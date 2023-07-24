The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) for May 20, 2024, for President Trump in the documents case. Lawyer Robert Barnes does not think this will end up being the final trial date. A trial date has been set for May 20, 2024, for President Trump in the documents case. Lawyer Robert Barnes does not think this will end up being the final trial date.

IN CULTURE NEWS

AND FINALLY…

53) A U.S. “Influencer” has branded herself as an “emotional support stripper” for soldiers in Ukraine. -I tried getting my emotional support stripper on a plane once. Didn’t work. Something about the collar or the leash—I don’t recall now.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

All proceeds from “Buy Larry a Coffee” go to help fund the making of A Patriot’s History video. Watch the trailer for “Patriot’s History” here: https://vimeo.com/40949423

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE