It is an important Friday show as we talk about a number of topics, from immigration to J6. We also focus a fair amount of time on the absolutely INSANE Paxton impeachment hearing – you have to hear it to believe it.

Also, please pay close attention to Hurricane Lee if you are on the East Coast. Better to be prepped for nothing than not prepped at all. From Liberty Safe to Mayor Eric Adams, we have it all in today’s show.

Liberty Safe:

NEW: Late last night Liberty Safe made a shocking admission in a statement after receiving massive backlash for giving the FBI codes to J6 protester Nathan Hughes’ safe. RIP Liberty Safe… At the end of their three page statement, Liberty Safe slyly admitted that they legally… pic.twitter.com/uDPVGB78uk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 7, 2023

Liberty Safe was sold to Monomoy Capital Partners in 2021, a liberal East Coast investment firm. I pulled the FEC reports on the company and found approximately $400,000 over the last 10 cycles of max donations to Democrats like: Raphael Warnock in GA

John Fetterman in PA… pic.twitter.com/WqnlQpPnrA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 7, 2023

Go here for all of the updates you will need on Lee

The Paxton Show trial

Day 3 of the #PaxtonImpeachment Trial (first half): The House continues with their second witness, Ryan Bangert, one of the so-called "whistleblowers." ▪️ Bangert claims that Paxton pressured him to publish a legal opinion on foreclosure sales that would benefit Paxton's… pic.twitter.com/j8pXxrqOHj — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 7, 2023

More on Trial