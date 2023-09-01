Today’s show gets into illegal immigration, hot 51-year-old former playmates, drones over your homes while trying to have backyard barbecues, gender insanity, and a weaponized “justice” system. What else could you possibly need to start your Labor Day weekend??? Check the show notes for links, and remember we are OFF on Monday!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The prostitute therapist

Hochul backtracks on “Sanctuary Cities”

Newsome blames activist judges

J6 is getting out of control

Spike Detox:

Spike Detox Goes Mainstream: First-Ever Protocol Appears in U.S. Medical Journal Here's the published protocol for getting better: • Nattokinase: 2000 fibrin units (100 milligrams) orally twice a day without food • Bromelain: 500 milligrams orally once a day without food •… pic.twitter.com/ho4x8Xryx3 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 31, 2023

The 10m Campaign ad