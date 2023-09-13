We hit it all today, from aliens to 9-11, to the Impeachment, to Senator Kennedy reading smut on the floor, to the CIA paying off scientists, and everything in between. It truly is a trip today, so buckle up and listen closely. We will be back on Friday.

Aliens in Mexico:

BREAKING: Alleged mummified alien corpses displayed at Mexico's Congress today, suspected to be 1,000 years old. UFO enthusiasts celebrated a remarkable event today in Mexico City's Congress, led by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. This official gathering unveiled two… pic.twitter.com/Mba2hDpQ0C — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2023

Matt Gaetz floor speech:

On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House Speaker. I rise today to serve notice. Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to… pic.twitter.com/1IFsrmT8KK — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 12, 2023

Steve Friend breaks it down:

An "impeachment inquiry" is a total ploy 🧵 https://t.co/qJPMEwpkD2 — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) September 12, 2023

Sen. Kennedy with the harsh reality of what kids are reading in school:

Sen. Kennedy reads passages from pornographic books Genderqueer and All Boys are Blue. The Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias responds by saying "those words are disturbing coming from your mouth." His state's new law stops parents from being able to remove it from… pic.twitter.com/eDehdhctQL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2023

Wokers don’t want parents to have a say about what kids are learning in school. Why? They want indoctrination—not education. pic.twitter.com/pKDrwnp97I — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 12, 2023

They won’t enforce the NM gun ban:

This is huge. Raul Torres, the New Mexico Attorney General (D), will not defend the Governor or her administration against suits filed in response to her “health emergency”, declaring her order will “not pass constitutional muster”. #Impeachment #ImpeachMLG #impeachGrisham… pic.twitter.com/89QJo4pSFA — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) September 12, 2023

This head of Law enforcement has kept his oath to the people and the Constitution in Albuquerque US. He has defied the #WEF2030Agenda state Governor and stated “As an officer of the court, I cannot and will not enforce something that is clearly unconstitutional.” The Elitists… pic.twitter.com/rAsIyHvMXK — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 11, 2023

