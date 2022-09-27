FBI SWAT Raids: Just Another Day in Biden’s America

At this point, we are sitting on the knife’s edge with our Department of Zero Justice for all and our police state intelligence apparatus, whose most obvious henchmen are the FBI. Much more is hidden and set to boil. The raids on what seem to be political enemies of the left are becoming a daily occurrence. Pre-dawn SWAT raids should be reserved for the likes of El Capo and the most dangerous of criminals. Maybe the daily raids are the way this growing police state normalizes the arrests of citizens who, in another era, may have been slapped with a fine and sent home. Anyone who knows history understands this is the way tyrants seize control.

The FBI has abandoned professionalism and is out of control. We need transparency and accountability. Without both the agency is a threat to American democracy and should be shuttered.https://t.co/b3Fev8m7NV — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) September 26, 2022

Instead, the FBI’s raid last week, rationalized by a press release from our DOJ, targeted a Catholic man and his family of 9. He is no Uni-bomber. However, he is a religious man with a pro-life stance who regularly prays the rosary outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia. He is the “co-founder and president of the Catholic ministry The King’s Men, which aims to give spiritual formation to Catholic men.” The mission of The King’s Men organization is unapologetically “masculine.” Its mission is to change the lives of men “with a call to serve, we, as men, pledge to unite and build up other men in the mold of leader, protector, and provider through education, formation, healing, and action.” Maybe their mission is why, a year later, the DOJ decided to prosecute the case even though all charges were initially dropped.

The early morning raid of Mark Houck in front of his seven children on September 23rd is an outrageous abuse of power. It was an FBI SWAT raid featuring 25-30 heavily armed feds and 15 squad cars. Agents allegedly “stormed” his home in Bucks County, PA, “frightening his family, pointing guns at his head, and then arresting him in front of his wife and seven children.” Houck was cuffed and hauled off as his children cried for allegedly pushing a man who was reportedly escorting women into the abortion clinic. Where were the FBI and the DOJ days later when thugs ransacked a Philadelphia Wawa convenience store?

Fox News reports that there are two conflicting stories; one from Houck’s wife and the other from the FBI. But as former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker comments in the Fox interview, a SWAT raid was a bit over the top,

“I cannot see circumstances here that in any way justify the use of a SWAT team for what would ordinarily be a misdemeanor assault if what is alleged in the warrant is true. So it’s a dawn raid. Guns drawn. That is reserved for gang members, for people who are armed and dangerous. Again, I read the warrant. I don’t see any facts and circumstances that justify that. But if you zoom out and you look at, you know, this alleged politicization of the FBI, I would simply say this. I am hearing from people. My phone has exploded with former FBI executives, police chiefs, heads of state, and agencies who in the past have been big supporters of the FBI—who are fairly disgusted with what just happened.”

Prosecutors say Houck “assaulted” a 72-year-old man—identified in the indictment as “B.L.” outside the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Black Health Center in Philadelphia on October 13th, 2021. “U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday that Houck had been charged by indictment with violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The law makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with anyone because that person provides reproductive health care.” Houck maintains he pushed the man to protect his 12-year-old son, who was allegedly shouting obscene words at the young boy. The 72-year-old attempted to sue Houck, but the case was thrown out in District Court in Philadelphia. For some reason, it was re-opened in the summer by Garland’s Department of Justice.

Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) September 26th letter slams Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department feels more like an arm of some militant police state than an organization that adjudicates justly. Hawley asks the question that is probably on the minds of many Americans. Why is it that “Biden’s DOJ is arresting Catholic protestors,” exercising their First Amendment right when “terrorist acts go unpunished?”

The corruption & abuse of law is out of control. Come January, the new Republican Congress must launch a thorough, public investigation of DOJ & the FBI – from their targeting of parents to religious protestors to political opponents. What Biden is doing is wrong. And dangerous — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2022

What in the heck is going on here? Are these goons expecting us to get used to this stuff? As Hawley states in his letter, where are the investigations of the violent protests on pregnancy resource centers? How about the riots of 2020? What about the pipe bomb in D.C. during the J6 protests? Ray Epps, anyone? What about 18-year-old Caylor Ellingson, who was mowed down by some lunatic with a car because he allegedly didn’t like extremist MAGA Republicans? Thank you, Joe Biden. Caylor’s killer, Shannon Brandt, currently walks free. He “was released from jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond after being charged with criminal vehicular homicide as well as leaving the scene of a crash involving a death after the incident.” Has the FBI raided Brandt’s home? How about George Floyd, the most celebrated “46-year-old drug-addicted criminal” in recent memory. We suffered through riots and front page news for months on Floyd. Floyd was laid to rest in a Promethean golden casket costing between $20k to $40k, for goodness sake. Caylor? He apparently possessed the wrong political bona fides.

FBI whistleblowers are coming out of the sewers in D.C. to report corruption and abuses that are now business as usual for the agency. SWAT teams are being misused to raid Americans whose crimes often amount to nothing more than misdemeanor offenses. FBI raids should be reserved for dangerous criminals, not protestors parading in the Capitol rotunda. The Washington Examiner writes:

“This overuse of force by federal agents, especially the FBI, has been a problem for years. During Wray’s term as director, it seems endemic. Major armed raids should be reserved for obviously dangerous criminals, not for cases such as Houck’s. Indeed, as I have reported before, they run directly afoul of FBI Investigations and Operations Guide, section 4.1.1 E, which requires that agents’ employ the least intrusive means that do not otherwise compromise FBI operations.’ This requirement is repeated in other subsections of the guide.“

How Did We Get Here?

