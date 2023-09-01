Today’s show gets into illegal immigration, hot 51-year-old former playmates, drones over your homes while trying to have backyard barbecues, gender insanity, and a weaponized “justice” system. What else could you possibly need to start your Labor Day weekend??? Check the show notes for links, and remember we are OFF on Monday!

Watch the Podcast:

 Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The prostitute therapist

Hochul backtracks on “Sanctuary Cities”

Newsome blames activist judges

J6 is getting out of control

J6: Mother of 8 Fears Years in Prison

Spike Detox:

The 10m Campaign ad

 

Advertisement