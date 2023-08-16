Today’s show can’t help but be filled with passion because we discuss the latest in indictments to hit conservatives by a weaponized “Just-Us” system. We also do a bit on your rights in a police stop and more. For all of the links discussed and the ones you want to have handy, please check the show notes below. Most importantly, pray. We will be back on Friday.

The Pharmacist at Kroger won’t fill an RX because she doesn’t want to:

Pharmacist at @kroger refuses to fill my patient's prescription for ivermectin because 'not FDA-approved.' pic.twitter.com/cs6eCJjSwc — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) August 13, 2023

Michelle and Beanz for The Highwire

Haba on Trump:

President Trump’s attorney @AlinaHabba is outraged that they are allowing cameras & the press in the courtroom right now. “It is part of the show. This is a show. It’s a political show. Fani… it is not okay what you are doing. This is unacceptable. The fact that we have… pic.twitter.com/w9NPRKep3a — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) August 15, 2023

The incredible Beanz short thread showing the nonsense:

🚨FULTON COUNTY INDICTMENT: I just purchased the document. Here are the charged and the charges. Among those indicted, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sydney Powell. Also, Eastman. They were in such a rush, they forgot to redact the names of the Grand Jurors.… pic.twitter.com/bbIBpCSzN5 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 15, 2023

They weren’t lies:

“They are tabulating votes in Fulton County – a water pipe has broken inside the arena” https://t.co/njSItNMgpr — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 15, 2023

The entire indictment sits on a throne of lies. https://t.co/ZIrgXI3Yuk — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 15, 2023

Pipe burst

The Clerk

GA hearing starts at 12:56:

Know your rights:

Tracy I love your work but how can you support this recent trend of making things difficult for cops? If a cop suspects something’s not right why not just show your ID?

The cop got calls for a guy swinging a gun. Sure it’s legal but why not just show ID? You want less stops? — Jackie Mike (@Crackie713) August 14, 2023

Abduction:

Commercial Airline Abduction. Analyzing the Footage That Has Baffled the Internet. With utmost respect, and with explicit permission from therelec, I am pleased to present a meticulously compiled review of just some of the significant findings that our dedicated community… pic.twitter.com/4RANsSDolR — Seph (@Jehoseph) August 15, 2023