These FBI whistleblowers are brave. They should be revered and protected for their courage. Instead, they are maligned, stripped of their badges and walked out of the building. Where is the whistleblower protection for them? And not all whistleblowers are created equal. Remember Lt. Col. Alex Vindman?

It is no wonder so few agents are stepping out of the shadows. Jason Foster, Founder and President of Empower Oversight, released a statement on FBI Special Agent Steve Friend’s behalf on Tuesday, referencing Friend’s retaliatory suspension. We shouldn’t need organizations like this to protect these whistleblowers. But here we are. Foster’s statement is below:

“Steve Friend is a patriot who did the right thing and is being punished for it. It is outrageous to abuse the legitimate process of a security clearance investigation as an illegitimate pretext to retaliate against someone for protected whistleblowing. Blowing the whistle is not a valid reason to label someone a security risk.

There will never be accountability in government if courageous whistleblowers are punished for speaking out. Those involved in retaliating against Special Agent Friend need to answer to the proper oversight authorities. Bureau leadership, DOK, its inspector general, and Congressional oversight committees have an obligation to put a stop to it.”

Former FBI Special Agent John Guandolo provides insight into the systemic issues and the character of so many agents in the bureau at this time. In a September 26th Turning Point interview, Guandolo addresses the flagrant political bias in the FBI, starting with avowed Leftist James Comey, and he laments the lack of courage from “patriotic” agents. About the systemic issues, Guandolo states:

“I go back to this in 2003 when [Comey] was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The most important U.S. attorney’s office in the United States, James Comey, gave an interview to New York Magazine where he said, ‘I was a communist. Not sure where I am politically. I guess I’ll have to see.’ Well, he was literally walking out the door to become the Deputy Attorney General in the United States.

If somewhere in the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Executive Branch, the government, there was some functioning system, the brakes on his new job would have been put on immediately. He would have been investigated…What happened was he became the Deputy Attorney General. He remained the Deputy Attorney General and eventually became the FBI Director.

So, if you want any more evidence of how penetrated by communists and adversaries the United States—that’s it. And that’s 20 years ago. Now the fact that there has been zero purging inside the government except patriots being purged in the last 20 years… Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director of The FBI. Peter Stzrok, the Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, falsely, knowingly put forth an application to the FISA court to electronically surveil candidate and then President Trump, his family, and his staff. It’s a violation of so many laws and their oath of office. Arguably, treason and sedition. What did the DOJ do? What did Congress do? Nothing. Republicans and Democrats alike. Nothing.

As for the few patriotic agents still inside the FBI, Guandolo explains his perspective in excerpts below:

“There are agents and analysts and employees that are patriots. But here’s something I think is important to keep in mind. If 98% of everybody in the FBI were Mad Patriot, but only three people actually internally are fighting against the adversaries of liberty in the room, then it doesn’t matter that they’re 99% patriots. If only 1% or 2% or three people are opening their mouths. Then therein lies the problem.

You know, what’s the difference between card-carrying communists and patriots who aren’t doing anything or don’t want to risk their jobs or their reputation for the sake of the Republic? Well, there’s no difference, because standing on the sidelines right now is the same as standing in the enemy camp. We are losing this war.”

Everything Guandolo states about the FBI can be applied to the DOJ. He believes the DOJ is “catastrophically broken.” It is well worth listening to the interview in full to hear him talk about just how flagrantly the DOJ and the FBI have flouted every rule and legal procedure in the book, starting with FISA procedures. I see little evidence to contradict his point of view.

The most difficult part, however, is our apparent lack of sway over an unelected bureaucracy that is out of control, punishing innocents, and has no plans to change course. It feels as though we are being held hostage by terrorists on an airplane that is now headed toward an inevitable catastrophic crash. We boarded the flight, and somewhere along the way, the rules changed and for no discernable reason, we are about to pay the ultimate price.

Pick an issue, the economy, open borders, COVID, energy, propagandized federal agencies, schools, January 6th prisoners held for two years without trial. It is all completely off the rails. And the crazy thing is, we are being told not to believe what we see and hear everywhere we turn. With every passing day, I bang my head against the wall trying to understand what would possibly motivate an administration to systematically destroy our Constitution and our way of life. Here’s the thing, it really isn’t a partisan issue. Every American should be petrified with fear while witnessing the destruction. Yet, it seems so many are not. Make no mistake. At some point in time, all Americans will suffer.

I cannot explain why so many refuse to see it. However, I can assure you Ronald Reagan was right. The consequences of ignoring the decay are dire and time is running out.

“The United States remains the last best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation. America is no stronger than its people —and that means you and me. Well, I believe in you, and I believe that if we work together, then one day we will say, ‘We fought the good fight. We finished the race. We kept the faith.’ And to our children and our children’s children, we can say, ‘We did all that could be done in the brief time that was given us here on earth’.” ~Ronald Reagan

“A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.” ~Ecclesiastes