It’s a solo show today as UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz breaks down the defamation suit that President Trump filed against CNN and does an in-depth analysis of the upcoming SCOTUS action regarding the special master case.

Then, it’s a deep dive into the news, some clips, and some awesome reporting from Wendi Strauch Mahoney. It’s a super information-packed show! Don’t miss it!

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 900,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."