The time for silence is over. With the recent decision by a panel of “doctors” at the CDC to add the COVID gene therapy to the childhood vaccine schedule, the time for silence is over. Frank and Beanz go through a myriad of clips and have a lot of discussion on what WE need to do now to try to halt the terrible program. Don’t miss this very passionate Friday podcast.

Click Arrow to Listen

or you can listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode