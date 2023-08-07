How many of you want a breakdown of the Trump court happenings from over the weekend AND a bunch of debauchery too? All of you? Well, you are in the right place. We start the show with some serious analysis, and we end it with Beanz not really sure if she should be promoting Frank anymore. Not so sure if women voting is a good idea?? Hmm… Watch and see what happened!

Watch the Podcast:

 Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

 

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Biden directed the attacks against Trump:

The timeline:

Pence steps in it:

Good ol’ Al:

The court docs:

Riots in NYC:

 

 

 

Advertisement