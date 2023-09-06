It’s a catch-up show, for sure. We start the show with a tribute to our friend Josh (AKA_Real Dirty), who sadly passed away this weekend. Information about funeral costs, etc., is in the links below. You will be missed, Josh. Then, we move on to green flags men look for in women, some onery climate change protesters, a bill in California that will end the rule of law as we know it, and the nonsense of January 6th, including the complete injustice doled out to Enrique Tarrio.

