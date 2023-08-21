It’s a serious show today, and we really didn’t want it to be so serious. We go through all of the signs that COVID restrictions are about to be attempted again, some scientific information about what is going on with these “new” variants, and also the fact that you CAN NOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF TYRANNY!

We lighten it up a little at the end, but please let us not repeat the issues of the past…

Watch the Podcast:

 Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

COVID Data Tracker

Alex Jones:

Schools delaying the opening:

Geert Vanden Bosche from July

 

 

 

 

Advertisement