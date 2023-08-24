The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In the GOP debates, almost all candidates say they would back President Trump if he was convicted. Otherwise, the debate accomplished little. Many, seeing Vivek close on DeSantis, swarmed him, and Nick Knack Paddywhack Give a Uke a Bomb tried to go all Harry Truman on the pack with her neocon approach. Nothing changed in the race.

2) It was pretty clear that Trump “won” the debate even by appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter video, which had a stunning 154 million views. But he “only got” 74 million votes, right?

3) Trump on the Tuckster’s interview, discussed Barrstool, saying he was afraid of being impeached: “not a big moment in history.” Of Kampuchea Harris, “she speaks in rhyme.” On Biden, “You’re waiting for him to collapse.” Tucker: “Don’t they have to kill you now?” And finally, exactly right, “If someone else got in [as the GOP nominee], they’d go at him just as vicious as me,” implying indictments (as I said weeks ago).

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

4) An Obama judge denied Mark Meadows’ bid to stay the arrest or immediately remove his criminal case to a federal court, now bound for the 11th Circuit.

Obama judge unlikely to deliver justice. Case is bound for 11th Circuit & likely #SCOTUS https://t.co/eQVPv6bdew — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) August 23, 2023

5) Numerous arguments have been filed to remove the Trump case from the state court.

6) One defendant in the Trump Georgia case has demanded a speedy trial, throwing a “bomb” into the DA’s plan to try the 19 defendants together—which was never, ever going to happen.

7) A key witness in the Trump classified docs case has changed his plea based on the fact that the chief judge in DC interfered with the client’s choice of counsel and imposed a lefty Trump-hating defender, coercing the client into testifying against President Trump.

8) Rutabaga’s crazy electric car plan means grid collapse, probably this decade, as the numbers just don’t add up.

9) “FreeStateWill” has filed a motion to compel the government to produce all materials related to undercover po-po at the Capitol on Patriot Day (J6) and presents “new evidence of illicit behavior” by said po-po.

I have filed a motion to compel the government to produce all materials related to undercover police at the Capitol on January 6, and to produce missing police body camera recordings. This motion presents new evidence of illicit behavior by undercover police at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/RsjXPLSSNn — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) August 21, 2023

10) Americans overwhelmingly back cutting regulations to boost energy production, a poll shows.

11) More than 1,000 people are missing after the Maui fire.

12) South Carolina’s abortion ban was upheld.

13) Speaker McCarthy says Rutabaga’s impeachment inquiry “could” come as early as next month.

-You know how I feel about mush phrases such as “could,” “may,” “might,” etc.

14) The journal Science now says more than 2,600 of its papers may have “exaggerated claims.”

-If it were Trump doing these, they’d be called “lies.”

IN TRANSOID NEWS

15) The number of transoid surgeries performed each year has tripled in the past three years, with more than 1,200 performed on patients 18 and younger.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) U.S. payrolls were likely significantly overstated (by about 300,000) as hiring slowed.

17) A new study shows America’s middle class is worse off than 20 years ago. Thanks, Rutabaga.

18) Nvidia is the big winner as its sales surged over 100% and its stock tripled.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) Shocked/not shocked at all. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a coup against Pootie-poot not long ago, died in a plane crash. And Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

20) And, of course, we should expect this: “Expert warns fake Prigozhin body double” may have been in the crash.

21) Oh? I thought just months ago, Pootie-poot was dying of (cancer/heart disease/crabs), and the Russkies were seeing their armored columns destroyed by (hundreds/thousands/millions), but now the Ukes need “a miracle” to not be overwhelmed.

22) China’s “perfect economic storm” is accelerating the decoupling process from the US.

23) Followup story: All those Pakistani kids trapped in the cable car for 16 hours were saved. Well done, Pakis!

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) Is Bob Iger considering dumping Disney? “If you see Bob start to divest things . . . that feels like he’s prepping for a sale.”

-Psst. Bob. Divest Kathleen Kennedy and you’ll get a heckuva lot more.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) According to a survey by the pro-vax Kaiser Foundation, nearly a third of all Americans say vaxxes have caused great harm or failed.

26) Pfizer documents showed that the China Virus vaxxes contained potentially harmful “modified” RNA, not mRNA.

AND FINALLY…

27) Some 40% of young Americans say they don’t drink booze at all.

-No wonder the poetry, music, and literature today suck.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

All proceeds from “Buy Larry a Coffee” go to help fund the making of A Patriot’s History video. Watch the trailer for “Patriot’s History” here: https://vimeo.com/40949423

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE