It’s a catch-up show, for sure. We start the show with a tribute to our friend Josh (AKA_Real Dirty), who sadly passed away this weekend. Information about funeral costs, etc., is in the links below. You will be missed, Josh. Then, we move on to green flags men look for in women, some onery climate change protesters, a bill in California that will end the rule of law as we know it, and the nonsense of January 6th, including the complete injustice doled out to Enrique Tarrio.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Josh:

I just received a call from the administrator at @AKA_RealDirty's rehab facility & she wanted to pass along a message from Josh's mom since I had asked if we could do anything to help them. She is very grateful for us wanting to do something to honor Josh & I think we can do… — STAY salty.🧂 (@saltinesnack) September 5, 2023

Larry Sinclair:

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

Jersey Illegals

J6 Transcript

J6 Nonsense footage viewing:

Here’s the instructions on how to see January 6th Capitol video footage and who is allowed access. pic.twitter.com/7N3Rm4SU0F — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 3, 2023