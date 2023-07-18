The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow —

Commentary by Larry Schweikart

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Trump at Turning Point USA: “The American Dream is dead under Biden, but we will have it back very soon.”

2) President Trump admits his biggest mistakes in his first term were “people”—personnel decisions, including Mark Esper, Barstool, and Sessions.

3) Meanwhile, President Trump has a 39-point lead, getting 53% among Republicans (down 2 from June), DeSantis at 14 (down five), and Vivek Ramaswamy and the corpse formerly known as Tuppence are tied at 7%.

4) And in West Virginia? Trump is up 60!

5) Jenny the Ugly Lyin’ Red Rubin was caught in a massive mistake, saying more people left Florida than any other state.

-That this goblinesque loser still has a job is a modern miracle.

6) Evacuations have been ordered in Pennsylvania after a (nother) 40-car train derails.

-Our infrastructure is crumbling, and evil, demented pervert Rutabaga sends billions to Green Screen Zelensky.

7) “Prison Karen” Ghislaine Maxwell is having a hard time behind bars, and wants to be moved.

8) Semiconductor lasers have hit steel-slicing levels.

9) The mayor of Newport, Oregon, resigned after sharing a meme that called Bud Light “Tranny Fluid.”

10) You can almost hear the pleading from NRO: “DeSantis Needs to Take Scalps at CNN.”

11) A new Alzheimer’s miracle drug slows the early stage of the disease by up to 60%.

-Very good news.

12) And this related story: doctors found a pair of missing dentures in the stomach of a dementia patient, presumably her own.

IN CULTURAL NEWS

13) Ryan Burge’s most recent research shows DemoKKKrats are moving away from the “idea” of religion faster than they are actually leaving the church, while Republicans are actually leaving the church faster than they are leaving their identification as “evangelicals.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Rutabaga has drained almost half the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while gas prices are up 48%.

15) Disney stock has fallen to a near-52-week low, the second worst-performing stock on the exchange.

16) “Sound of Freedom” is now beating “Indiana Jones and the Hemorrhoid of Horror,” “Elemental,” and “Insidious” put together, only outpaced by “Mission Impossible 263.56 part 0.49.”

-In fact, SoF has now outgrossed MI in domestic sales by $5 million—the only thing keeping MI on top is $155m in foreign box office sales.

17) Twit boss Elon Musk says that ad revenues have fallen by half since his takeover and that the company struggles with a “heavy debt load.”

18) ExxonMobil is to become the #1 owner-operator of CO2 pipeline in the U.S. with the Denbury purchase.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

