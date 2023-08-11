We had a REALLY great show today, starting off with a touching song and an amazing story, moving into the hypocrisy of the drones, and then closing out with a breakdown and clips from the appellate hearing in Missouri v. Biden yesterday, and then an interview with the absolutely amazing AG of Louisiana, and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry. Please don’t miss a thing, and check the links below for important snippets from the show!

This song is called "Rich Men North of Richmond." It has been viewed MILLIONS of times. The artist's name is Oliver Anthony. I just got off the phone with him. With his permission, I'd like to share the story he told me that moved the deepest parts of my soul… Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/sPb7Iylx3d — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

Recording of oral arguments

Jeff Landry for governor!