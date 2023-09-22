The future of fair and honest elections may well be in the hands of Google’s search engine, swaying votes toward Democratic candidates, says Dr. Robert Epstein. Epstein plans to do something about Google’s alleged “monopoly” on elections. In June 2019, Dr. Robert Epstein warned the United States Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution that Big Tech firms like Google wield an obscene amount of power in their ability to “shift opinions and votes without people’s awareness.”

Epstein, who claims he has been “center/center-left [his] whole adult life,” says, “Google’s search algorithm presents a serious threat to democracy and human autonomy.” He has been collecting data since 2016 and says Google has a “monopoly on search” because of the bias embedded in its “passive monitoring systems.” Epstein published his first scientific paper on the “search engine manipulation effect” in 2015. He began looking at the search engine manipulation effect (SEME) in 2013.

Epstein believes Google’s biased search algorithm has “likely” swayed millions of votes in favor of Democrats. He also believes Google’s impact on speech and thought is much more impactful than almost any other effort to affect the results of an election, including ballot harvesting, dirty registration rolls, machine shenanigans, and even the censoring connected with the government’s partnerships with social media platforms.

Google employees, called Googlers, tweak search-related functions in favor of one narrative or another. We know this because of Google’s leaked emails discussed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News in September 2018. At the time, the referenced searches were related to Trump’s border policies.

Epstein has developed a “controlled” system or “experiment” whereby he can “preserve” searches related to popular topics, like elections. He has looked at searches by a “diverse group of Americans” on the three most popular search engines; Google, Bing, and Yahoo. Of the three, Epstein’s data showed that Google search results alone “showed liberal bias, enough to shift 6 million votes in the months leading up to the [2020] election.”

During his testimony, Epstein recounted several instances where Google shifted millions of votes. “In 2016,” for example, “biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton (whom [he] supported). On Election Day in 2018, the ‘Go Vote’ reminder Google displayed on its home page gave one political party between 800,000 and 4.6 million more votes than it gave the other party.” His analysis for that research was published in Jan. 2019 by the Epoch Times. He allegedly found “in the weeks leading up to the 2018 election, bias in Google’s search results may have shifted upwards of 78.2 million votes of one political party.”

“Google,” says Epstein, also operates “massive surveillance operations—most of which people are completely unaware.” These operations are both “persuasive” and suppressing. When he was looking at it in 2016, Google allegedly had “nine different blacklists” it maintained to “suppress information worldwide.” He predicted Republicans couldn’t win in 2020.

In another article for the Epoch Times in November 2022, Epstein wrote the red wave was allegedly stopped largely because of Google, “shifting millions of votes to Democrats” in the midterms. Epstein’s team was “monitoring online political content being sent to voters in swing states through more than 2,500 computers owned by a politically diverse group of voters or field agents.”

By Nov. 6, 2022, Epstein’s team had preserved “more than 1.9 [million] ephemeral experiences,” or brief contact that affects opinions and then disappears without a trace. He said Google was well on its way to “affecting more than 2.5 million by Election Day.”

Through his “aggressive” monitoring of the Georgia Senate races, he and his team preserved “more than a million online ephemeral experiences.” As a result of his monitoring, Google turned off its political bias for searches related to elections in Georgia. According to Epstein’s website mygoogleresearch.com:

“Google literally TURNED OFF political bias in its search results, and it did NOT send targeted “GO VOTE” reminders to anyone. Google donated large sums of money to Democratic candidates in Georgia, but it DID NOT use digital manipulations there—a BIG WIN for monitoring and for Georgia voters!”

Epstein and his team of field agents are constructing the “world’s first nationwide Digital Shield—a permanent, large-scale monitoring system.” As of Aug. 31, 2023, Epstein has the capacity to “preserve and analyze online content 24 hours a day.” Without the system, Epstein believes “Google alone will be able to shift between 6.4 and 25.5 million votes in the 2024 Presidential election.” He says he will have a permanent system in place by the end of 2023.