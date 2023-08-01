1) The weaponized DoINJustice now clarified that it wouldn’t prevent Devon Archer’s testimony on Monday.

Update: The weaponized DOJ now “clarifies” they won’t try to prevent Devon Archer from testifying tomorrow. Witness intimidation & obstruction? Nah, nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/tHQ6ueFfZs — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 31, 2023

2) In its first poll of the 2024 election season, Times/Sienna has President Trump 37 points ahead of Ron DeSantis and at 62%. (Only 17% of all respondents think Trump has committed a crime!)

3) Trump in a speech: “Not a single American life should be put at risk because Biden has been illegally paid off” by Ukraine.

4) Is this Hunter Biteme/Rutabaga scandal getting legs? Powerline thinks so.

5) Majorie Taylor Greene says Devon Archer confirmed Rutabaga lied during the closed-door Congressional deposition.

-Course, now that she leaked, it’s not so “closed door” anymore, but . . .

6) Meanwhile, the Federal judge hearing the Hunter Biteme case in Delaware threatens to issue an arrest warrant and jail Hunter if he fails a drug test, even for weed, even in a state where it’s legal.

BREAKING: Federal judge hearing Hunter Biden case in Delaware threatens to issue arrest warrant and lock Hunter up if he fails a drug test for marijuana or is caught smoking pot — even if he smokes pot in California where it's legal, court records reveal — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 31, 2023

7) Wendi Mahoney reviews new attacks on dissidents by “de-banking.”

8) Concerned because this is the oft-wrong Harry Enten, but “The Chance of Trump Winning Another Term is Very Real.”

“Trump is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.” Wow.

9) And this from Morning Consult: Trump favorability rises as DeSantis sinks to a weekly tracking low of 16%.

10) Another warning sign for DemoKKKrats in 2024: turnout is down among blacks, but % of black men supporting Trump who do turn out has risen.

11) Oooook. So now the story is that Zero’s chef was paddleboarding with a female staffer who “tried to help him” when he fell off. Zero and Michael are safe for now.

12) Love it. It won’t go anywhere, but Sen. Rand Paul has criminally referred Dr. Fallacy for “crimes against humanity.”

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul has criminally referred Fauci for committing “crimes against humanity.” — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 31, 2023

13) Nothing to see here, but yet another election ballot forensic study found 34,000 illegal ballots in the 2020 election just in Detroit.

14) A real head-scratcher: Confidence in the U.S. military is at its lowest in over two decades. Can’t imagine why.

15) Joe Rogan goes there and says Patriot Day, January 6, was a set-up to bring down Donald Trump.

-And he would be right. How many feds were there that day? How many agent provocateurs?

16) HOMESCHOOL, HOMESCHOOL, HOMESCHOOL. Now the ChiComs are funding public schools in America, pouring $17 million into 143 K-12 districts.

17) Elon Musk’s unmatched power in the stars.

-Thoroughly Modern Milley is very concerned he can’t control Elon.

18) In a blow to Boast ‘n’ Bragg’s case, a Judge quashed a subpoena on Melania’s emails.

19) China has unleashed a malicious code, “Volt Typhoon,” on the U.S. military infrastructure.

20) Peaceful and bucolic Benghazi-by-the-Lake back to normal, with 47 shot, 5 killed over the weekend.

21) Er; Florida is experiencing an increase in leprosy cases, with 20% of the cases from across the country coming from the center of the state.

IN CULTURE NEWS

22) This Nobel Prize-winning physicist says, “We are totally awash in Pseudoscience” re “Global Warming.”

23) Ryan Burge: How important is church attendance to how you vote? Probably the inverse: how you vote determines church attendance.

24) As if we needed a study, but a study finds that the perfect sandwich is tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and black forest ham.

25) Seems like desperation to me. Saddleback Church pastors dress up like “Toy Story” characters to preach a sermon.

-Man, if only Jesus had thought of that. Think of how big Christianity would be today.

26) Not to be outdone, an Oklahoma megachurch has transformed its lobby into the Super Mario set.

-You know, cuz the Bible, salvation, and victory is not enough.

IN TRANSOID NEWS

27) Boy Scout leaders invited transoid/homosexual advocates to their Jamboree Camp.

-Keep your kids away from Boy Scouts.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

28) How far will commercial real estate values drop before the market comes to its senses?

“For the commercial RE market to recover, either interest rates must revert to their historic lows.”

29) The energy industry is growing concerned Rutabaga will declare a China Virus-like “climate emergency.”

30) Bud Light continues to collapse “faster than anticipated,” with a weekly decline of 26.8%.

-Keep in mind this is on TOP of already declining numbers.

31) Bud Light execs aren’t the only Nimrods out there. Ford will lose $4.5 billion on electric cars this year.

32) The first new nuke reactor in decades goes online in Georgia.

33) Adjusted for inflation, men are making less money than in 1979, and women doing better than 1979. And, per George Gilder, that ain’t good for families OR for the economy.

34) Rutabaga’s ban on incandescent light bulbs—you know, the ones that work and give good light—starts next week.

35) While in Bidenomics land, a McDonald’s job fair attracted a huge crowd.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

36) Pootie-Poot has forgiven $23 billion in debt owed by African countries, having forgiven $684 million to Somalia earlier.

37) From American Thinker: “Ukraine: An Expendable Country May Soon Run out of Expendables.”

38) Half of Brit parents say the China Virus lockdowns had a “catastrophic” impact on their kids.

-Well, you dodos let it happen.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

39) Paul Reubens, better known as Pee Wee Herman, dead at age 70.

40) Suzanne Somers, 76, of “Three’s Company,” confirms she is battling cancer again.

41) Country music star Craig Morgan has reenlisted at age 59. I applaud his intentions and patriotism. I question his judgment in enlisting in this whackadoodle military.

42) Jeremy Renner appeared at a birthday party but needed assistance from Casey Affleck.

-Come on all the way back, Hawkeye.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

43) Steve Kirsch, China Virus vaxxes increase the risk of serious cardiac events eighteenfold.

AND FINALLY…

44) And finally, these two stories go together. First, scientists say you shouldn’t drink at all, that even one small glass of wine can raise your blood pressure . . .

. . . to which the world’s oldest living man, who just died at age 127 in Brazil, “liked to have a little drink.”

-Who ya gonna believe? Personally, I think we should go with this guy . . .