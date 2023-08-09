Today’s show is great, with a lot of culture to start and some legal analysis as well! We go over what is happening with Ne-Yo and the TMFINR woman from shows past. We get a little rant from Beanz and legal analysis in Missouri v. Biden and the Trump grand jury issues.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Amicus Briefs in Missouri v. Biden:

Renee DiResta and Alex Stamos file amicus in favor of the government censorship https://t.co/FGrGOYAy9A — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 7, 2023

America First Legal:

/1🗣️THREAD — We filed a brief at the Fifth Circuit on behalf of @Jim_Jordan and 11 members of @JudiciaryGOP @Weaponization in a case highlighting the federal government’s role in the censorship industrial complex. The federal govt. coerced Big Tech to violate freedom of speech: — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 8, 2023

Weaponization Committee

A woman is still scared…Really scared:

It’s really sad that society has normalized this.pic.twitter.com/slmYPycUYE — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 9, 2023

Ne-Yo original:

NE-YO: “You could identify as goldfish… that ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you.”pic.twitter.com/cCglD0IpH8 — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) August 7, 2023

The un-apology:

Ne-Yo defends his statement & says this is what he really thinks, not the publicist statement. Interesting! Respect to him for this. pic.twitter.com/cQp12ND0jd — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 7, 2023

