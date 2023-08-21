1) In a little catchup news, but important, Rutabaga used anonymous emails (shades of Cankles and Minion/Pierre Dilecto) to shield his corruption with the crackhead.

2) Speaking of the Demented One, he is obsessing over coverage of the crackhead son, and aides are even afraid to mention Hunter’s name.

-Fine, people. Just call him “Dicknipple.”

3) Stating the obvious: Trump is still untouchable and has no competition in the primary.

4) The latest Emerson College Poll: Trump beats Rutabaga in general, crushes DeSantis in primary. (Ramaswamy tied for #2).

-By the way, Ramaswamy had a great interview with Tucker, only to step on a rake when he said Trump was a coward for not participating in the debate, only to retract it a day later on Faux News.

5) A woke Hawaiian official stalled the release of “revered water” until it was too late to save Maui.

-Beautiful place, but no sympathy. You scatdiddles vote for these monsters. Enjoy.

6) The first of many we hope: the U.S. Court of Appeals struck down the use of jail and probation for a Patriot Day protestor convicted of “parading.”

7) Yet the latest plea from a DemoKKKrat analyst begging the party to stop the race-baiting crap. In a related but unposted column here, a number of DemoKKKrat analysts weighed in on the DemoKKKrat troubles.

-Suffice it to say, ol’ Ruy here is one of the only ones who see the train comin’ at ‘em.

8) Fulton County court clerk’s office lied about the early leak of the Trump indictment. Shocked, I tell ya.

9) As I’ve said for three years, Kampuchea Harris is so bad that she drags down even Rutabaga. They can’t get rid of him til they get rid of her.

10) Seventeen people died at Tinker AFB in 2023, and the military has yet to reveal the causes.

11) A federal court ruled that DC dealt more severely with pro-life protesters than Black Looters Matter rioters.

12) This is exactly right. The attacks on Trump are DARVO—deny, attack, reverse, victim, and offender. And we Americans are the target of the attacks.

IN CULTURE NEWS

13) I love this guy. Oliver Anthony (real name Chris Lunsford), whose “Rich Men North of Richmond” is a cry from the soul, turned down an $8 million record contract.

“I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor-trailers, and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression.” His song is #1 on iTunes, along with two others he wrote and performed. Honesty like this is lacking in this world.

14) Leftoid homosexuals and transoids lament that the Church of England is dying because it admitted them “too late.”

-In fact, while prog churches are collapsing, Pentecostal and charismatic churches are thriving, now composing 25% of all the world’s two billion Christians.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) The Federal Reserve Bank of Groomer City (SF) says that all excess savings from the China Virus are gone.

16) . . . while employees at the Nancy Pelosi (Botoxic) Federal Building in Groomer City are told to work from home due to crime.

17) Newsweak starting to see the pickle that Rutabaga has ginned up for the working class.

18) Seemingly undaunted, the Ford CEO admits a “reality check” when he took his electric F-150 cross country (hint: a single recharge of only 40% took FOUR HOURS).

-I can just see the late great Jon Pinette: “You heah foah houah!”

19) Groomer City housing prices are falling faster than in the 2007-08 bust.

20) While this Groomer City office tower is selling at 66% off!

21) Princeton and MIT scientists say climate regulations are based on a hoax.

-Yes. Yes, they are.

22) Two analysts say “no recovery this year” for Bud Light. I’d just drop the “this year” stuff.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) China’s economic woes continue.

24) Noah Smith says China’s crash is indeed coming, but it won’t hurt the rest of the world much.

25) And more not-so-good news for Chy-na as foreign investors flee.

26) U.S. spooks say the Ukes are losing.

27) As do the common people in Ukraine.

28) A new study shows that large plastics, not plastic straws or cups, account for 95% of the plastic in the oceans.

-This suggests that Pam Anderson may have had more than one breast reduction recently.

29) Soros is abandoning Europe. Is this because of resistance and even warrants in places such as Hungary and Poland?

30) ChiCom manufacturers dominate the wind power market with 60%.

-So now we’re gonna pay commies to turn us green and without energy. Brilliant.

31) The ridiculous chucklebutter running London posts a pic of a white family and says they “don’t represent real Londoners.”

32) Speaking of London, more of its eco-nut “emission zone” cameras are pulled out of service. (People are sabotaging them)

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

33) Now, there is a ridiculous battle over the movie “The Blind Side,” and some are mewling that Sandra Bullock should give back her Oscar. Folks, it’s a damn movie. Oher, who was a solid lineman but never a superstar, basically now wants more money after the fact.

34) A better take on this by Jason Whitlock. Oher appears to be a hustler after “Blind Side” reparations.

35) Chaos at Project Veritas, as almost all employees have been laid off.

-No O’Keefe, no money.

36) Former mixed-race ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele blasted the company’s hypocrisy days after leaving.

IN CHINA VIRUS

37) Whistleblowers say Rutabaga is planning to reinstitute maskies and lockdowns in the fall. Good luck.

-Remember, the first lockdown was not federal and didn’t work all that well. Now, people have been there, done that, and got the t-shirt that says, “I went to Wuhan, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.”

38) Shocked, I tell ya. Peru saw a 74% reduction in death using ivermectin in 2020.

39) Yet another doctor makes a case that the medical profession is covering up the cause of sudden deaths related to the China Virus vax.

40) A study on China Virus misinformation is chock full of lies.

41) Steve Kirsch: Go ahead–get your booster; nothing to worry about. These are all coincidences.

42) And also by Kirsch: Apple Valley Village Health Care Center saw 10x higher death rates after the China Virus vax rollout.

43) One of my fave stories from last week, “Vaccinated Outbreak at CDC Conference Bigger than Reported.”

-Now, for journalistic integrity here, the number reported was 181 when the number who actually tested positive was 183, so come on, Epoch Times. But the big story is that they were vaxxed at a CDC conference. Now that’s funny right there!

44) Idiot institutions of higher learning are still mandating China Virus vaxxes for students who stupidly go along. Tell me again how college grads are smarter than non-college grads.

45) Three healthy pilots die suddenly on flights, and five pilots collapse.