Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A Kollyfornia attorney has filed a lawsuit to bar President Trump from the 2024 ballot. Good. Let them get this out of their system now cuz these all are unconstitutional and will go away.

2) President Trump’s lead is growing, now 50 points over DeSantis in the Quinnipiac Poll, 62-12. Trump is closing in on 70% GOP support now. This was an 11-point swing to Trump.

3) More dirty tricks from the DeSantis campaign, this time involving Newsweak.

4) If true—and I never believe a liar—great news as Minion Romney says he won’t run for reelection to the Senate in 2024.

-Thank you Ja-hee-zus.

5) President Trump has filed a motion to dismiss the Fulton County case over “deficiencies.” This likely will be denied, but builds the foundation for key appeals to less biased fed courts.

6) Rutabaga’s administration has come after the New College Of Florida over “disability discrimination,” a hoax term for a hoax lawsuit. But this will be a battlefield.

7) The latest energy fiasco involved Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s attempt to drive electric vehicles cross country with a caravan of $100,000 EVs in which the entourage had to send non-EVs ahead to reserve charging spaces so that a family of four was boxed on, including a baby in the vehicle. They called the Georgia cops, who said it wasn’t against the law. Dontcha know we all have “scouts” who can run ahead to reserve electric charging stations?

8) Even Buttplugs can’t find a reliable EV charger.

9) A judge declared DACA unlawful.

10) According to this Dem strategist, Rutabaga has big problems.

11) You can bet your bippy if Burisma wasn’t just paying off the Bidens and ex-CIA directors; it was also paying off CURRENT CIA DIRECTORS.

12) Niiiice. Reverse Cloward-Piven. By shipping illegals to New Kabul and Benghazi-by-the-Lake, we are collapsing DemoKKKrat spoogeholes. Now, Benghazi-by-the-Lake has a 2024 budget shortfall of $538 million, more than one-third due to illegal criminals and probably the other two-thirds due to Chicago criminals.

13) Governor Michelle (The Lujan Lawyer) of New Me-hee-co screwed up badly by trying to ban guns. When you lose David (“Lil’ Hitler) Hogg, well, it’s over.

14) And a fed judge says he will issue a temporary restraining order on her ban.

BREAKING: New Mexico federal judge says he will issue a temporary restraining order against the governor's gun carry ban. https://t.co/CZ8ei9ZJtk — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 13, 2023

15) Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched an impeachment inquiry of the Rutabaga, which is to say he has launched an inquiry into whether to have an investigative committee to consider an inquiry into possibly suggesting a full house inquiry into impeaching Rutabaga.

IN CULTURE NEWS

16) The movement for school choice has had its most successful year ever. Think maybe transoidism and men waggling their privates at girls had anything to do with this?

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Shocked, I tell ya. Ford’s electric vehicle plan is in trouble. They can’t sell the electric trucks they are making.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) French regulators have banned the sales of the iPhone 12 Pro after concerns over emissions of electromagnetic radiation.

19) Mexico’s congress held hearings on UFOs and purported alien bodies.

-One thing is certain. If these guys were real, the NFL doesn’t have any use for them. They’re essentially paperweights.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) The New York Jets paid a ton of money to get star QB Aaron Rodgers, who went down in the opening minutes of the Jets-Bills game Monday night. He is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

21) A new study has detected spike protein in the vaxxed six months after the China Virus vax.

22) A whistleblower alleged the CIA rewarded six analysts with significant financial incentives to change their China Virus origins from lab leak to normal kinda just happened.

🚨BREAKING🚨 New testimony from a highly credible whistleblower alleges @CIA rewarded six analysts with significant financial incentives to change their COVID-19 origins conclusion from a lab-leak to zoonosis. pic.twitter.com/KIemfi2Wgl — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) September 12, 2023

23) A new paper from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that vaxxes didn’t help the oldsters at all.

AND FINALLY…

24) I was away for a few days at the William Tell Air Dominance Exercises in Savannah earlier this week. I had the privilege of speaking on a panel with Lt. Col. James Harvey, team member of the Tuskegee Airmen “Top Gun”—winners of the trophy in 1949. The USAF did not allow the Tuskegee Airmen to be recognized, saying the competition had “no winner.” This was finally reversed in 1998. It’s worth noting the Tuskegee Airmen in the competition supposedly flew inferior planes, P-47s, when their opponents had the latest model P-51s.

Asked what he thought of the “Thunderbolt” Harvey said, “What?” It seems the plane was so loud it permanently damaged his hearing. Did I mention Col. Harvey is 100 years old?

The main event for the competition was “good guys” vs. “bad guys” Top Gun-type air competitions among 8-10 USAF and Air National Guard units in dogfighting.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

