Polo’s investigative group. It includes 459 violations of state and federal laws.

140 business-related crimes

191 sex-related crimes

128 drug-related crimes — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 20, 2022

An 87-page interim report on Hunter’s involvement in Ukraine (Burisma) was issued jointly by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and the U.S. Committee on Finance in September 2020. The partnership involved multiple countries, and “meetings between Ye and Joe were to be approved by Xi Jinping himself. Jinping was known as the ‘No. 1.'” Core players in the partnership are pictured below:

Marco Polo documents transactions with Cathay Bank on page 121:

CECF was a significant asset for the Biden family because of the vast web of lucrative and influential people involved. It opened doors to people and entities in the U.N. and other “seemingly benign organizations.” It was also effectively a lucrative slush fund for the Biden family. CEFC afforded the Bidens, people, and entities connected to them Chinese intelligence connections and deals worth millions of dollars. Individuals involved with the partnership often leveraged Joe Biden’s name while he was Vice President to “drum up business” in multiple countries. Joe has allegedly been involved in multiple joint ventures involving CCP proxies. Hunter’s uncle Jimmy Biden served as an unregistered agent for CEFC. CEFC was involved in multiple real estate and infrastructure investments in the U.S., meeting in 2017 with Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York.

CEFC was also connected with Russian SOE oil conglomerate Rosneft, a company CEFC all but controlled, according to the report. In a deal with the Rothchilds and Ye (CEFC), James Gilliar, a “key spoke” in the CCP’s wheel of elite capture in the Czech Republic, sent an email to one of Hunter’s business partners at the time, Tony Bobulinski. Gilliar cc’d Hunter and Rob Walker saying Hunter should receive an $850,000 salary with 10% for “The Big Guy,” Gilliar’s nickname for Joe, according to the report.

The report shows Xi Jinping was intimately involved with the deal, as evidenced by text messages and emails. Xi “approved meetings and ownership shares.” Gilliar repeatedly “asked Bobulinski not to mention Joe’s involvement except when “face to face” because the Bidens were paranoid.” The documents below reference the venture and Xi’s involvement.

Joint Endeavors/Joe Biden 1 of 2

Other lucrative arrangements and shell companies came out of Hunter’s involvement with CEFC. CEFC received $6.8 million for “effectively zero work,” according to Garrett Ziegler. The report states, “Hunter lied on an official bank document to receive a credit card collateralized by companies financed by Ye.” The Bidens attempted to secure American LNG exports for CEFC, but the deal fell through. Many times their deals did not prioritize American interests. The deal would have given Ye’s entities “preferential access to American liquified natural gas (LNG).”

Bobulinski was involved in the partnership but later left. In a statement to the New York Post in October 2020, he said, “Hunter used CEFC as his personal piggy bank.” Bobulnski also stated that Hunter called his dad the Big Guy or Chairman, frequently referencing him and often asking Joe to sign off on deals. Bobulinski said:

“It wasn’t just Hunter’s business. They put the Biden family name and its legacy on the line. I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain, and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

Joe’s contention that he never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings is patently false, according to Bobulinski.

Bohai Harvest RST: A Lucrative Endeavor

BHR is potentially the biggest payoff for the Biden family “if Hunter actually divested from the fund.” To date, Hunter’s attorney Chris Clark has “repeatedly assured the press” that Hunter does not own any portion of BHR. However, he has provided “zero evidence to support that claim.” However, Garrett Ziegler contends that multiple governmental and private sources “show that a shell company Hunter controls (Skaneateles LLC) still owns 10 percent of the fund.”

BHR is “an organ of the Chinese state.” In fact, Li Xiangshenc, CEO of BHR, told local media that the “fund’s strong government background would allow it to make super-big investments.” Additionally, BHR has “repeatedly acquired sensitive technologies that the CCP [seeks].” Pages 91–106 show many documents and correspondence related to BHR dealmaking involving Hunter, Devon Archer, Bulger, Li Jonathan, and many others. Some examples of the BHR deals are pictured in the gallery below:

Marco Polo/BHR 1 of 6

International Business Dealings: Peddling for Joe

The report details the complex web of people and foreign countries where Hunter peddled his influence allegedly on behalf of his father. Familiar deals like Burisma in Ukraine emerge on pages 136 –164. Hunter also purportedly brokered deals and committed crimes in Kazakhstan, Romania, Mexico, Serbia, and Libya.

