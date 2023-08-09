The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

1) Did Rutabaga directly order the indictment of Trump?

-Sure seems so. That in itself should be impeachment and removal.

2) Kash Patel says President Trump WILL call Botoxic in as a witness.

3) President Trump leads Rutabaga in crucial battleground states.

4) Taxpayer-funded research seeks to devise new stealth censorship tech.

5) Ron DeSantis replaced his campaign manager in the latest shakeup. Now, to be fair, Trump replaced two campaign managers.

6) Maybe it was because of this poll: President Trump has extended his national lead to 42 points over DeSantis, who has dropped to 13%, while 75% of Republicans now think the third indictment is a “distraction” from Rutabaga’s “corruption.” And they would be right.

7) The idiot mayor of Benghazi-by-the-Lake worries we’re being too mean to the city’s thugs.

-Increasingly, I think that to be a DemoKKKrat today, they give you the vax, and they suck your brain cells out at the same time.

8) The great Rush Limbaugh used to joke about any disaster: “Women and children hardest hit.” Well, it’s true: Now the lunatic scutterbuckets are saying climate change is “racist” cuz it hurts people of color more.

-Almost want that meteor to hit, so I can imagine the headline: “Racist meteor to hit earth. All to die. People of color hardest hit.”

9) Once again, the long arm of Trump’s judges—in this case, the Bruen case—slaps down another state’s anti-gun law.

10) DeSantis claimed President Trump “funded the mail ballots” with the China Virus spending bill and “his” FBI helped censor the Hunter story.

11) I don’t bet, but the betting odds say if you are a DeSantis fan, you can become the next Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale with a few throws on the FL governor, who has fallen behind Vivek, RFK., Jr., and Trump in the betting odds…

12) Michigan cops busted a huge voter fraud operation in Michigan, as police found “a quantity of the voter applications forms are clearly fraudulent.”

13) Operation Fouled Anchor report has been released documenting decades of sexual assault and rape at the Coast Guard Academy.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Remember the old Hunga-Tonga Hunga volcano that spewed a trillion grams of water vapor into our atmosphere? Well, the Hoax News media has been silent about it, and naturally, the “Global Warming” people won’t talk about it—because it will start warming the planet after 2025. 22) Some 55% of Americans oppose any more aid to Ukraine. -Congress: “I can’t hear you!” 23) Western allies have received increasingly “sobering” updates on Ukraine. The news was out there a year ago. 24) And U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville says the Ukes can’t win the war. “It’s a junior high team playing a college team.”

Put them all in prison for life. https://t.co/i6GtMs5QFO — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 5, 2023

38) A fitness influencer touts a loaded french fry bowl that helped him lose 50 pounds. -First, you remove the french fries . . . .

