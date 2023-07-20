The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —
Commentary by Larry Schweikart
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) President Trump correctly asks Sean Hannity why House Republicans aren’t impeaching Rutabaga for receiving bribes.
2) The goblin AG of Michigan, Dana Nessel, has brought felony charges against 16 Republicans that signed an elector sheet for Donald Trump in 2020.
-These crotchsnatchers must be stopped. There is nothing whatsoever illegal about this.
3) Consequently, and not surprisingly, 80% of Americans see the justice system as two-tiered.
4) The Islamization of North Dakota (refugees resettled there).
5) House Rs rejected DemoKKKrat pressure to disinvite RFK Jr. from testifying on censorship.
6) How Rutabaga’s National Environmental Policy Act is actually hurting clean energy.
7) A former FBI Special Agent “confirmed” key parts of the IRS whistleblower testimony about Hunter Biteme.
8) The Louisiana legislature overrode the veto of a law blocking child mutilations by Governor John Baal Edwards.
Louisiana Legislature Overrides Dem. Gov's Veto of Bill Blocking 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Minors https://t.co/cTLAIKVH7U
— Deenie (@deenie7940) July 19, 2023
9) Stanford’s President Marc Tessier has resigned after a panel looking into his research found he had “failed to decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes in the scientific record.”
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
10) U.S. housing starts have plunged 7.4% for the 14th straight month of declines.
11) Goldman Sachs profits fell 58% as the bank pulled back on consumer lending.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
12) Pedos like Ukraine, says the Kyiv Post.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
13) “Sound of Freedom” hit over $95 million, barely eclipsed in the dailies by “Mission Impossible.”
-This film, without international release and in a limited number of theaters, will likely hit $150 million in revenues after rights and streaming sales.
14) Annabelle Ham, youtube fashion star, dead at 22. No cause of death was given.
15) YouTube pulled Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town,” but it is #1 on iTunes.
16) Former ABC News reporter James Meek will plead guilty in his federal kiddie porn case.
17) This is one of the funniest and most right-on movie reviews I’ve ever seen about the new “Snow White” remake by Critical Drinker.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
18) Steve Kirsch: Can anyone explain the alarming rise in disability in both the U.S. and UK?
AND FINALLY…
19) The Powerball Jackpot has topped $1 billion, and so winner, winner, chicken dinner, whoever you are, I’m beggin’ you . . .
-If you win, please “Buy Larry a Coffee” and help me turn “Patriot’s History” into the next “Sound of Freedom?”
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
- Larry Schweikart