Hunter’s influence-peddling on behalf of his father was often connected to people at the highest levels, including Obama’s White House, according to the report. Report documentation points to deals with foreign “agents,” indicating Hunter’s wish to profit from Obama’s “CIA-backed overthrow and death of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011.” An estimated $30B in assets were held in Libya and were “effectively frozen” because of the coup. Multiple lobbyists and foreign agents were “clawing” at the assets and subsequently “offered their back-scratching services.” The agents included a “Saudi princeling named Mahmmad al-Rahbani, who had illegally contributed to Obama’s second inauguration fund” using a frontman, Imaad Shah Zuberi. Hunter was allegedly reluctantly hired by Sam Jauhari in 2015 to help seize his assets from Libya.

Libya 1 of 2

Follow the Money: The JP Morgan Chase Subpoena

The report references a 2019 JP Morgan Chase grand jury subpoena proving Hunter was being investigated prior to the 2020 election year. The subpoena sought records from Hunter and Jimmy Bulger referencing “fifteen companies that were mostly shells for money laundering.” Financial statements and wire transfers show that Hunter was being investigated in 2019. Ziegler believes the investigation into Hunter “was being slow-walked” allegedly due to various connections, including people at the IRS and Democrat operatives.

Supplemental to the subpoena is several suspicious activity reports (SAR) and samples of corroboration for those SARs. The subpoena, the SARs, and other evidence on the laptop show “definitive proof of a miscarriage of justice” that would have produced evidence of multiple felonies” much earlier than anyone in the government or the media admitted at the time.

Several of the SARs present financial and other evidentiary documentation showing Hunter’s sexual solicitation of very young females, coercion, and financial enticement of women to travel across state lines to engage in prostitution—which is a crime. Hunter allegedly paid for many, if not all, of these escapades with his business brokerage account. The images below show a Wells Fargo Wire for “back pay” for a female’s services and a plane ticket for another female.

1 of 2

Biden Family Network: Key Confidantes and Fixers

It is impossible to understand the Bidens’ “verifiable” business-related crimes without meeting the cast of characters involved. The report references the Bidens’ loyal network of “fixers” and “key confidantes” to help the Bidens accomplish their goals.

To that end, Ziegler’s team substantiates their roles with evidence from the laptop. Biden’s loyal and powerful key players come from all walks of life—including but not limited to entertainment mogul Kevin Morris, convicted felon and business partner Devon Archer and his wife Krista, Eric Schwerin, a Democrat political and business operative, two-time failed congressional candidate Jeff Cooper, and even Jimmy Bulger who is the nephew of ‘Whitey” Bulger the mafia’s “infamous leader of the Winter Hill Gang.”

Jimmy Bulger was one of Hunter’s key business partners who sat on the board of BHR. BHR is the “state-backed Chinese investment fund registered twelve days after Hunter joined his father on Air Force Two for a visit to China in December 2013. Jimmy’s firm, Thornton Group LLC, is deeply embedded with CCP cells in the United States and abroad,” according to verified information in the report.

Biden family “fixer” Kevin Morris is featured below. The images contain corroborating evidence of the strategies Morris uses to intimidate and “threaten[s] those who[m] he sees as Hunter’s opponents.” Pages 56 through 70 show the players connected to the Biden family’s business dealings. Each “bio” contains corroborating evidence of the person’s activities and the reason behind their connections to the Biden family.

1 of 2

The “Delaware Way” is a term coined by Ted Kaufman, “Joe’s long-time confidante” and “wise man” who replaced him in the Senate. He says Joe helped create the Delaware Way, “the environment which produced these business crimes.” Hunter and his family were allegedly “involved in petty and elaborate financial corruption schemes, eastern European energy companies, and multimillion-dollar consulting contracts with firms run by CCP-linked operatives.” According to Ziegler, very few of the companies “actually produce anything” of worth.

Hunter Always Seems to Escape Indictment

The report contains unreported income and gifts, backdating of financial documents, and a lawsuit involving Archer and Jason Galanis involving the “acquisition of a company that stole at least $43 million from pensioners and Native Americans.” Galanis was convicted of multiple federal felonies. Hunter brought in international investors, including Chinese foreigner Zhao Xuejun “Henry.” Hunter was both operationally and administratively tied to the scheme” through a joint venture between Harvest and Burnham.

Multiple prosecutors overlooked Hunter’s involvement in the venture. People who were close to Joe, like Fran Person, “an adopted son to the VP Joe,” were connected with the deal. And, even though the “SEC and the DOJ had a number of concerns about Hunter’s involvement in the conspiracy, those concerns went precisely nowhere.” Apparently, the “waters were parted for Hunter, and he scored a one-on-one meeting with Obama in the Oval Office.” Hunter was the only one who participated in the conspiracy not to be indicted. See pages 209 – 223.

Obama White House 1 of 2

It is important to understand that this column and future columns in this series merely skim the surface of the contents and crimes documented in the Marco Polo Report. The only way to truly understand the depth and breadth of Hunter’s business dealings is to read the report in full.