It’s a super content heavy show today. Frank and Beanz start off with a long discussion about the Durham Special Counsel and 5th Generation warfare, and move to what is going to be happening today and tomorrow with the new childhood vaccine schedule. Don’t miss this one- it is important.
Links Mentioned In This Episode
- Special Counsel Notes: EDVA Jury: Igor Danchenko not guilty on all counts | The FBI’s Million-Dollar Men | Danchenko case exposes another FBI dirty secret politics prompted crossfire hurricane
- CDC Stories: The CDC will vote Thursday to permanently shield Pfizer and Moderna from COVID vaccine injury liability | ACIP committee will likely add the COVID vaccines to the childhood vaccination program on Thursday | As Deadly Hospital COVID Protocols Continue, So Does the Censorship
- Daniel Interviews A Mortician: Embalmer Says Blood Has Changed
- The Army Video To Send Chills Down Your Spine: Ghosts In The Machine
- Election Integrity: Focus On The Signatures | Election Oversight Complaint: Error Pair Causes Undercount in Elections