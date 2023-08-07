How many of you want a breakdown of the Trump court happenings from over the weekend AND a bunch of debauchery too? All of you? Well, you are in the right place. We start the show with some serious analysis, and we end it with Beanz not really sure if she should be promoting Frank anymore. Not so sure if women voting is a good idea?? Hmm… Watch and see what happened!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Biden directed the attacks against Trump:

"There's no evidence Joe Biden is involved in this." CNN's Dana Bash speaks with John Lauro, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, about Trump's threats aimed at special counsel Jack Smith and the DOJ probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7bzqIwB5sG — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2023

The timeline:

Fact Check: False. 1. On April 2, 2022, Biden aides selectively leaked to The New York Times that Biden was frustrated with Garland for not indicting Trump: "The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times,… https://t.co/IjC6E3xtWE — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 6, 2023

Pence steps in it:

Former President Trump's legal team has claimed Trump only asked former Vice President @Mike_Pence to delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021 to allow states to conduct an audit. "That's not what happened," Pence tells @majorcbs. pic.twitter.com/atfFgzIILu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 6, 2023

Good ol’ Al:

