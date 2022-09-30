FBI/DOJ Corruption: The Purge of Political Dissidents

Biden’s FBI and DOJ are apparently purging “political dissidents”—more evidence of a growing police state here in the U.S. The plans to target conservatives have been ongoing since 2021, so the FBI is just the latest agency that is allegedly doing the same. According to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), at least 14 FBI whistleblowers have reported the purging of conservatives in the bureau. Meanwhile, FBI insiders say that agents who “took a knee in solidarity with BLM protesters” are being rewarded with promotions.

In a September 29 letter to Executive Assistant Director Jennifer Leigh Moore, Jordan and Ranking Members Darrell Issa and Mike Johnson revealed they will be investigating “serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the DOJ and the FBI.” They report that whistleblowers have disclosed that the “FBI is engaging in a “purge” of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees.”

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan, @DarrellIssa, and @RepMikeJohnson reveal that the FBI is retaliating against brave whistleblowers for speaking to Congress. This is beyond outrageous. pic.twitter.com/XOestUNUuI — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2022

You might remember that in early September, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) expressed his dismay over an August 30 internal memo sent by Attorney General Garland. The Garland memo instructed all employees in the DOJ to refrain from “communicating directly with Congress” but must go through the DOJ Office of Legislative Affairs first. He went on to note that while Garland said whistleblowers had a right “to speak with and provide information to Congress,” the communication restrictions are “designed to protect our criminal and civil law enforcement decisions, and our legal judgments, from partisan or other inappropriate influences, whether real or perceived, direct or indirect.” This statement by Garland is super rich, considering just how politicized the DOJ has become.

According to Jordan, “One whistleblower allegedly reported that the FBI retaliated against a whistleblower for speaking to Congress about DOJ’s spying on parents at school board meetings.” That would be Kyle Seraphin, an agent with the bureau for six years and was recently suspended. Seraphin was featured in a two-part interview with Dan Bongino on Sept. 22 and 23.

Seraphin told the Epoch Times, “he was forced to blow the whistle last year when Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers that the Department of Justice wasn’t targeting parents. He first provided a member of Congress with an email that was circulated within the FBI that stated Garland ordered the usage of the PATRIOT Act against protesting parents with a tag, “EDUOFFICIALS.“

Others have been suspended for their belief that J6 defendants are being persecuted. Forty defendants remain in the D.C. jail without trial. Many did nothing more than walk around the rotunda of the Capitol after being allowed to enter by the Capitol police. FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend alleges the FBI is essentially cooking the books by manipulating the jurisdiction of the J6 investigations to exaggerate the incidence of activity by white supremacists and domestic terrorists—a violation of bureau policies. Friend was suspended and stripped of his badge for speaking up. Many retired agents are now supporting the suspended agent for his courage.

Seraphin’s claims corroborate the politicized targeting. The Washington Times reported Seraphin said his “team was deployed to 20 or 25 different high profile, national terrorism organization or terrorism investigations between 2018 and 2021.” During his year there, he saw three noticeable changes in FBI counterterrorism investigations:

“Number one, the demand for white supremacy vastly outstrips the supply of white supremacy. Number two, the FBI’s playbook when it comes to counterterrorism investigations is always and unequivocally morally equivalent to entrapment, even if there’s a legal definition that allows them to skirt that.”

On Friday, journalist Miranda Devine said she is “hearing the FBI is leaking private health information about whistleblowers to the New York Times to discredit them.”

Now I'm hearing the FBI is leaking private health information about whistleblowers to the New York Times to try to discredit them. This amounts to unlawful reprisal against a whistleblower which the DOJ Inspector General should investigate. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 30, 2022 Investigative journalist Julie Kelly reports on the Whitmer kidnapping trial and allegedly continues to uncover massive corruption in the FBI. She says the FBI confidential human sources (CHS) program is “rife with corruption and unaccountability,” reporting the “FBI spends more than $40 million a year on informants.” On Thursday, Jordan and 167 Republican colleagues refused to allocate $140 million each year for the next five years, money that is part of a trio of antitrust bills being debated on the floor. He stated he sees no reason to fund an agency actively colluding with Big Tech to censor and prosecute patriotic Americans. Jordan and the Judiciary Committee proposed a solution for Big Tech censorship in July of 2021.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Congress that most people have no idea how many whistleblower complaints he is seeing. He explained that putting the DOJ in charge of investigating Big Tech is laughable given their record of intimidation and disinformation— remarking that it was the DOJ “that told the Big Tech that the story about Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.” He said the DOJ has been “whispering about Russian disinformation” since Trump was in office. Gohmert continued, “Look, these are the last people we should trust with reining in the Big Tech.”

About the FBI and the DOJ, Gohmert added:

“There has been a tremendous amount of corruption in the FBI and the DOJ that has not been reined in. I gotta give them credit; when it comes to intimidation and manipulation, they are right there, and I don’t say this lightly. They’re right there with the Gestapo.

I’ve had FBI agents [say], remember when we used to call the attorney of people that we knew were not violent, even though they committed very serious felonies. We tell them when to report. We didn’t use the Gestapo tactics of going in in the dark, beating down doors, dragging them out in their underwear to parade in front of cameras that they leaked inappropriately leaked information to. This is a different DOJ. They don’t need more money. They need less until they are made—they are helped—to eliminate their corruption, and they start cleaning up their own act, which Christopher Wray and unfortunately Merrick Garland have not done.”

Notably, on September 29, the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz released a 40-page rather delayed report with recommendations on the “Office of the General Counsel (OGC) roles and responsibilities in overseeing compliance with applicable laws, policies, and procedures relating to the FBI’s national security activities.” Horowitz’s review report is the result of a request from former Attorney General Barr following the issuance of the Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) report entitled Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation. The report references the need for the “authorities exercised by the FBI and the DOJ to respect the rule of law and maintain public trust and confidence.” One of the specific recommendations addresses the need for better record keeping of notices to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). The FBI’s corruption of the FISA Section 702 Query process figured heavily in the bogus Crossfire Hurricane investigation.