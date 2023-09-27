The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Richard Baris’s polling shows Trump is doing better than either 2016 or 2020—“above the margin of fraud.”

-Course, we know that, in theory, the margin of fraud is infinite, but still, really good news.

2) Shocked. A fed judge ruled that President Donald Trump and his company are liable for fraud in the New York civil suit. Appeal incoming.

3) President Trump is crushing it in Kollyfornia, so much so that rivals have sent their footsoldiers to “more competitive” states . . . like Iowa, where Trump leads by a mere 33.

4) Rutabaga knew the border situation was getting worse.

-Well, duh. OF COURSE HE KNEW. HE FACILITATED IT.

5) At a Houston Jack In the Box, a store employee opened fire on a customer with his family at the drive-through.

-Would you like bullets with that Jack Taco?

6) New Calcutta, i.e., L.A. landlords have issued 50,000 eviction notices after the China Virus protections expired.

-Of course, “the city is offering more help.”

7) Rutabaga didn’t mention his China-friendly electric vehicle mandates in his brief visit with striking auto workers—who wondered who he was.

8) Kollyfornia Governor Gavin Newsom signed an 11% excise tax on guns.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

9) The U.S. is paying the salaries of tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

10) Tar-gay is to close nine stores in DemoKKKrat run cities.

-Don’t think yer gonna come back to the burbs with your transoid policies and get bailed out here.

11) David Blackmon: If Trump wins, net zero is dead.

12) Even with falling prices for new homes, sales aren’t recovering.

-Maybe over 7% interest has something to do with it?

13) MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that American Express abruptly cut the company’s credit line by 90% in what appears to be a targeted hit.

14) Sony has just had its third major hack attack, this time on its PlayStation network.

15) The latest shoplifting numbers: it’s costing retailers $112 billion a year, hence . . . Tar-gay, referenced above.

16) Housing in New Calcutta (L.A.) Is up $202 billion from last year.

17) This mansion and five acres of land with a private Lake Tahoe beach is on the market for a mere $76 million.

-Lemme check the available balance on my Super Author Credit Card. Dang. Not quite.

18) Rite Aid wasn’t the only one. Now CVS says it will close 900 stores.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) The idiotic Macaroni wants fuel companies to provide gas “at cost.” Uh-huh. How about you save the French people some money and resign ya fungaldripper?

20) A new threat, IMEC, linking India, the Middle East, Israel, Jordan, and the EU through shipping ports and rail routes, has emerged as the latest threat to China’s “Belt and Road” project.

21) The Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, resigned after praising a Nazi SS Waffen war veteran.

22) Even hard anti-migrant Hungary is calling for foreign nationals to bridge the labor gap.

-Everywhere but the U.S., this will be a major problem due to the birth dearth. The U.S. will experience some, but not as much.

23) China is dealing with deflation, a sign of “economic trouble.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) Disney’s new “Snow White” (i.e., Snow Black and the Seven Spoogies) is projected to cost $300 million—an astounding number, meaning it would have to make at least $800 million at the box office to break even.

25) The legendary Hall of Fame shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, Brooks Robinson, dead at age 86.

26) Singer Usher plans to bring pole dancers to the Super Bowl halftime show.

-Why not? We’ve already seen boobie. Probably part of his Make America Pornographic Again theme.

27) Parent of the Year Cher, whose daughter tried to become a man, hired four men to kidnap her son Elijah Blue Allman from a New Kabul hotel.

28) CATFIGHT! Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry warned Taylor Not-so-Swift to stay away from the tight end because he’s “unfaithful.”

-I’m sure Swift can work that into a song: “My Unfaithful Tight End with the Tight End.”

29) This is pathetic. Years after he washed out of the NFL, Colincancer Kaepernick wrote the New York Blimps offering to lead a practice squad. Have you no shame sir?

AND FINALLY…

30) And finally, rocker Keith Richards attributed his long life (79) and health to “being straight.” “I gave up heroin in 1978″, cigarettes in 2019, and cocaine in 2006.

-I gave all that up too. Was the worst 90 minutes of my life.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

